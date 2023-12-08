Saudi authorities thwart two attempts to smuggle over 250,000 Captagon pills

15th edition of the ICAN2023 concluded its activities in Riyadh

RIYADH: The 15th edition of the international conference of ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded its activities in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Thursday (December 7, 2023).

The conference witnessed the participation of aviation industry leaders from 97 countries, with the presence of a number of ministers and heads of civil aviation authorities.

This in addition to a large attendance that included 713 participants of experts and specialists from various countries. Also, 579 meetings for air services negotiations were held during the conference.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), expressed during the conference’s closing ceremony his optimism about the future of the global civil aviation industry, as this global event, which the Kingdom hosted in Riyadh, set a new standard for progress in the field of aviation.

"I extend my thanks to the ICAO’s Council, and for the guidance of its President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano‎, the member states and all international partners. I confirm that the GACA will continue to strengthen the air transport within the aviation sector, and to unite the international community in the pursuit of our common goals", Al Duailej said.

"The agreements and discussions that took place during the conference set a precedent for future cooperation and development in the field of civil aviation, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the GACA, is proud to host this event in the city of Riyadh", he added.

"I wish everyone a happy International Civil Aviation Day, the occasion which is celebrated this year under the theme of Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development", he noted.

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the GACA announced the official launch of the Independent Aviation Conference 2024, inviting everyone to attend it in Riyadh in May 2024.

For his part, the Chief Commissioner and CEO of the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Captain Haitham Misto expressed, in his speech during the closing ceremony, his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the Kingdom for hosting this important event.

He also praised all those responsible for organizing the conference for the spirit of teamwork.

In turn, Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Director of Air Transport at the ICAO said that "The Kingdom’s hosting of this event for the second time demonstrates the Kingdom’s strong commitment to developing international air transport, and it witness to the Kingdom’s efforts in achieving common global achievements".

"The high numbers achieved by the conference are one of the reasons that made ICAN this year a great success, as well as the joining of 6 countries participating for the first time in the ICAN conference", he added.

"Therefore, I confirm the ICAO’s determination to continue cooperation and work closely with Member States to achieve the goals of the ICAO’s long-term vision", he stressed. ‏

"We will continue to provide practical solutions to emerging regulatory challenges of global importance necessary to modernize, harmonize and converge countries’ regulatory approaches and systems, as well as to enhance connectivity, competition, transparency and consumer protection", he noted.

"The ICAN2023‎ conference witnessed many side events in addition to the conference’s work of negotiations and meetings that provided the opportunity to exchange information, such as the exhibition pavilion, the first air transport forum organized by KSA in cooperation with the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, and many other side events related to the progress of the aviation industry", Rahma‎ concluded.

Subsequently, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the GACA received a shield of honor and a certificate of appreciation from the ICAO for successfully hosting the 15th edition of the ICAN‎‏ ‏conference.

It was handed to Al Duailej‎ by Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the ICAO’s Council, in the presence of Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Director of Air Transport at the ICAO.

It is worth noting that the activities of the ICAN 2023 (15th edition of the conference) of the ICAO, which was held in Riyadh, began on the 3rd of this December. It was hosted by the Saudi GACA.