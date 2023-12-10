UAE to launch the EV charging stations company

RIYADH: The UAE is set to launch the establishment of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Co. as part of 10 newly approved initiatives, according to the country’ prime minister.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, presided over a Cabinet meeting at the Dubai Expo, coinciding with the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

He stated that the Cabinet approved 10 new initiatives to achieve the country’s recently established environmental targets.

These include the adoption of the general framework for the 2031 Biodiversity Strategy, aimed at monitoring and protecting natural systems, ensuring their sustainability, and enhancing the national workforce’s proficiency in this field.

The initiatives also encompassed a global appeal for carbon removal from the waste sector. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the launch of a national carbon credit registry, enabling government and private entities to assess and document their contributions to carbon emission reduction with authenticated government certificates.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the fifth national report, documenting the success of national efforts to reduce carbon emissions across various sectors.

They also endorsed the first edition of the country’s long-term low-carbon development strategy and the establishment of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Co.

In addition, the UAE introduced a policy for sustainable aviation fuel and smart construction in the country.

The prime minister emphasized that the UAE continues to earnestly work on sustainability and climate change, considering it a fundamental and consistent element in its comprehensive and ongoing development journey.

He stated: “We reviewed the national efforts of the country in the environmental field, which included more than 120 decisions in sustainability, climate change, and the development of our natural resources issued by the council over the past five years.”

Adding: “In 2023 alone, we launched more than 60 new decisions, forming an integrated system of policies, legislation, strategies, and initiatives to enhance the country’s efforts and profile in addressing the world’s participation in mitigating the effects of climate change.”

The country achieved a 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2019 to 2021 and secured the top regional position in the 2022 Environmental Performance Index, jumping 38 positions globally compared to 2018.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that the UAE secured the second position globally in the Energy Transition category of the 2023 Global Green Future Index.

According to him, the UAE has invested over $50 billion in clean energy projects across 70 countries and pledged another $50 billion in the sector over the next decade.