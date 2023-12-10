You are here

Jazan City completes 53 key projects valued at $2.39bn

The city, built on an area of 102 million sq. meters, will include plants for heavy industries, petrochemicals, energy, as well as mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture investments.
The city, built on an area of 102 million sq. meters, will include plants for heavy industries, petrochemicals, energy, as well as mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture investments.
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries has completed 53 capital projects exceeding SR9 billion ($2.39 billion), revealed Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. 

During the city’s projects award ceremony RAWAS, he highlighted that these projects span across multiple sectors, aiming to enhance the city’s investment opportunities. 

The minister stated that 24 projects have been established in the fields of infrastructure and roads, 18 in public facilities and housing, and 11 projects for other services. 

Furthermore, private sector investments in Jazan City have surpassed SR32 billion, with ongoing discussions about future projects estimated to be valued at around SR10 billion, added Alkhorayef. 

“The inauguration of these projects completes the ongoing projects in Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries, falling under the initiative to develop the basic facilities for industrial areas in the city, such as the seawater cooling system project costing over SR1.2 billion, and the project to establish a 1,000-megawatt power station in the industrial area, costing over SR400 million,” the minister said.  

He added that key projects enhancing the special economic zone include constructing a security wall, gates, and infrastructure, with investments exceeding SR1 billion.   

Furthermore, Jazan City is poised to launch a series of capital projects. This includes the second phase of developing the general industrial area, projected at SR350 million, and phase two of the maritime area’s infrastructure. The latter is aimed at bolstering investments in residential spaces and improving living standards, estimated at SR400 million. 

“Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries has aligned its projects with several national strategies, including the National Industrial Strategy launched last year, incorporating several future capital projects within this strategy’s initiatives, such as the ready-made buildings for food industries — phase one, estimated to cost approximately SR420 million,” he added.  

In the context of partnerships, Alkhorayef emphasized the impactful returns on government investments in capital projects.  

He noted that each riyal invested yields an impressive eightfold return from the private sector. 

This substantial financial gain not only underscores the economic viability of these projects but also paves the way for more investment opportunities, thereby fostering the region’s economic and industrial growth. 

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation witnessed a slight decrease to 36.4 percent in November, down from 38.5 percent in October. 

According to the latest data from the nation’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the drop in Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation for November can be primarily ascribed to a slowdown in the escalation of food prices. 

Key contributors to this decline include a notable reduction in meat and poultry prices by 1.5 percent, fruits by 3.5 percent, and vegetables by 4.7 percent. 

Additionally, the transportation services group experienced a 2.3 percent decrease, while hotel services saw a modest drop of 0.3 percent. 

Collectively, these factors played a significant role in tempering the overall inflation rate. 

On a month-to-month basis, food prices dropped to a 0.9 percent increase in November, compared to a 1 percent increase in October. 

Notably, while food prices saw a modest increase of 0.2 percent month on month, they experienced a significant year-on-year surge of 64.5 percent. 

This easing of inflation comes after a continuous upward trend spanning two years, with September recording a peak inflation rate of 40.3 percent. 

November’s figures mark the lowest inflation rate since May, indicating a possible stabilization in Egypt’s urban consumer prices. 

In the food and beverage sector, a modest increase of 0.1 percent was observed in November compared to October, stemming from various price adjustments across different groups. 

The grains and bread category saw a significant increase of 5.2 percent, while fish and seafood prices edged up by 0.1 percent. 

Dairy products, along with eggs, witnessed a 2.7 percent rise. The oils and fats group experienced a 1.0 percent hike in prices. 

Notably, sugar and sweet foods saw a substantial increase of 5.9 percent. 

Additionally, there was a 2.8 percent increase in coffee, tea, and cocoa prices, reflecting the varied dynamics impacting the sector. 

The furniture, fixtures, household equipment and maintenance sectors recorded an increase of 1.3 percent due to the change in the prices of the home furnishings group by 2.2 percent, home appliances by 2.0 percent, and tools, glassware, tableware, and household utensils by 1.1 percent. 

Topics: Egypt #inflation Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) urban consumer price inflation

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 55.68 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 11,281.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.95 billion ($1.32 billion) as 156 stocks advanced, while 52 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 2.5 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 23,946.56. This comes as 19 stocks advanced while as much as 10 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 8.82 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 1,448.38.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR48.80.

Other top performers included Naseej International Trading Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co.

The worst performer was Arabian Pipes Co., whose share price dropped by 2.02 percent to SR116.40.

Saudi Public Transport Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. also did not fare well in daily trading.

Revised classification

On the announcements front, in accordance with the revision made to the Global Industry Classification Standard, the Saudi Exchange updated the nomenclatures of three industry groups and reclassified some listed companies on both the main and parallel markets, effective Sunday. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the “retailing” industry group has been renamed “consumer discretionary distribution & retail.”

The “food & staples retailing” industry group will now be referred to as “consumer staples distribution & retail,” and the “diversified financials” industry group has been renamed to “financial services.”

As for the reclassifications on the main market, they include the transfer of Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. to the Materials sector -

Level 1 / Materials Industry Group - Level 2. 

Al-Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. was transferred to the Industrials sector - Level 1 / Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2.

Moreover, Sinad Holding Co. was transferred to the Consumer Staples sector - Level 1 / Food & Beverages Industry Group - Level 2, BATIC Investments and Logistics Co. to Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2, and AMLAK International Finance Co. to Financial Services Industry Group - Level 2.

Lastly, SHL Finance Co. was transferred to the Financial Services Industry Group - Level 2.

When it comes to the parallel market, MOBI Industry Co. was transferred to the Consumer Staples sector - Level 1 / Household & Personal Products - Industry Group Level 2.

While Al-RAZI Medical Co. was transferred to the Health Care sector - Level 1 / Health Care Equipment & Services - Industry Group Level 2, Marble Design Co. was transferred to Materials sector - Level 1 / Materials - Level 2.

In addition to this, Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology was transferred to the Software & Services Industry Group - Level 2, JAHEZ International Co. for Information System Technology to the Consumer Services Industry Group - Level 2, and Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim ALBABTIN to the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail Industry Group - Level 2.

Lastly, on Nomu, LEEN ALKHAIR Trading Co. was transferred to the Food & Beverages Industry Group - Level 2. 8 and WAJA Co. to the Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2.

Announcements

Following Alujain Corp.’s announcement regarding the purchase of shares from certain shareholders of its subsidiary National Petrochemical Industrial Co., the firm disclosed to shareholders that the deal had been completed to purchase shares from certain shareholders of the National Petrochemical Industrial Co.

A bourse filing revealed that this comes after completing the share swap process and transferring the cash consideration.

The acquisition increased Alujain’s ownership in NATPET from 88.59 percent to 97.55 percent. 

Another top announcement was that of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. The firm announced the signing of the long-term operation and maintenance contract for Sewage Treatment Plant Package 6 in Riyadh City with National Water Co. for the duration of 15 years.

According to a Tadawul statement, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will perform design, rehabilitation works, testing and commissioning, among other activities of the existing four sewage treatment plants in Heet and Al-Hayer. 

Meanwhile, Albilad Capital has announced the rebalancing of the sukuk basket for Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF to be in line with the index. 

A bourse filing revealed that the fund rebalancing process had been carried out on Dec.7.

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
Updated 28 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
Updated 28 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has successfully secured a syndicated loan of $11 billion as part of the government’s medium-term debt strategy, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s funding sources. 

Structured for a 10-year term, the funding involved the collaboration of 14 international financial institutions spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US. 

Aligned with the approved annual borrowing plan, the transaction aims to capitalize on market opportunities to execute alternative government financing activities.  

NDMC stated that it will support economic growth by funding development and infrastructure projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. 

It added the objective is to address the Kingdom’s financial requirements judiciously over the medium to long term, balancing cost considerations and an acceptable level of risk. 

NDMC emphasized that the widespread participation in this syndicated loan underscores not only immense interest but also confidence in both Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s robust economic resilience. 

The success of this syndicated loan serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s proactive approach to securing diverse and robust financing sources. It reinforces the commitment to realizing key objectives, particularly in the realm of economic diversification, as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.  

In November, NDMC concluded the issuance of its riyal-denominated sukuk program, with a bid amount totaling SR2.66 billion ($710 million), reflecting a decline of 33.16 percent compared to October. 

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The November issuance comprised two tranches, with the first tranche valued at SR1.99 billion set to mature in 2031 and the second worth SR668 million maturing in 2035. 

In October, sukuk issuance amounted to SR3.98 billion, while in September, it reached SR2.45 billion. 

NDMC remains steadfast in its pursuit of financial strategies that align with the Kingdom's long-term development goals. 

In August, NDMC took a strategic step of restructuring SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026. 

As outlined in a press statement at that time, the initiative aimed to strengthen the domestic money market and stay up-to-date with its developments. 

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
Updated 18 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
Updated 18 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s non-energy private sector continued to see improved business conditions at the end of 2023, with the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index survey data indicating an acceleration in growth.  

Released by the Qatar Financial Centre, the PMI registered 51.5 in November, up from 50.8 in October, marking the first acceleration in growth since July. This also marked the tenth consecutive month-on-month improvement in business conditions.  

Total business activity among Qatari non-energy private sector firms rose in November, maintaining a positive trend that has persisted since July 2020, with a brief correction in January following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.  

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO, of QFC Authority, said: “The rise in the headline PMI is welcome news towards the end of 2023, reflecting faster rates of expansion in both new business and output.”   

He noted that the financial services in particular remain a bright spot. “The PMI is currently trending at 52.6 in 2023 so far, representing a softer rate of economic growth compared with last year during the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but still above its long-run trend of 52.3,” added Al-Jaida.  

Additionally, the rates of expansion in output and new business accelerated since October.   

The report noted that the increase in new business was significant enough to result in a rise in the level of outstanding business for the first time in over a year, despite continued growth in employment.   

Qatar’s PMI indices, compiled by S&P Global, are derived from survey responses across a panel of about 450 private sector companies. 

In November, the report noted that supply chains exhibited continued improvement, with lead times for inputs shortening for the nineteenth consecutive month.  

Purchasing of inputs expanded for the ninth straight month, reaching its fastest rate in four months, as firms sought to address rising backlogs. Input stocks saw an increase for the first time in three months as a result. 

Despite an overall slight rise in cost pressures at Qatari firms in November, which followed a decrease in October, the rate of input price inflation remained relatively weak, the report added. 

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks among the top 20 countries in the 2023 Circular Carbon Economy Index, with most countries improving their index scores from the previous year, but the substantial gap remains between the top and the bottom. 

During COP28, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh officially unveiled the Index, covering 64 nations and representing 90 percent of global economic activity. It offers a comprehensive evaluation of global progress toward achieving net-zero emissions and readiness for the circular carbon economy. 

Norway claimed the lead in the global pursuit of sustainability, securing the top position in the CCE Index. Following closely were the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, emphasizing their commitment to environmental responsibility. 

Fatih Yilmaz, climate expert at KAPSARC, said: “We observe a growing interest among countries to expand the utilization of critical technologies such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, which brings stronger flexibility to their net-zero planning.”  

However, on the downside, he stressed that gaps in access to sustainable finance and clean technologies continue to grow that can impede the efforts for an orderly transition. 

The 2023 rankings highlight the success of leading nations in deploying various circular carbon economy technologies, ranging from those preventing carbon dioxide emissions, such as renewable and nuclear energy. 

Additionally, these nations are adopting newer technologies like clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. 

These countries also demonstrate robust enablers, including policies, technology, funding, and business environments, setting high standards for global best practices, according to a press release. 

Conversely, KAPSARC noted that countries at the bottom of the rankings, including Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Cameroon, face barriers hindering access to and utilization of clean technologies.  

These developing and lower-income nations grapple with financial constraints and technological disparities, underscoring the need for urgent global collaboration to bridge these gaps. 

According to KAPSARC’s website, the CCE Index comprises two crucial sub-indices: CCE Performance and CCE Enablers.  

Each nation receives assessments on a 0 to 100 scale for both sub-indices, with scores aggregated to determine the Total CCE Index score.  

This comprehensive score measures a country’s effectiveness in navigating the transition to a circular carbon economy, considering both current performance and potential for future progress.  

Meanwhile, the CCE Enablers score assesses readiness to unlock CCE potential, considering factors such as policy, technology, finance, and the business environment. 

