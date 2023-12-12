IsDB approves $2.12bn to finance development projects in member countries   

You are here

The most prominent among the projects was €803.3 million ($845.57 million) in financing to strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare referral network. Supplied
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Member nations of the Islamic Development Bank can anticipate new development initiatives after its board has approved $2.12 billion to finance various projects.   

Muhammad Al-Jasser, the president and group chairman of IsDB, approved 16 projects during the board meeting held in Jeddah on Dec. 10, according to a press release.   

The most prominent among the projects was €803.3 million ($845.57 million) in financing to strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare referral network, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality medical facilities.   

The board also approved €187.84 million in financing for the construction of the Guercif-Nador Highway Project in Morocco.    

The project aims to improve the connectivity of the Oriental region and the Nador West Med port complex by completing the construction of 104 km of highway by 2029, including 17 bridges and 53 flyovers. 

The other crucial projects included financing $144  million to Burkina Faso and $106 million to Uganda to improve the living environment of the populations and support the transport sector in the two nations. 

The bank also cleared US$ 300 million in financing for two projects for Turkiye earthquake-affected areas. 

It also approved the projects in several other nations, including Mali, Chad and Kyrgyz Republic. 

This move aligns well with IsDB’s vision to be the leader in fostering socioeconomic development in member countries in conformity with Shariah law. 

Al-Jasser said the approved projects would bring about transformative impacts on elevating transportation, health, education and energy. 

During the meeting, the president also told the board members that IsDB is working to deepen the sukuk market to enable the bank to finance more projects, whether green bonds, sustainability instruments or ordinary Sukuk. 

In September, the financial institution allocated $1.12 billion for financing development projects in nine member countries. 

It has also approved a grant worth $1.79 million for several other projects, including market access readiness in Yemen and special assistance grants to Muslim communities in three nonmember countries. 

During that meeting, the bank discussed the financing gap in the energy infrastructure of some of the member countries. Subsequently, it backed two energy sector public-private partnership projects for Uzbekistan and Uganda. 

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, gaining 14.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 11,395.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 111 declined.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 45.97 points to 23,659.42.  

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up slightly to 1,464.31.  

Jazan Energy and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 6.36 percent to SR15.06.  

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices surged by 6.11 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Drilling Co., whose share price dipped 3.43 percent to SR191.20.  

In the parallel market, the share price of Al Rashid Industrial Co. soared 6.62 percent to close at SR36.25.  

Other positive performers in the parallel market were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and MOBI Industry Co., whose share prices increased by 6.45 percent and 5.76 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of SR1.6 per share for the second half of this year.  

In a statement to Tadawul, SABIC revealed that dividends will be payable on Mar. 4, 2024.  

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced dividends for the second half of this year. The company said that it would pay a dividend of SR0.75 per share.  

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. revealed that it paid the General Food Security Authority a fine of SR6.3 million in connection with a lawsuit against the firm.  

In a bourse filing, First Milling Co. said the fine would not negatively impact the company’s financial performance. 

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s inflation rate has surged 2.13 percent from the beginning of this year until the end of November to reach 108.95 when compared to the same period in 2022, according to newly released statistics. 

Figures from the Jordanian Department of Statistics indicate that the index for fuel and lighting group increased by 6.76 percent, while that of dairy products and eggs jumped by 5.95 percent. 

As for the index of culture and entertainment, it rose by 4.89 percent, while that of personal effects surged by 4.80 percent, and furniture, carpets and bedding increased by 4.47 percent. 

This comes despite the Middle Eastern country’s record of macroeconomic stability, progress in fiscal and economic reforms, and resilient financing linked to the liquid banking sector, as well as the public pension fund and international support. 

MENA oil-exporting countries to register strong growth in 2024 due to non-oil activities: Fitch   

MENA oil-exporting countries to register strong growth in 2024 due to non-oil activities: Fitch   
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

MENA oil-exporting countries to register strong growth in 2024 due to non-oil activities: Fitch   

MENA oil-exporting countries to register strong growth in 2024 due to non-oil activities: Fitch   
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil-exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa region are expected to witness robust growth in 2024, primarily driven by the substantial expansion of their non-oil gross domestic product, according to Fitch Ratings. 

In a recent report, the credit rating agency mentioned that countries in the region are anticipated to stabilize their oil production in 2024, following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut output in 2023. 

“MENA oil exporters will register stronger growth in 2024, due to momentum in non-oil real GDP (gross domestic product) and broadly stabilizing oil production following output cuts in 2023. Weak global growth in 2024 could prompt further OPEC+ cuts if the oil market shifts decisively into surplus, but the latest deal in end-November 2023 highlighted reluctance to bring output much lower,” said Fitch in the report.   

Fitch added that countries in the MENA region are expected to witness a 3.5 percent growth in non-oil activities in 2024, driven by economic diversification efforts and new reforms. 

In its report, the rating agency warned that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas could pose some risk for regional escalation, and the tensions could also negatively impact the growth of tourism in the region in the near term. 

“The Israel-Hamas war presents risks to tourism and sentiment, at least in the near term. Multilateral and bilateral financial support is an important mitigant in some countries, alongside some progress with economic and fiscal reforms,” added Fitch. 

The report highlighted that credit fundamentals in MENA countries are expected to face challenges from high debt burdens and tight financing conditions amid high global interest rates, while domestic interest rates will also remain high given inflation trends. 

In November, Fitch maintained Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at “A+” with a stable outlook, as the fund continues to catalyze the Kingdom’s ongoing economic diversification efforts. 

According to Fitch, an “A+” rating is considered a very high-quality status, indicating the PIF’s strong ability to repay its debts. 

The credit rating agency also noted that the PIF maintains strong financial autonomy in carrying out its investment. 

Dubai’s residential transactions see November slowdown amid record-breaking year: CBRE

Dubai’s residential transactions see November slowdown amid record-breaking year: CBRE
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Dubai’s residential transactions see November slowdown amid record-breaking year: CBRE

Dubai’s residential transactions see November slowdown amid record-breaking year: CBRE
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai witnessed a 13.2 percent year-on-year slowdown in residential transactions during November despite a record-breaking 2023, a recent report stated. 

In its latest report, real estate services and investment firm CBRE Middle East highlighted that the 9,034 deals came amid a 26.4 percent drop in off-plan transactions, although there was a 5.1 percent yearly growth in secondary market sales. 

The Dubai Residential Market Snapshot report showed that this drop in November came after transactions during the first 11 months of the year reached an all-time high of 112,356.

Taimur Khan, head of research MENA at CBRE in Dubai, said this figure was a 22.5 percent rise on the total transactions throughout 2022.

He added: “The 2023 total has been bolstered by large portfolio transactions and delayed registrations in the last couple of months; however, we expect the number of transactions to continue to recede in the coming months.” 

Khan continued: “This is expected to be largely underpinned by decreasing levels of off-plan sales, understandably so with developers looking to deliver the somewhat significant quantum of recently launched projects. In turn, we expect this slowdown in transaction volume to continue to support moderation in the rate of price and rental growth.” 

The report further highlighted that Dubai’s residential market has experienced a slight moderation in price growth, with average prices up by 18.9 percent year-on-year, down from 19.1 percent a month earlier. 

Furthermore, from November 2022 to November 2023, average apartment prices increased by 18.3 percent and average villa prices by 22.2 percent. 

As of November 2023, average apartment prices reached 14,789.60 dirhams ($4027.12) per sq. meter, and average villa prices reached 18,072.59 dirhams per sq. meter. 

These average apartment sales rates are still 7.7 percent below the record highs registered in 2014, although several submarkets have surpassed their comparable 2014 figures. The average villa sales rates are currently 16.2 percent above the 2014 levels. 

Moreover, Jumeirah registered the highest sales rate per sq. meter in the apartment segment of the market at 26,877.46 dirhams, while Palm Jumeirah registered the highest sales rate per sq. meter in the villa segment of the market at 56,155.27 dirhams. 

In the rental market, Dubai witnessed a moderation in the rate of growth, as in the 12 months to November 2023, average residential rents in Dubai grew by 19.2 percent, down from 19.7 percent a month earlier. 

Over the same period, average apartment and villa rents increased by 19.6 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively. 

The average annual apartment and villa rents reached 111,622 dirhams and 324,835 dirhams, respectively. 

The highest average annual apartment and villa rents were respectively seen in Palm Jumeirah, with average rents reaching 258,335 dirhams, and in Al-Barari, with average rents reaching 1.2 million dirhams. 

N3XT Sports opens Riyadh office as Saudi Arabia continues its strides in sporting sector  

N3XT Sports opens Riyadh office as Saudi Arabia continues its strides in sporting sector  
Updated 12 December 2023
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

N3XT Sports opens Riyadh office as Saudi Arabia continues its strides in sporting sector  

N3XT Sports opens Riyadh office as Saudi Arabia continues its strides in sporting sector  
Updated 12 December 2023
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to emerge as a leading sports hub in the Middle East and North Africa region are prospering, with Barcelona-based N3XT Sports announcing the opening of its new office in Riyadh. 

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the World Football Summit in Jeddah, Mounir Zok, CEO of N3XT Sports, said that the new Riyadh office would enhance the company’s efficiency in serving clients and partners, facilitating the expansion of its network in the wider MENA region. 

“Our network in the region continues to grow, and we now work on several ongoing projects in the MENA region. We decided to set up the office in Riyadh in order to better serve our clients and partners and to continue to grow our network and the number of projects we’re supporting in the region,” said Zok.  

He added: “We believe in the tremendous value that is being generated and will be generated in the coming years in the region and Saudi Arabia, more specifically. We are here to translate the passion, vision and strategy of the country’s sports leaders into concrete projects and ventures that meet the overarching goals of Vision 2030.”  

According to its website, N3XT Sports is a consulting firm specializing in transforming and modernizing the sports industry. 

In a separate press statement, N3XT Sports mentioned that the new office in Riyadh would provide market insights, strategy, and operational support to clients and regional partners. 

The company’s expansion in Saudi Arabia will be led by Hisham Shehabi, co-founder, and COO of N3XT Sports, a former Olympic swimmer who represented Bahrain. 

“He will be scaling the team’s efforts in the region, serving our regional clients and the MENA sports ecosystem while staying true to the company’s roots in innovation and its passion for sports. As an Olympian from Bahrain, Hisham knows the region very well and can ensure the right strategy for partners & clients from Europe looking to expand to MENA and vice versa,” Zok told Arab News. 

“He will be scaling the team’s efforts in the region, serving our regional clients and the MENA sports ecosystem while staying true to the company’s roots in innovation and its passion for sports,” Zok told Arab News. 

As an Olympian from Bahrain, he said Hisham knows the region very well and can ensure the right strategy for partners and clients from Europe looking to expand to MENA and vice versa. 

In the press statement, Shehabi said that N3XT Sports is committed to the long-term transformation of the sector in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region through proactive ecosystem development. 

The Olympian added that N3XT Sports will also actively contribute to policy, the regulatory environment, events and conferences, and the sports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. 

According to Zok, the new office in Riyadh could empower sports entities in Saudi Arabia, as N3XT Sports will help connect regional leaders with global experts in the sector. 

“There are a number of ways to maximize exposure through events and conferences while establishing partnerships with universities and academic institutions, increasing media coverage of sports business in the region, and leveraging existing programs will help connect the industry and develop future leaders,” added Zok.  

He said that the company’s services include three key areas: strategy development, operational support, and end-to-end digital and data transformation. 

“Our team will offer these services in Saudi Arabia and throughout the MENA region, in topics related to sports commercialization, digitalization, development, investments, sports formats, performance and beyond,” Zok told Arab News.  

He added: “In Saudi Arabia, we will align our services offering on the areas in greatest need, as identified by the Ministry of Investment’s Sports Strategy, the Ministry of Sports’ National Sports Strategy, and the overall Vision 2030 and Quality of Life Program KPIs.”  

The primary objective of Saudi Arabia’s sports strategy is to establish itself as the Middle East’s sports hub and become a major player on the global sporting stage.  

Zok added that N3XT Sports will work both with the public and private entities to transform the sporting sector in Saudi Arabia.  

“We have the financial, legal, and operational models underpinning sports sectors across the world. This knowledge and expertise allow us to accelerate the pace of transformation within Saudi Arabia and the MENA region and create “win-win” solutions for the public and the private sector,” he concluded. 

