New KAPSARC-led analysis shows Saudi methane emissions 73% lower than IEA estimates

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has the second-lowest methane intensity in oil and gas production when compared to other crude-producing countries, according to new research by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

Working in collaboration with global environmental intelligence company Kayrros, KAPSARC used satellite technology to analyze emissions from 2016 to 2022.

The findings show that the Kingdom’s oil and gas sector was responsible for approximately 780 kilotons of methane in 2022, second only to Norway.

The emission estimates developed by are around 73 percent lower than those reported by the International Energy Agency and the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research for the same year.

Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said: “This stark difference underscores the groundbreaking nature of our findings, challenging existing norms and emphasizing the importance of our innovative approach in redefining our understanding of emissions in Saudi Arabia.”

The project estimates that methane emissions from the Kingdom’s oil and gas industry constitute only one-third of total releases, aligning with the most recent national greenhouse gas inventory submitted by the Saudi Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority in 2022.

Antoine Rostand, co-founder and president at Kayrros, said: “Producers should strive to emulate the Saudi model, introducing strong methane regulations to limit emissions of this potent greenhouse gas and using independent, verifiable, and reliable data to guide action.

“We’re pleased to be working with KAPSARC to advance the collective understanding of methane emissions and to be involved in this first-of-its kind practice.”

KAPSARC and Kayrros will present the project at the UN climate change conference in Dubai on Dec. 10, 2023, during a side-event session titled “Satellite Technology for Measuring and Tracking GHG Emissions.”