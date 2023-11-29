Japan, Saudi agree on investment cooperation

TOKYO: State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Iwata Kazuchika has held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al Mubarak in Tokyo that covered future cooperation and Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.
The two ministers agreed on deepening the economic relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported.
Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, established in 2017, provided the two countries with a strong direction for their strategic partnership, and in the ensuing years many cooperative projects have been undertaken in a range of fields, such as business and culture, the ministry said.
Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 consists of projects that involve both the public and private sectors and contribute to the growth strategies of both countries.
Iwata exchanged views with Mubarak on further expanding and deepening the cooperative relationship based on this vision in fields such as startups and health care.
The talks followed visits to Saudi Arabia by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in July of this year and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi at the end of last year.
