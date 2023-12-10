Saudi Arabia, China to jointly promote key initiatives 

RIYADH: Key initiatives in Saudi Arabia and China will soon be exposed to extensive promotional efforts thanks to the close partnership between the two countries, according to the Asian country’s commerce minister.

Wang Wentao disclosed that both sides will work hand in hand to jointly stimulate China’s Belt and Road Initiative as well as the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, Reuters reported.

This announcement comes following Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih’s meeting with China’s commerce and industry chiefs in Beijing on Sunday to discuss boosting collaboration in trade, investment, and technology.

The officials also tackled the potential of expanding cooperation in energy, resources, infrastructure, and technology.

This falls in line with the diplomatic ties between the two countries, which span over 30 years, and China is currently the Kingdom’s largest trading partner.

It also aligns well with how bilateral trade and investment have grown significantly between both sides in recent years.

During his visit, Al-Falih also met with Zhang Hu, the vice governor of Guangdong province. They both participated in a workshop as part of the Invest in Saudi Arabia tour in China, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I also met a number of executives from leading Chinese companies in the manufacture of cars, electric batteries, and information technology, where we focused on developing Saudi-Chinese investments,” Al-Falih said in the post.

Saudi Arabia and China are working together to strengthen their already well-established strategic ties.

In September, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources held meetings with key Chinese officials in Beijing. The minister also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip.

Bandar Alkhorayef held talks with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, during which they discussed ways to boost economic collaboration and trade ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

The top officials also discussed investment opportunities in several economic sectors, including mining. At the time, the Saudi minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s progress in the field of industries and mining.

He also briefed his Chinese counterpart about the existing opportunities in various sectors within the Kingdom.