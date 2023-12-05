Saudi crown prince attends Qatar GCC summit, Emir slams international community over Gaza

“The leaders will discuss issues of common interest, ways to enhance brotherly bilateral relations, and hold the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council,” the SPA said.
Several senior officials from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will attend the meeting. High on the agenda for the leaders’ discussions will be the Israel-Hamas war and regional cooperation.
In his opening remarks, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza.
“It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children,” he said at the summit.
The Qatari ruler said his country was “constantly working to renew” the truce, which he added was “not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire”.
He called for “an international investigation into the massacres committed by Israel” and condemned the targeting of civilians of all nationalities and religions.
Saudi camping: exploring the untamed beauty surrounding Riyadh
Adventurers and nature lovers should not miss these spots during winter
Updated 05 December 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Camping in Saudi Arabia provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in the beauty of the vast wilderness. The desert, with its mesmerizing dunes stretching as far as the eye can see, offers a serene setting for those seeking solace away from the bustle of city life.
Camping offers an unforgettable experience for adventurers and nature enthusiasts. With the Kingdom’s diverse landscapes and warm hospitality, the country welcomes visitors to connect with nature and forge lasting memories in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.
From late October to early February, the rainy season in Riyadh announces with it winter and the start of the camping season.
During this time of the year, people flock to the desert, spending time with family, friends and loved ones, enjoying the beautiful warm weather away from city life and hectic schedules.
For those interested in camping, it is recommended to start with a visit to Reef Shaqra.
Reef Shaqra is one of the local stores providing camping supplies — from food to spices to grilling tools, all organized perfectly and ready to be used.
Al-Rimaya is another excellent store to visit prior to a camping trip. The store, opened 25 years ago, specializes in camping and outdoor equipment such as tents, portable fire pits and camping fridges.
They also offer a service where they prepare the vehicle with all the necessary equipment for enthusiasts who spend days in the desert.
“Recently, we have been seeing women customers more than men, not only buying camping equipment but also requesting car preparations,” said Sultan Abdulaziz, one of the store workers.
“There are many accessories we offer, like attaching tents to the car. The tent will be set perfectly to your car where you won’t need to prepare it by yourself every time you go on a trip.”
Rawdat Khuraim is 110 km from the capital and one of the well-known camping sites in the region.
The beautiful landscape has been transformed into a reserve to preserve its innate beauty. The area is not completely a desert but more of a green landscape due to the rains during the season.
Another popular destination close to the city is King Salman Park, 40 km to the northeast. It is a family picnic area, with facilities provided to create a safe and comfortable camping experience.
For those who have more of an adventurous spirit and love to spend a camping trip in complete isolation, the locations can be endless. Since the country, generally speaking, is known for being mostly desert, visitors can find camping spots almost everywhere.
There is nothing better than gathering around the campfire for a delicious meal. Dishes include mandi, kabssa and jamriyah, with kunafah among the recently trending meals.
With fine food and the allure of the stars in a dark sky, the music of oud sets the perfect atmosphere. Among activities young people enjoy are oud playing around the fire. Some musicians even offer services for music sessions during the camping trip.
As the popularity of camping in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, tour operators, officials and local communities are actively promoting responsible and sustainable practices.
Tuwaiq Sculpture event to display works from 30 artists
This includes interactive workshops, school visits and discussion sessions, covering elements of architecture, sculpture, art and design
Updated 05 December 2023
SPA
RIYADH: The Riyadh Art program’s Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 event, which will be held from Jan. 14 to Feb. 24, will feature 30 prominent local and international artists who will showcase their work under the theme “Dimensions of Movement.”
The registration for the fifth edition of the event witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting more 650 applications from 80 countries. A committee of experts in art and sculpture meticulously evaluated the submissions, culminating in the selection of 30 artists representing 20 countries.
The artists will create public art sculptures using stones sourced from the Kingdom, thereby enriching the cultural and artistic landscape of the capital.
Marek Wolynski, lead curator of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024, said that the fifth edition of the event will offer an immersive experience that amalgamates innovation, ambition and expansion.
He added that the event’s thematic focus on “Dimensions of Movement” mirrors the transformation of the capital through various projects under the Riyadh Art program.
The judging panel for Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 comprises experts in the fields of art and sculpture.
Tuwaiq Sculpture stands as a creative platform to inspire artists worldwide to craft distinctive artworks.
The collaboration among artists from diverse cultures and backgrounds is integral to the event, with the fifth edition incorporating an expanded community partnership program.
This includes interactive workshops, school visits and discussion sessions, covering elements of architecture, sculpture, art and design.
Saudi, Malaysian firms sign strategic partnership at Halal Expo London
Updated 04 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) concluded on Monday its participation in the Halal Expo London 2023, one of the most prominent global halal events.
HPDC, a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, signed a strategic partnership with Malaysia’s Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC), to stimulate the growth of the halal industry in Saudi Arabia and globally.
According to the terms of the agreement, the two companies will exchange information on industry-leading practices and successful models of halal ecosystems.
“Through our partnerships and strategic agreements, we at HPDC strive to connect vendors, distributors, and businesses operating in the halal industry across the world,” HPDC CEO Fahad S. AlNuhait said.
“We are excited to enter into this landmark agreement which allows us to leverage shared resources to make a significant contribution to the expansion of the industry.
“With this agreement, our aim is to establish a dynamic ecosystem in Saudi Arabia that enhances the local economy, invites international investors, and increases halal trade worldwide,” he added.
The two organizations will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders in the global halal industry, and jointly work toward shaping the halal ecosystem, ensuring transparency and efficiency all the way.
“This collaboration transcends mere business alignment; it embodies a shared vision to propel the halal industry to new heights globally,” HDC CEO Hairol Ariffein Sahari said.
“With HDC’s vast experience in building a comprehensive halal ecosystem, we will provide specialized advisory, investment strategies, innovation collaboration, technology transfer and Industry Thought Leader sharing.
“We believe HDC can provide a proven effective operational model, along with a sustainable halal ecosystem that not only brings substantial benefits to Saudi Arabia but also extends its positive impact to a global scale and beyond,” he added.
Saudi aviation strategy boosts global connectivity, official says
Updated 04 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser highlighted the success of the national aviation strategy in making Saudi Arabia more globally connected during the 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations in Riyadh.
Al-Jasser, who also chairs the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that the strategy encompasses plans to swiftly advance the country’s air transport sector, including expanding the flight network of Saudi airports.
Speaking at a ministerial session titled “The Impact of Air Transport on Economic Development” at the ICAN 2023 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Al-Jasser noted the development of airport infrastructure across the Kingdom. This includes the construction of new airports, such as the King Salman Airport in Riyadh, and enhancing air service levels at all airports. The focus is also on transforming the King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah into a global air service hub and increasing aircraft numbers.
He said that the ministry’s goal is to boost the transport and logistics sector’s contribution to GDP to 10 percent, viewing civil aviation as a key driver.
The session also featured discussions with Indonesian Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation of Saint Lucia’s Alva Romanus Baptiste, and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Seychelles Anthony Gerard D’Offay. They shared insights on the role of civil aviation in economic development and global connectivity.
Al-Jasser inaugurated the 15th ICAN conference on Sunday, which was attended by key figures in international aviation. The inauguration was attended by notable figures including GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.
Al-Jasser also signed a cooperation agreement in air transport services with Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone Fanday Turay on the sidelines of the event, which will continue until Thursday.
The agreement complements the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, signed in 1944, aiming to regulate safe and efficient air transport between the two countries and enhance airline competition, safety and civil aviation security standards.
The bilateral agreement is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to establish international partnerships, sign new bilateral agreements and achieve ambitious goals in enhancing global air connectivity, with plans to become a global logistics hub and handle 330 million passengers annually by 2030.
The agreement also focuses on supporting the mutual economic interests of national airlines, enhancing their role in the air transport market of both countries, and embracing modern approaches to market entry and air transport.
This is part of a broader strategy in the civil aviation sector to forge international partnerships and sign new bilateral agreements. These initiatives are geared toward expanding the Kingdom’s global air network to 250 destinations.
First Saudi at-sea restaurant, Irth Cafe, will spotlight local cuisine
Updated 04 December 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Cruise Saudi has partnered with the Culinary Arts Commission to launch the Kingdom’s first at-sea restaurant, Irth Cafe, aboard the AROYA Cruises ship.
Cruise Saudi, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund and specialized in developing the cruise sector in the Kingdom, announced its partnership with the aim of showcasing the authentic cuisine on board that will offer a unique experience using locally sourced and high-quality Saudi products.
CEO of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen said: “We are proud to cooperate with the Culinary Arts Commission. The launch of the Irth Cafe and boutique on board the AROYA Cruises ship is one of the important steps to ensure that we showcase the Kingdom’s heritage and provide the best services to our guests.”
AROYA Cruises, the first-ever Saudi domestic cruise line, will make history as the first homegrown cruise brand in the Arab region.
The partnership will push the envelope further by highlighting its vision to provide exceptional and innovative tourism experiences to its passengers on board the vessel, which was specially designed to suit Arab tastes.
The Kingdom is distinguished by its authentic hospitality as well as its rich heritage and ancient history, which are all values to be embodied in the Irth Cafe experience.
Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, confirmed that Irth Cafe, named after the Arabic word for “heritage,” will highlight the culture behind local cuisine, noting that the existing cooperation with AROYA Cruises, a subsidiary of Cruise Saudi, is consistent with the commission’s ambitious vision of celebrating the Kingdom’s heritage and rich culture.
The commission was established in 2020 and works to platform the distinctive traditional Saudi culinary arts locally and internationally, consolidate the culture of Saudi gastronomy, transform the Kingdom into a home for distinctive experiences and advance it as a leading food destination.
Launched in 2023, AROYA Cruises is distinguished by a unique design that is in line with Arab market standards, focusing on what citizens, residents and regional tourists are looking for when selecting their next vacation destination.
The vessel promises to provide exceptional stays, from the meticulous attention within the cabins and suites to the meals and drinks that will be served during the voyage, reflecting the spirit of innovation and authentic Arab hospitality that distinguishes the Kingdom.