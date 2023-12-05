Saudi crown prince attends Qatar GCC summit, Emir slams international community over Gaza

Saudi camping: exploring the untamed beauty surrounding Riyadh

RIYADH: Camping in Saudi Arabia provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in the beauty of the vast wilderness. The desert, with its mesmerizing dunes stretching as far as the eye can see, offers a serene setting for those seeking solace away from the bustle of city life.

Camping offers an unforgettable experience for adventurers and nature enthusiasts. With the Kingdom’s diverse landscapes and warm hospitality, the country welcomes visitors to connect with nature and forge lasting memories in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.

The rainy season in Riyadh announces with it winter and the start of the camping season. (Visit Saudi/Supplied)

From late October to early February, the rainy season in Riyadh announces with it winter and the start of the camping season.

During this time of the year, people flock to the desert, spending time with family, friends and loved ones, enjoying the beautiful warm weather away from city life and hectic schedules.

For those interested in camping, it is recommended to start with a visit to Reef Shaqra.

Reef Shaqra is one of the local stores providing camping supplies — from food to spices to grilling tools, all organized perfectly and ready to be used.

Al-Rimaya is another excellent store to visit prior to a camping trip. The store, opened 25 years ago, specializes in camping and outdoor equipment such as tents, portable fire pits and camping fridges.

They also offer a service where they prepare the vehicle with all the necessary equipment for enthusiasts who spend days in the desert.

The rainy season in Riyadh announces with it winter and the start of the camping season. (Visit Saudi/Supplied)

“Recently, we have been seeing women customers more than men, not only buying camping equipment but also requesting car preparations,” said Sultan Abdulaziz, one of the store workers.

“There are many accessories we offer, like attaching tents to the car. The tent will be set perfectly to your car where you won’t need to prepare it by yourself every time you go on a trip.”

Rawdat Khuraim is 110 km from the capital and one of the well-known camping sites in the region.

The beautiful landscape has been transformed into a reserve to preserve its innate beauty. The area is not completely a desert but more of a green landscape due to the rains during the season.

Another popular destination close to the city is King Salman Park, 40 km to the northeast. It is a family picnic area, with facilities provided to create a safe and comfortable camping experience.

For those who have more of an adventurous spirit and love to spend a camping trip in complete isolation, the locations can be endless. Since the country, generally speaking, is known for being mostly desert, visitors can find camping spots almost everywhere.

Al-Rimaya sells supplies and also prepares the vehicle with equipment necessary for a trip to the desert. (AN photo by Haifa Alshammari)

There is nothing better than gathering around the campfire for a delicious meal. Dishes include mandi, kabssa and jamriyah, with kunafah among the recently trending meals.

With fine food and the allure of the stars in a dark sky, the music of oud sets the perfect atmosphere. Among activities young people enjoy are oud playing around the fire. Some musicians even offer services for music sessions during the camping trip.

As the popularity of camping in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, tour operators, officials and local communities are actively promoting responsible and sustainable practices.