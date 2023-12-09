KSrelief projects help people in Pakistan, Lebanon, Sudan

RIYADH: Vulnerable communities in Pakistan, Lebanon and Sudan are benefiting from assistance provided by the Saudi aid organization KSrelief, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
KSrelief distributed 514 winter bags in the Gupis-Yasin District of the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, helping 3,598 members of the most vulnerable families in the flood-affected areas.
The distribution is part of the second phase of the project to secure and distribute shelter materials and winter bags in Pakistan for 2023-2024.
The program comes as part of the relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia to help people and countries in need around the world.
In Lebanon, the center distributed 1,289 shopping vouchers to Syrian refugees and host community members in the northern city of Tripoli, and in the Arsal and Ash-Shouf regions, as part of the second phase of the Winter Clothes Distribution Project for 2023.
The coupons allow refugees and other vulnerable segments from host communities to buy winter clothing at designated stores.
The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by Saudi Arabia for vulnerable and needy segments around the world.
KSrelief recently signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to equip intensive-care units for children and adults, emergency departments, and surgery sections in seven main hospitals in Sudan’s Gezira, Nile River, White Nile and North states at a total value of SR5 million.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The agreement aims to provide medical equipment, such as emergency devices, anesthesia machines, ventilators, automatic injectors, vital-signs monitoring devices, intensive-care beds and operating beds, to selected departments that will ensure a high-quality health service to 7 million people.
The assistance is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the health sector in Sudan amid the humanitarian crisis.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,625 projects worth more than $6.4 billion in 94 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.
According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), Syria ($384 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).
KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.
