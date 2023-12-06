Saudi Arabia, Qatar ‘deepen and expand’ economic, security ties

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Qatar are working to “deepen and expand” their economic, military, sports and cultural ties, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
The statement comes in the wake of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the emir of Qatar.
The crown prince and his delegation of senior officials arrived in Doha on Tuesday for the 44th GCC’s supreme council and the seventh Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meetings, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The statement said the two leaders “considered this council to be one of the most important means of communication and coordination between the two countries that embodies these established relations, and that it is necessary to strive with all seriousness to deepen and expand the areas of bilateral cooperation in a way that achieves a future sustainable renaissance and growth for the two countries and their peoples.”
Sheikh Tamim congratulated Prince Mohammed on Saudi Arabia’s winning bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, and nomination to hold the 2034 World Cup.
Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Tamim expressed their satisfaction with the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during various subcommittee meetings of the Saudi-Qatari council.
On regional and global political issues, the two nations would continue to consolidate and enhance cooperation, the statement added.
There would also be heightened consultations on security and military matters, with a commitment to provide training and scholarships for the two nations’ personnel.
On the sports front, special mention was made of the cooperation between Riyadh and Doha in the hosting of the Qatar World Cup, which would continue as Saudi Arabia bids to host the sport’s premier event in 2034.
There would be cooperation in the culture, tourism and entertainment sectors, including improving access for international tourists.
In the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides would continue working within the frameworks of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the statement added.
GCC leaders say Israel violating international law in Gaza, demand end to occupation
The 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Qatar was also attended by Turkish President Erdogan
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani says his country is ‘constantly working to renew’ Israel-Hamas truce
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Members of the GCC have condemned Israel for committing “clear violations” of international law and reitterated their demand for an end to the Israeli occupatiuon of the Palestinian territories.
In a statement issued at the end of the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday, the leaders of the six nations condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, “which have led to the forced displacement of the civilian population, and the destruction of civilian facilities and infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, health facilities, and places of worship.”
The statement of decleration went on to say such actions were “in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” and they expressed their dissatisfaction with the “blatant Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people”.
The summit, which was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the lead member of the Saudi delegation, was in Qatar.
The representatives of the six Gulf nations were joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said there had been $23bn worth of trade between Turkiye and the GCC countries.
He went on to condemn Israel’s continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip, adding: “
Netanyahu is committing war crimes against humanity in Gaza.”
And he said that Netanyahu “is pushing the entire region into danger for the sake of his political future.”
The meeting of GCC leaders took place in Qatar as Israeli forces launched their long-awaited storm of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, where hospitals were overrun with scores of Palestinian dead and wounded.
In what appeared to be the biggest ground assault since the truce collapsed last week, residents said Israeli tanks had entered the eastern parts of Khan Younis for the first time, crossing from the Israeli border fence and advancing west.
Some took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila on Khan Younis’ eastern outskirts, while others continued further and were stationed on the edge of a Qatari-funded housing development called Hamad City, residents said.
After days of ordering residents to flee the area, Israeli forces dropped new leaflets on Tuesday with instructions to stay inside shelters during the assault.
“In the coming hours, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will begin launching an intensive attack on your area of residence to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas," said the leaflets.
“Don’t move out yet. For your safety, stay in the shelters and the hospitals where you are. Don’t get out. Going out is dangerous. You have been warned.”
But Israel’s bombardment has driven 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents from their homes, most fleeing south – an area more densely populated than London.
And according to Gaza health officials deemed reliable by the United Nations, more than 15,800 people are confirmed dead, with thousands more missing and feared buried under rubble.
The declaration went onto to call for the immediate resumption of a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip in order to achieve a sustainable ceasefire and the assurance of that all humanitarian aid would reach its intended destinations.
The summit pledged its ongoing support for the Palestinian people and its continued support to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip.
The GCC statement also agreed to help rebuild “what the Israeli war machine destroyed in its attacks on the Strip during the past years.”
The GCC leaders warned that if the war continued there was a danger of the conflict expanding to other regions in the Middle East, something it warned would lead to “dire consequences for the peoples of the region and for international peace and security.”
And they called on the international community to intervene to establish a ceasefire and protect civilians.
The council reiterated its demand for an end to the occupation of Palestine, and its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all the occupied territories.
It praised Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts and its initiative in partnership with the Arab League, the European Union, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to revive the peace process, in accordance with international law, United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.
Earlier in his opening remarks, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza.
“It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children,” he said at the summit.
The Qatari ruler said his country was “constantly working to renew” the truce, which he added was “not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire”.
He called for “an international investigation into the massacres committed by Israel” and condemned the targeting of civilians of all nationalities and religions.
The GCC council released a declaration at the end of the summit, with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani saying that their primary goal now is to stop the war in Gaza, adding that mediation talks on Gaza are still ongoing.
The minister reiterated how it is unacceptable to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged strip.
Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee members discuss enhanced cooperation
Visiting delegation from the French parliament, led by chairperson Amelia Lakrafi, meets counterparts from the Shoura Council in Riyadh
The Saudi vice minister of foreign affairs, Waleed El-Khuraiji, and the vice speaker of the Shoura Council, Mishaal Al-Sulami, also hold talks with the visitors
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Shoura Council’s Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee met a delegation led by Amelia Lakrafi, the chairperson of the counterpart committee in the French parliament, in Riyadh.
During the meeting, which was led by Ayman bin Saleh Fadhel, the chair of the Saudi committee, they discussed ways to enhance collaboration between the council and the parliament in various areas, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday
They emphasized the need to bolster cooperation and highlighted the importance of leveraging the work of the parliamentary friendship committees in both countries to help facilitate and reinforce joint projects. The participants also discussed other topics and issues of common interest, officials said.
Waleed El-Khuraiji, the vice minister of foreign affairs, also held talks with the French delegation, during which they similarly discussed cooperation and ongoing efforts to strengthen the close partnership between the countries.
In addition, Lakrafi met the vice speaker of the Shoura Council, Mishaal Al-Sulami, and they emphasized the significance of the relationship between Riyadh and Paris, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.
Lakrafi thanked the Kingdom for the welcome she has received during her visit. She also highlighted the robust and enduring ties between the two countries, along with the global influence and importance of the Kingdom, and its role in promoting the true essence of Islam worldwide.
Saudi Arabia, UK discuss boosting educational partnership
The Saudi education minister notes importance in strengthening ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of education
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan has participated in roundtable meetings involving representatives from the Kingdom and British universities, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.
A meeting was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of the British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia on Education Steve Smith, university leaders and representatives from the two countries.
The education minister spoke of the role of roundtable meetings in his opening speech, noting their importance in strengthening the ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of education, which began in 2018 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a partnership.
Al-Benyan said: “Our strategic partnership focuses on six main areas, which include building a stronger and deeper partnership in the field of education; supporting the professional development of Saudi educators and enhancing their knowledge, skills and abilities; as well as enhancing cooperation and partnerships in the field of university education, including research cooperation, student scholarships, and transnational education.
“The educational partnership with the United Kingdom aims to increase the participation of the British private education sector in Saudi education, establish British schools and universities, address skills gaps, train healthcare professionals, and support the development of education, in line with the ambition of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Sharing policies relating to special educational needs and disabilities, and curriculum development would be part of the process, he added.
Al-Benyan stressed the importance of working within the partnership to open two British universities in the Kingdom by 2025, and to activate student exchange programs in Saudi universities to ensure that Saudi students had access to the latest knowledge and practical training to enhance opportunities for researchers from both countries while establishing joint research projects.
The work program of the roundtable meetings has focused on education within the UK’s framework for science and technology; investment in university education in the Kingdom; and the Saudi Innovative Educational City initiative.
In addition, bilateral cooperation in the field of research and innovation; a review of national research, development and innovation in the Kingdom and its strategic directions; as well as the role of the British Council in supporting university educational cooperation between the two countries by holding bilateral meetings between the Saudi universities and their British counterparts have also been looked at.
Meanwhile, the Leaders Development Institute has signed a declaration of intent with Loughborough University in England to strengthen ties between the two countries to contribute to the development of the sports sector and lead to equality and mutual respect.
The agreement will secure cooperation in various fields, including research and development, professional development programs for sports professions, and exchange of technical and administrative expertise.
LDI Director General Dr. Mezna Al-Marzooqi and Prof. Chris Linton, Loughborough University’s deputy vice chancellor, signed the agreement, while Badr Al-Kadi, the deputy sports minister, and British Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton attended the signing ceremony.
“Loughborough University is bound to improve the professional development programs of sports professions and occupations in the Kingdom, support the institute in the field of research and development, and strengthen the capabilities of training providers in the sector,” the SPA said.
King Abdulaziz University also held a scientific meeting with representatives of the British universities, which was organized by the university’s Department of International Cooperation Agreements, in coordination with the British Council.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and partnerships in the educational and research fields.
President of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri also received the British universities delegation on Monday.
The visiting delegation included representatives from 18 British universities, who discussed ways to enhance scientific visits, vocational training, and ways to exchange scientific and research experiences between the two countries through the use of research laboratories and dual certificates.
Saudi crown prince thanks Qatari emir after official visit to Doha
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday thanked Qatar’s Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad after concluding his official visit to Doha, the state-run SPA news agency reported.
“As I leave your brotherly country, I wish to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation,” the crown prince said in a cable.
“The visit and the discussions I held with you confirm the strength of the fraternal relations between our two countries, the common desire to deepen cooperation in all fields, and to continue coordination and consultations on issues of mutual interest, under the leadership of King Salman and yours, to achieve the interests of our countries and peoples,” the cable added.
The crown prince and his delegation of senior officials arrived in the Qatari capital earlier on Tuesday under the directives of King Salman and at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim, to head the Kingdom’s delegation to the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council and the 7th Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting.
“I wish to praise the results we reached during the meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, which aims to strengthen relations between our two brotherly countries,” Prince Mohammed said.
“I also praised the positive results achieved at the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council, headed by you,” he said.
During the visit, Prince Mohammed also held talks with the Qatari leader to discuss issues of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations.
“I wish Your Highness good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity,” he also said.
‘Saudi Arabia not just talking but doing, investing’ in climate change mitigation, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir tells Arab News
Saudi Climate Envoy says $186bn targeted for investment in more than 80 different projects under SGI, MGI
Says climate conversations should “revolve around logic and science, not emotions and political point scoring”
Updated 06 December 2023
NOOR NUGALI & Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Very few countries have embarked on efforts such as Saudi Arabia has in reducing the impacts of climate change and improving the quality of life, the Kingdom’s Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir has said.
Al-Jubeir, who is also Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, made the remark during an exclusive interview with Arab News on Tuesday, coinciding with the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in Dubai.
“Saudi Arabia has not just been talking. We are actually doing, and we are actually investing. And the results are clear for everyone to see,” he said.
“If you go to NEOM, you will see the tremendous work that’s being done to protect the environment. If you look at our coastlines, you will see the work that’s being done with mangroves.
“If you look at our cities, you’ll see the work that’s being done in terms of greening of our cities and (the) redesigning of our cities to make them more efficient, so that you reduce commute time and you reduce pollution, and you increase the quality of life for people.”
Al-Jubeir explained that Saudi Arabia has so far targeted investments of $186 billion in more than 80 different projects as part of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. Inaugurated in 2021, the two initiatives unite environmental protection, energy transition and sustainability programs with the aims of offsetting and reducing emissions.
He said these projects and investments have been set in place to boost climate mitigation, reverse desertification and help countries adopt a “circular carbon economy approach.”
Al-Jubeir explained that the “circular carbon economy approach” is centered around a “holistic, all-of-government, all-of-society approach of dealing with the reduction of carbon and contributing to our atmosphere.”
He said he believes very few countries in the world have committed the type of resources that Saudi Arabia has in order to confront climate change.
“We do so because we are inhabitants of this planet,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to ensure a better future for our children and grandchildren.”
Discussing the Kingdom’s green energy plans, Al-Jubeir pointed out that Saudi Arabia is building the largest green hydrogen plant in the world in NEOM, a futuristic smart city under construction in the northwestern Tabuk province.
“We are looking at producing other forms of clean hydrogen. We are looking at reducing carbon in terms of the airline industry in order to contribute to a reduction of carbon,” he said.
“We are looking at the shipping industry. Every facet of our society we are looking at in order to reduce the carbon, in order to improve the quality of life and very few countries, as I said, have embarked on a program like this.”
Responding to critics of the Kingdom for not agreeing to a “phase-down” of fossil fuels, Al-Jubeir described the “discussions” around the topic as “devoid of reason and rationality.”
Al-Jubeir said that “fossil fuels will be with us for many, many decades to come, adding that it is inconceivable to have economic development without having energy at reasonable prices — and fossil fuels provide that, oil and gas in particular.
“We have always argued that the challenge is mitigation,” he said.
Al-Jubeir added that the challenge lies in ensuring that these resources are produced and used in the most efficient, most clean way possible.
He pointed out a certain irony in critics talking about the issue at meetings of COP28 or climate discussions in general. “People tend to go for superlatives and they tend to go for dramatic statements that have very little connection to reality,” he said.
“The countries that call for a reduction in production of oil and gas, they should start with themselves. I haven’t seen any of those countries without naming them. I haven’t seen any of those countries come up with a timeline for reducing their own production of oil and gas, much less coal, which is a much, much worse polluter.”
Underlining Saudi Arabia’s commitment to mitigating climate change while also stressing the important role of fossil fuels, he said: “There is no contradiction between Saudi Arabia’s commitment to climate change and dealing with that challenge and producing oil and gas.”
“We (Saudi Arabia) believe in being rational. We believe in being logical. We believe in being practical, and we believe in being pragmatic,” he added.
Al-Jubeir said the Kingdom has solutions in place with tremendous investments in renewable energy and has made investments in redesigning Saudi Arabia’s cities, designating large areas of both land and sea as protected areas.
He said the Kingdom is also investing in transforming waste into energy, plus dedicating investment around the world to help other countries deal with issues of climate and energy.
“We are reasonable, practical, pragmatic, rational people. We believe that the conversations and the discussions (have) to revolve around … logic and science, not emotions, and trying to grandstand and score a political point,” he said.
Al-Jubeir pointed out the hypocrisy of some Western countries deploying contradicting policies when it comes to pollution.
“Countries that say they are against hydrocarbons all of a sudden go back to producing coal, which is a much, much worse polluter than oil and gas, and they have no problem with it. To me, this is this is not a reasonable, rational position,” he said.
Discussing the long-term returns from renewable energy, Al-Jubeir highlighted that the future benefits that will result from the Saudi Green Initiative outweigh the investments being made in projects by Saudi Arabia.
“Renewable energy is very profitable. The Public Investment Fund has tremendous investments in those areas, whether it’s solar whether it’s wind, whether it’s hydro, whether it’s electric cars, electric car batteries, because they are very profitable in addition to being very important to confronting climate change,” he said.
Concluding the interview, Al-Jubeir discussed Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 2030 World Expo. “The idea is: for the world, by the world, in Saudi Arabia, 2030,” he said.
He described 2030 as the “perfect year” for Saudi Arabia as it is the target date for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
“Saudi Arabia is about being connected to the world and having the world be connected to Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“It’s about connection. We are the world’s largest exporter of energy, so we have a huge stake in the global energy markets. We intend to be one of the largest exporters of green and clean hydrogen. So that makes us also an important country.
“We are one of the largest investors in the global community financial system through the Public Investment Fund.”
Al-Jubeir said World Expo 2030 in Riyadh would be “totally renewable, totally green,” and each country will have its own pavilion.
And in line with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability, he explained that the pavilions would be designed to be recyclable or rebuildable. “They can be disassembled and rebuilt in the countries that would like to move them and used for another purpose such as a clinic, a school, shelter,” he said.
“Expo 2030 will bring the world to Saudi Arabia and also allow Saudis to connect with the world. That’s important to us. It will be a very unique and special expo that we have no doubt will set the standard for expos going forward.”