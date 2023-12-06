You are here

Russian president Putin meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

Russian president Putin meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Putin met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on arrival.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin traveled to the UAE where he was received by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at Qasr Al-Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Vladimir Putin

Annual date exports worth $2.3bn globally: Saudi minister

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Annual date exports worth $2.3bn globally: Saudi minister

  • Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that date cultivation helped toward achieving food security, sustainable agricultural development, and job provision in rural communities
  • Al-Fadhli highlighted some of the challenges faced by the industry, including climate change and the spread of diseases and pests
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global value of date exports had reached an annual $2.3 billion, a Saudi government minister has revealed.

And the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that the sector now had more than 200 million palm trees — covering 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) of land — producing 9.7 million tons of dates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Forty countries, most from the Middle East and North Africa region, were involved in the import and export of palms and the sweet fruit.

Addressing a session of the International Dates Council, held in Riyadh, Al-Fadhli noted that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN had adopted the Kingdom’s proposal to mark 2027 as the International Year of Date Palm.

He pointed out that dates and palms had multiple uses such as for food, medical and cosmetic products, and building materials, adding that date cultivation helped toward achieving food security, sustainable agricultural development, and job provision in rural communities.

During his speech, Al-Fadhli highlighted some of the challenges faced by the industry, including climate change, the spread of diseases and pests, the low rate of consumption of dates globally (150 grams per person), high post-harvest losses, competition issues, trade obstacles, weak diversification, quality of dates, and marketing.

The International Dates Council held its first meeting in 2011, followed by gatherings in 2013 and 2019. It has a two-year renewable budget of $4 million a year.

The International Year of Date Palm will aim to raise awareness of the contribution of the palm and dates sector to achieving sustainable rural agricultural development and food security.

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli date exports

GCC leaders say Israel violating international law in Gaza, demand end to occupation

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

GCC leaders say Israel violating international law in Gaza, demand end to occupation

  • The 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Qatar was also attended by Turkish President Erdogan
  • Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani says his country is ‘constantly working to renew’ Israel-Hamas truce
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of the GCC have condemned Israel for committing “clear violations” of international law and reitterated their demand for an end to the Israeli occupatiuon of the Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued at the end of the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday, the leaders of the six nations condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, “which have led to the forced displacement of the civilian population, and the destruction of civilian facilities and infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, health facilities, and places of worship.”

The statement of decleration went on to say such actions were “in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” and they expressed their dissatisfaction with the “blatant Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people”.

The summit, which was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the lead member of the Saudi delegation, was in Qatar.

The representatives of the six Gulf nations were joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said there had been $23bn worth of trade between Turkiye and the GCC countries.

He went on to condemn Israel’s continued bombardment of  the Gaza Strip, adding: “

Netanyahu is committing war crimes against humanity in Gaza.”

And he said that Netanyahu “is pushing the entire region into danger for the sake of his political future.”

The meeting of GCC leaders took place in Qatar as Israeli forces launched their long-awaited storm of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, where hospitals were overrun with scores of Palestinian dead and wounded.

In what appeared to be the biggest ground assault since the truce collapsed last week, residents said Israeli tanks had entered the eastern parts of Khan Younis for the first time, crossing from the Israeli border fence and advancing west.

Some took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila on Khan Younis’ eastern outskirts, while others continued further and were stationed on the edge of a Qatari-funded housing development called Hamad City, residents said.

After days of ordering residents to flee the area, Israeli forces dropped new leaflets on Tuesday with instructions to stay inside shelters during the assault.

“In the coming hours, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will begin launching an intensive attack on your area of residence to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas," said the leaflets.

“Don’t move out yet. For your safety, stay in the shelters and the hospitals where you are. Don’t get out. Going out is dangerous. You have been warned.”

But Israel’s bombardment has driven 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents from their homes, most fleeing south – an area more densely populated than London.

And according to Gaza health officials deemed reliable by the United Nations, more than 15,800 people are confirmed dead, with thousands more missing and feared buried under rubble.

The declaration went onto to call for the immediate resumption of a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip in order to achieve a sustainable ceasefire and the assurance of that all humanitarian aid would reach its intended destinations.

The summit pledged its ongoing support for the Palestinian people and its continued support to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The GCC statement also agreed to help rebuild “what the Israeli war machine destroyed in its attacks on the Strip during the past years.”

The GCC leaders warned that if the war continued there was a danger of the conflict expanding to other regions in the Middle East, something it warned would lead to “dire consequences for the peoples of the region and for international peace and security.”

And they called on the international community to intervene to establish a ceasefire and protect civilians.

The council reiterated its demand for an end to the occupation of Palestine, and its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all the occupied territories.

It praised Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts and its initiative in partnership with the Arab League, the European Union, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to revive the peace process, in accordance with international law, United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza.

“It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children,” he said at the summit. 

The Qatari ruler said his country was “constantly working to renew” the truce, which he added was “not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire”.

He called for “an international investigation into the massacres committed by Israel” and condemned the targeting of civilians of all nationalities and religions.

The GCC council released a declaration at the end of the summit, with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani saying that their primary goal now is to stop the war in Gaza, adding that mediation talks on Gaza are still ongoing.  

The minister reiterated how it is unacceptable to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged strip.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia gulf states GCC leaders

Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee members discuss enhanced cooperation

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee members discuss enhanced cooperation

  • Visiting delegation from the French parliament, led by chairperson Amelia Lakrafi, meets counterparts from the Shoura Council in Riyadh
  • The Saudi vice minister of foreign affairs, Waleed El-Khuraiji, and the vice speaker of the Shoura Council, Mishaal Al-Sulami, also hold talks with the visitors
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Shoura Council’s Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee met a delegation led by Amelia Lakrafi, the chairperson of the counterpart committee in the French parliament, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, which was led by Ayman bin Saleh Fadhel, the chair of the Saudi committee, they discussed ways to enhance collaboration between the council and the parliament in various areas, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday

They emphasized the need to bolster cooperation and highlighted the importance of leveraging the work of the parliamentary friendship committees in both countries to help facilitate and reinforce joint projects. The participants also discussed other topics and issues of common interest, officials said.

Waleed El-Khuraiji, the vice minister of foreign affairs, also held talks with the French delegation, during which they similarly discussed cooperation and ongoing efforts to strengthen the close partnership between the countries.

In addition, Lakrafi met the vice speaker of the Shoura Council, Mishaal Al-Sulami, and they emphasized the significance of the relationship between Riyadh and Paris, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

Lakrafi thanked the Kingdom for the welcome she has received during her visit. She also highlighted the robust and enduring ties between the two countries, along with the global influence and importance of the Kingdom, and its role in promoting the true essence of Islam worldwide.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

Saudi Arabia, UK discuss boosting educational partnership

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, UK discuss boosting educational partnership

  • The Saudi education minister notes importance in strengthening ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of education
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan has participated in roundtable meetings involving representatives from the Kingdom and British universities, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.

A meeting was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of the British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia on Education Steve Smith, university leaders and representatives from the two countries.

The education minister spoke of the role of roundtable meetings in his opening speech, noting their importance in strengthening the ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of education, which began in 2018 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a partnership.

Al-Benyan said: “Our strategic partnership focuses on six main areas, which include building a stronger and deeper partnership in the field of education; supporting the professional development of Saudi educators and enhancing their knowledge, skills and abilities; as well as enhancing cooperation and partnerships in the field of university education, including research cooperation, student scholarships, and transnational education.

“The educational partnership with the United Kingdom aims to increase the participation of the British private education sector in Saudi education, establish British schools and universities, address skills gaps, train healthcare professionals, and support the development of education, in line with the ambition of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Sharing policies relating to special educational needs and disabilities, and curriculum development would be part of the process, he added.

Al-Benyan stressed the importance of working within the partnership to open two British universities in the Kingdom by 2025, and to activate student exchange programs in Saudi universities to ensure that Saudi students had access to the latest knowledge and practical training to enhance opportunities for researchers from both countries while establishing joint research projects.

The work program of the roundtable meetings has focused on education within the UK’s framework for science and technology; investment in university education in the Kingdom; and the Saudi Innovative Educational City initiative.

In addition, bilateral cooperation in the field of research and innovation; a review of national research, development and innovation in the Kingdom and its strategic directions; as well as the role of the British Council in supporting university educational cooperation between the two countries by holding bilateral meetings between the Saudi universities and their British counterparts have also been looked at.

Meanwhile, the Leaders Development Institute has signed a declaration of intent with Loughborough University in England to strengthen ties between the two countries to contribute to the development of the sports sector and lead to equality and mutual respect.

The agreement will secure cooperation in various fields, including research and development, professional development programs for sports professions, and exchange of technical and administrative expertise.

LDI Director General Dr. Mezna Al-Marzooqi and Prof. Chris Linton, Loughborough University’s deputy vice chancellor, signed the agreement, while Badr Al-Kadi, the deputy sports minister, and British Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton attended the signing ceremony.

“Loughborough University is bound to improve the professional development programs of sports professions and occupations in the Kingdom, support the institute in the field of research and development, and strengthen the capabilities of training providers in the sector,” the SPA said.

King Abdulaziz University also held a scientific meeting with representatives of the British universities, which was organized by the university’s Department of International Cooperation Agreements, in coordination with the British Council.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and partnerships in the educational and research fields.

President of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri also received the British universities delegation on Monday.

The visiting delegation included representatives from 18 British universities, who discussed ways to enhance scientific visits, vocational training, and ways to exchange scientific and research experiences between the two countries through the use of research laboratories and dual certificates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Education

Saudi Arabia, Qatar 'deepen and expand' economic, security ties

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Qatar ‘deepen and expand’ economic, security ties

  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad hold talks in Doha
  • Focus also on boosting tourism, sports, culture, entertainment sectors
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Qatar are working to “deepen and expand” their economic, military, sports and cultural ties, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement comes in the wake of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the emir of Qatar.

The crown prince and his delegation of senior officials arrived in Doha on Tuesday for the 44th GCC’s supreme council and the seventh Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meetings, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement said the two leaders “considered this council to be one of the most important means of communication and coordination between the two countries that embodies these established relations, and that it is necessary to strive with all seriousness to deepen and expand the areas of bilateral cooperation in a way that achieves a future sustainable renaissance and growth for the two countries and their peoples.”

Sheikh Tamim congratulated Prince Mohammed on Saudi Arabia’s winning bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, and nomination to hold the 2034 World Cup.

Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Tamim expressed their satisfaction with the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during various subcommittee meetings of the Saudi-Qatari council.

On regional and global political issues, the two nations would continue to consolidate and enhance cooperation, the statement added.

There would also be heightened consultations on security and military matters, with a commitment to provide training and scholarships for the two nations’ personnel.

On the sports front, special mention was made of the cooperation between Riyadh and Doha in the hosting of the Qatar World Cup, which would continue as Saudi Arabia bids to host the sport’s premier event in 2034.

There would be cooperation in the culture, tourism and entertainment sectors, including improving access for international tourists.

In the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides would continue working within the frameworks of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

