Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to spearhead the global drive for digital sustainability through a new e-waste initiative aimed at implementing comprehensive regulations in Zambia, Rwanda and Paraguay.

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, launched the new “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative during COP28 in Dubai.

The initiative will focus on expediting the shift to green practices by introducing robust regulations that foster a circular economy, according to the statement.

E-waste has become a pressing concern globally, with 54 million tons generated annually, of which only 17 percent is currently recycled.

The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries, including CST Governor Mohammed Al-Tamimi and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Tomas Lamanauskas.

Representatives from the beneficiary countries also participated in the event, signaling a unified global effort to address the mounting challenge of e-waste.

Al-Tamimi expressed the Kingdom’s determination to offer innovative solutions for managing e-waste and reducing its environmental impact. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global drive towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable waste management practices.

Lamanauskas commended the critical role of strong regulations and legislation in addressing e-waste challenges across both private and public sectors.

He emphasized transitioning to a circular economy emerging as a top solution to combat the adverse effects of e-waste on the environment.

Lamanauskas also urged regulators worldwide to adopt and implement similar regulations to expedite the adoption of green practices.

CST’s participation in COP28 reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to spearheading global initiatives for digital sustainability.

The Kingdom’s ongoing efforts align with its broader transformation towards a circular economy, marked by qualitative initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advocating best technology practices for a sustainable future and society.

As the new initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in the global fight against e-waste, setting an example for other nations to follow suit in adopting environmentally responsible practices.