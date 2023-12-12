Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from an enhanced online platform designed to provide essential data for identifying market trends.

The “Atlas Business Platform” will supply SMEs and entrepreneurs with major business indicators categorized by region, sector, and products that will help shape strategic decisions.

Released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, the upgraded platform offers a range of features, including up-to-date information that equips SMEs with access to advanced analytics to understand market growth and capacity.

The data is presented through charts, interactive maps, and other key indicators.

The platform will also enable start-ups and expanding businesses to analyze performances, address challenges, and discover emerging areas and unexplored markets.

Monsha’at was established in 2016 to regulate, support, and develop the SME sector in Saudi Arabia. It operates independently under the Ministry of Commerce and aims to increase the productivity of SMEs and raise their contribution to the gross domestic product from 20 percent to 35 percent by 2030.

The number of small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia reached 1.27 million by the end of the third quarter, propelled by the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts.

According to a report released by Monsha’at in November, this figure represents a 3.5 percent rise compared to the second quarter of this year.

More than 40,000 new businesses were launched in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter, with 43.3 percent of SMEs located in Riyadh.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi SME sector aims to make a 35 percent contribution to the Kingdom’s national gross domestic product by 2030.

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.