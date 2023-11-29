Agreement signed to achieve Saudi Green Initiative goals in Taif

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention

RIYADH: The 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties, which oversees implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, has started in The Hague.

The Saudi Arabia delegation at the gathering, which runs until Dec. 1, is headed by Ziyad Al-Attiyah, ambassador to the Netherlands and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

At the conference, Al-Attiyah pointed out Saudi Arabia’s firm stance on enhancing international cooperation on banning all weapons of mass destruction and preventing their spread.

He reiterated the call to make the Middle East a region free of such weapons and the belief that the convention was central to this, holding a pivotal role in strengthening international peace and security.

Al-Attiyah also noted the Kingdom’s condemnation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in violation of international laws, actions he said which severely damaged the credibility of the international community.

Imposing an immediate cease-fire and addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza was essential, he added.

The ambassador said no party should be allowed to undermine the integrity of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and he highlighted that the aggression against Gaza had come from one of the signatories to the agreement.

He said this did not exempt it from responsibility for any violation, and that there was no doubt that signing without joining for a long period of time undermined the principle of universality of the agreement. In this context the international community could not accept the declaration of a threat to resort to using weapons of mass destruction, he added.

Al-Attiyah renewed the Kingdom’s rejection of calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and its condemnation of the continued targeting of civilians.

He pointed out the necessity of immediately opening safe corridors in response to calls by countries and organizations to deliver humanitarian aid.

He said the OPCW’s role in maintaining international peace and security had increased, especially with rapid developments in the chemical field. This made it an intergovernmental organization that was more relevant than ever, and it was a global responsibility to support its work, he added.

Al-Attiyah noted that the organization needed to sustain its efficacy and efficiency, including the knowledge, skills, and scientific capabilities of its staff to deal with challenges.

And he urged members to explore all possible solutions and proposed creative models to reach a clear framework, bridging the gap between employment rules and the need of the technical secretariat.