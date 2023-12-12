You are here

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  

Updated 12 December 2023  
Arab News
Updated 12 December 2023
   Arab News 
Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  
Updated 12 December 2023
   Arab News 
RIYADH: Aramco has attained a high level of dependability in providing consistent and reliable oil and gas supplies to countries worldwide, according to the company’s top official. 

Aramco’s Senior Consultant for Operational Excellence Management, Moraya Al-Qahtani, emphasized the company’s ability to meet the needs of customers internationally during the Operational Excellence Conference held in Riyadh. 

During the third quarter of this year, the company unveiled its first international investment in liquefied natural gas, positioning itself to leverage the increasing demand for LNG. Furthermore, the firm revealed its plans to enter the South American retail market. 

During a panel discussion titled “Operational Excellence in the Energy Sector,” Al-Qahtani revealed: “Aramco has reached 99.9% reliability in supplying oil and gas to countries around the world.” 

The inaugural day of the OPEXKSA, hosted by the Saline Water, concluded with many transformative insights and success stories. 

Under the theme “Toward Creating Value to All Stakeholders,” the conference brought together over 100 global leaders and experts to delve into the intricacies of operational excellence and its role in shaping the future of diverse sectors. 

The Governor of the Public Corp. for Desalination of Salt Water, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, emphasized the cultural shift in operational excellence, stating: “Operational excellence is more of a culture and philosophy than a process. When searching for concepts of operational excellence, we found no better example to learn from than the Kingdom in various sectors.” 

Reflecting on the national transformation, Al-Abdulkarim noted: “The change that all sectors are undergoing in the national transformation phase is a significant one. Operational evolution in the world has only emerged through adopting behaviors related to operational excellence.” 

He added: “Through the conference activities, we aim to enhance effective communication for sharing experiences. We, from various sectors, have all sought to participate in this conference with the goal of making information accessible to everyone.” 

Providing specific achievements, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Electricity Affairs, Abdullah Al-Bishi, mentioned that the liquid fuel displacement program included more than 40,000 farms, 20,000 factories, and a group of cement factories. 

Muhammad Al-Kharashi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Companies and Reserves, spoke about service centers and gas stations, emphasizing their shared goal of ensuring the security of supplies and enhancing the consumer experience. 

The OPEXKSA 2023 conference stands as a forum for exchanging knowledge and experiences, showcasing the dedication of leaders from various sectors to operational excellence and the realization of Vision 2030’s strategic objectives. 

Topics: Aramco

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and China are expected to further strengthen, with the recent investment conference in Beijing witnessing the signing of more than 60 memorandums of understanding and agreements valued at $25 billion.

The China-Saudi Investment Conference on Tuesday witnessed the signing of agreements in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, mining, and financial services. Additional fields included logistics, infrastructure, technology, and health care, according to a press statement.

The investment conference was conducted on the sidelines of a visit by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to China.

A notable deal signed during the conference was in the information and communication technology sector, where the Saudi Esports Federation and Chinese esports tournament operator VSPO signed an MoU to promote opportunities, cooperation, and participation in eSports for $8.5 billion.

Meanwhile, China’s Oriental Energy Co. and the Kingdom’s Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Co. signed another agreement to explore areas of collaboration in manufacturing worth $7.5 billion.

In the energy sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment signed a deal with China’s state-owned CRRC Group to develop opportunities in the Kingdom covering project development and manufacturing of renewable energy and sustainable mobility worth $2 billion.

The investment conference was attended by top regional heads, including representatives from Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and ACWA Power, the press statement added.

During the conference, nine Chinese companies, including Huawei, Dahua, China Railway Construction Corp., and China Communication Services, received their licenses to open their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Additional companies that received licenses were China Harbor Engineering Co., China Civil Engineering Construction Corp., BGI Group, Nuctech and iMile.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange signed an MoU with the Chinese Shenzhen Stock Exchange to enhance collaboration and explore new opportunities in several areas, including joint listing and financial technology.

In September, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange signed an MoU to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development.

At the time, the agreement focused on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices.

In November, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA and the People’s Bank of China signed a local currency swap agreement worth $6.93 billion.

According to a press statement issued by SAMA, the three-year agreement “has been established in the context of financial cooperation between the Saudi Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China.”

China’s central bank said that the swap agreement can be extended after two years by mutual agreement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Investment

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from an enhanced online platform designed to provide essential data for identifying market trends.

The “Atlas Business Platform” will supply SMEs and entrepreneurs with major business indicators categorized by region, sector, and products that will help shape strategic decisions.

Released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, the upgraded platform offers a range of features, including up-to-date information that equips SMEs with access to advanced analytics to understand market growth and capacity. 

The data is presented through charts, interactive maps, and other key indicators.

The platform will also enable start-ups and expanding businesses to analyze performances, address challenges, and discover emerging areas and unexplored markets.

Monsha’at was established in 2016 to regulate, support, and develop the SME sector in Saudi Arabia. It operates independently under the Ministry of Commerce and aims to increase the productivity of SMEs and raise their contribution to the gross domestic product from 20 percent to 35 percent by 2030.

The number of small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia reached 1.27 million by the end of the third quarter, propelled by the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts.

According to a report released by Monsha’at in November, this figure represents a 3.5 percent rise compared to the second quarter of this year.

More than 40,000 new businesses were launched in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter, with 43.3 percent of SMEs located in Riyadh.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi SME sector aims to make a 35 percent contribution to the Kingdom’s national gross domestic product by 2030.  

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.  

Topics: SMEs Online platform market trends

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company

Updated 12 December 2023

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company
Updated 12 December 2023
Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company
  • Planned acquisition is Aramco’s first entry into Pakistan’s fuel retail market in bid to strengthen its downstream value chain
  • Pakistan, Aramco are also in talks for setting up mega oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
Updated 12 December 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, has signed an agreement to acquire a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Aramco said on Tuesday, marking the Saudi state-owned company’s foray into the Pakistani fuel retail market.
GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies in the South Asian country.
Aramco said the deal will help secure additional outlets for its refined products and provide new market opportunities for Valvoline-branded lubricants, following its acquisition of the Valvoline Inc. global products business in Feb. 2023.
The planned acquisition is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, to advance the Saudi oil giant’s strategy to strengthen its downstream value chain internationally.
“Our second planned retail acquisition this year aligns with Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy, with a clear path ahead for growing an integrated refining, marketing, lubricants, trading and chemicals portfolio worldwide,” Aramco quoted its Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani as saying in a statement.
“GO has a significant storage capacity, high-quality assets and growth potential, which will help launch the Aramco brand in Pakistan.”
Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company that produces approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply and develops cutting-edge energy technologies.
GO commenced its operation in 2015 after Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) granted permission to initiate sales and marketing of petroleum products in Punjab. The company currently operates 1,000 retail outlets across the South Asian country.
The development comes at a time when Saudi Aramco is already in talks with Pakistani authorities for setting up an oil refinery and a petrochemical complex in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s caretaker energy minister, Muhammad Ali, last month told Arab News his government was actively engaged with Saudi authorities on the multibillion-dollar Aramco oil refinery project and expecting progress on the project in the next few months. 
In 2019, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed seven agreements, worth $21 billion, during an official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The deals included around $10 billion for the Aramco oil refinery and $1 billion for the petrochemical complex project in southwest Pakistan.
Last month, Shell Pakistan (SPL) also signed a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Wafi Energy to sell its domestic operations after Shell Global announced its exit from Pakistan in June, with the sale of 77 percent shareholding in the local business.
Wafi is a fast-growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, the company was incorporated in Sept. 2012, with a paid-up capital of 3 million Saudi riyals.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Pakistan Saudi Ties

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, gaining 14.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 11,395.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 111 declined.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 45.97 points to 23,659.42.  

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up slightly to 1,464.31.  

Jazan Energy and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 6.36 percent to SR15.06.  

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices surged by 6.11 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Drilling Co., whose share price dipped 3.43 percent to SR191.20.  

In the parallel market, the share price of Al Rashid Industrial Co. soared 6.62 percent to close at SR36.25.  

Other positive performers in the parallel market were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and MOBI Industry Co., whose share prices increased by 6.45 percent and 5.76 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of SR1.6 per share for the second half of this year.  

In a statement to Tadawul, SABIC revealed that dividends will be payable on Mar. 4, 2024.  

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced dividends for the second half of this year. The company said that it would pay a dividend of SR0.75 per share.  

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. revealed that it paid the General Food Security Authority a fine of SR6.3 million in connection with a lawsuit against the firm.  

In a bourse filing, First Milling Co. said the fine would not negatively impact the company’s financial performance. 

Topics: sensex Tadawul TASI shares

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 

Jordan’s inflation rate surges 2.13% in 11 months 
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s inflation rate has surged 2.13 percent from the beginning of this year until the end of November to reach 108.95 when compared to the same period in 2022, according to newly released statistics. 

Figures from the Jordanian Department of Statistics indicate that the index for fuel and lighting group increased by 6.76 percent, while that of dairy products and eggs jumped by 5.95 percent. 

As for the index of culture and entertainment, it rose by 4.89 percent, while that of personal effects surged by 4.80 percent, and furniture, carpets and bedding increased by 4.47 percent. 

This comes despite the Middle Eastern country’s record of macroeconomic stability, progress in fiscal and economic reforms, and resilient financing linked to the liquid banking sector, as well as the public pension fund and international support. 

In November alone, the consumer price index stood at 109.56, reflecting a 1.27 percent increase compared to the corresponding month last year.  

The rise in the general CPI was primarily driven by personal effects by 7.04 percent, tobacco and cigarettes by 5.22 percent, and rents by 3.25 percent. Dairy products and eggs contributed by 3.21 percent, cereals and their products by 2.53 percent, and the dry and canned vegetables and legumes group by 3.34 percent. 

Additionally, fuel and lighting contributed by 2.96 percent, home textiles by 1.42 percent, and culture and entertainment by 1.03 percent. 

In contrast, the index for November decreased by 0.20 percent compared to the 109.78 recorded in October.  

Notable contributors to this monthly decline were the dry and canned vegetables and legumes group by 6.51 percent, fruits and nuts by 4.24 percent, and meat and poultry by 1.26 percent. Culture and entertainment also contributed to the drop by 0.58 percent, along with the tea, coffee, and cocoa group by 0.56 percent. 

In November, Fitch Ratings confirmed Jordan’s economic stability amid regional challenges, maintaining a “BB-” rating with a stable outlook.  

The agency highlighted the country’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and predicted a decline in the general government budget deficit to 2.2 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023, compared to 2.7 percent in 2022. 

Topics: Jordan Inflation

