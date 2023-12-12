You are here

Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays

Special Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays
Rafic Hariri International Airport is prone to flooding. (EPA)
Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays

Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays
  • Airport weather station recorded 47 mm of rainfall in 20 minutes, causing water to flow into the premises and surround it from the outside
  • Social media users shared videos of travelers at the country’s only airport struggling to move between floors and carrying their bags atop their heads
Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: It only took 20 minutes of rain in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon to flood the Rafic Hariri International Airport with water.

The airport weather station recorded 47 mm of rainfall in 20 minutes, causing water to flow into the premises and surround it from the outside. The surrounding roads and airport parking lot turned into lakes, with the rainwater reaching high enough to submerge car tires and people’s legs up to their knees.

Activists on social media shared videos of travelers at the country’s only airport struggling to move between its floors and carrying their bags atop their heads, as escalators were flooded.

Fadi Al-Hassan, the airport’s director, stated that “work is underway to address the situation.”

A reliable source at the airport told Arab News that “the amount of rain that fell was too much for the drains to handle, coupled with a decline in maintenance work and the accumulation of waste, which led to the disaster that occurred.”

According to the source, the airport’s internal courtyards were flooded, and water seeped into the cafes and duty-free shops. The nearby external car park was also submerged in water.

Activists mocked the situation, saying, “This is Beirut’s port, not its airport.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese people are hopeful for a revival of the holiday season with the arrival of expatriates and tourists to the country for the holiday break.

Jean Beiruti, secretary-general of the Tourism Unions’ Federations, expects the number of reservations to increase from the 4,000 people who have already booked to come to Lebanon to 8,000 people per day, possibly reaching 12,000 in the coming days. 

Beirut airport is currently transporting Lebanese and Syrian passengers from Lebanon to abroad and vice versa.

Several Arab and foreign airlines have decided to suspend flights to and from Beirut airport due to security tensions on the southern Lebanese border and in the region because of the Gaza war. This has led international insurance companies to reduce financial coverage for active aircraft crews on the Lebanon route, including the national company Middle East Airlines, which currently operates only 12 aircraft after transferring nine other aircraft to Cairo, Amman, Larnaca, Istanbul, and Paris, awaiting further developments in the situation.

Beiruti told Arab News that the flooding at Beirut airport happens in all airports around the world and will not prevent anyone from deciding to spend their holiday in Lebanon. It may cause some embarrassment for a few minutes, but it will not deter people from coming to Lebanon, he said.

The tourism unions in Lebanon agree that “Lebanese expatriates are different from foreign tourists as they decide their destination at the last moment, while foreigners plan their vacations,” according to Beiruti.

He added: “This leads us to expect an increase in bookings in the coming days.”

It is expected that Lebanese expatriates working in nearby Arab countries will come to Lebanon to spend the Christmas holiday with their families.

“Emirates Airlines informed Beirut airport that starting from Wednesday, they will organize two daily flights to Beirut airport. Middle East Airlines also increased its flights from Dubai to Beirut by multiple times,” Beiruti said.

He expects the tourism sector “to pick up in the next two weeks if the security situation remains stable.” He also anticipates “the arrival of Iraqi and Syrian tourists.”

Some Lebanese regions have started decorating the streets and lighting them up for the holidays, as well as organizing special celebrations for children.

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
  • Polling stations throughout the nation once again witnessed queues forming long before they opened at 9 a.m.
  • Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal noted a significant number of young people casting their votes
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptians on Tuesday turned out in their droves to vote on the third and final day of balloting in the country’s presidential elections.

Polling stations throughout the nation once again witnessed queues forming long before they opened at 9 a.m., and in the southern Aswan governorate around 5,000 people marched to the main voting centers.

In Luxor governorate, also in the south, women topped the ranks of voters, and polling was reportedly brisk in the coastal city of Port Said, Cairo center, and Damietta governorate in northern Egypt.

Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal noted a significant number of young people casting their votes, and National Elections Authority officials said the general turnout for the election had been strong.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is tipped to sweep to victory, is up against three other candidates: Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the head of Wafd, Egypt’s oldest party, Hazem Omar, leader of the Republican People’s Party, and Farid Zahran, of the Social Democratic Party.

The election results are due to be announced on Dec. 18.

Egypt welcomes Denmark law banning Qur'an burnings

Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt welcomes Denmark law banning Qur’an burnings

Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
  • Egypt expressed its hope that the law would promote tolerance and moderation
  • Qur’an burnings impede efforts to promote a culture of civilizational dialogue between countries based on cultural diversity, Egyptian ministry said
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.

The legislation, which passed on Dec. 7 after months of parliamentary debate, aims to confront the burning of religious books, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Egypt expressed its hope that the law would promote tolerance and moderation.

Qur’an burnings impede efforts to promote a culture of civilizational dialogue between countries based on cultural diversity, the ministry added.

Egypt also reiterated its condemnation of insults to any belief and religion, adding that freedom of opinion must be upheld.

It called on other European countries to follow Denmark’s example, according to a ministry statement.

The Danish law criminalizes the inappropriate treatment of writings with significant importance for recognized religious communities, according to media reports.

In July 2023, Egypt summoned Denmark’s ambassador over the Qur’an burning incidents. It came after five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Qur’an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen.

At the time, Egypt called on Denmark and other countries that have witnessed similar events to “take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all.”

In August 2023, Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt’s minister of religious endowments, denounced the Qur’an burnings in Denmark and neighboring Sweden.

He called on both countries to take swift action “to prevent these abuses and amend any laws that support and encourage religious hatred and allow offense to the religious sanctities of all religions.”

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
  • ‘Change of US government policy’ needed to prevent further abuses
  • 8-month conflict has led to displacement of 6.6m people
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US must take “robust actions” to halt human rights violations in Sudan following its determination that both sides in the country’s civil war have committed “atrocity crimes,” Human Rights Watch has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Dec. 6 said that both the government’s Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have perpetrated war crimes during the eight-month conflict in Sudan.

He said: “In haunting echoes of the genocide that began almost 20 years ago in Darfur, we have seen an explosion of targeted violence against some of the same survivors’ communities.

“Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

The warring sides have also overseen crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, he added.

Though the US’ message tells victims “that their suffering is known,” Washington must carry out a change of government policy and launch measures to prevent further violations, said HRW.

Nicole Widdersheim, deputy Washington director at HRW, said: “The US determination of the atrocity crimes unfolding in Sudan sends an important message to the victims that their suffering is known.

“But for it to serve as a deterrent to further abuses and help safeguard civilians, it needs to be accompanied by a change of US government policy and concrete measures.”

The organization warned that the two warring sides in Sudan have “committed indiscriminate attacks on civilians, destroyed essential infrastructure, and blocked aid access.”

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 12,190 people and the displacement of 6.6 million.

Though the US announced it had identified violations of international humanitarian law in Sudan, Blinken’s statement lacked a commitment to follow-up action, HRW said.

In order to ensure “those responsible are held to account,” and that “the world acts to protect civilians in Sudan,” the US must initiate “robust consultations” alongside the UN, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the organization said.

Washington should also use its sanctions power to punish targets in cases of credible evidence of international law violations, it added.

Key civilian voices representing displaced communities and human rights activism must also be amplified by the US, including through funding for Sudanese civil society organizations, HRW said.

The UN Fact-Finding Mechanism on Sudan should also receive “strong support” from Washington in order to gather relevant evidence.

Widdersheim said: “The US government knows the magnitude of what is unfolding before its eyes, and should not choose to look away.

“It can start by rallying support for accountability efforts, including by the International Criminal Court, and working to fill the existing vacuum in civilian protection in Darfur.”

Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria

Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
AP
Follow

Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria

Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News AP

CAIRO: A Jordanian border guard was killed and another was wounded during clashes on Tuesday with dozens of drug smugglers along the country's northern border with Syria, a military source quoted by Petra News Agency said. 

The Jordanian Armed Forces source said the smugglers were trying to bring into Jordan “a substantial quantity of narcotics from Syria” while taking advantage of fog and low visibility, the statement said. 

“During the exchange, Officer Iyad Abdel Hamid Naimi of the Border Guard forces was fatally shot,” it added. 

Jordanian authorities have aborted similar smuggling attempts over the past months, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

The Captagon industry has been a huge concern for Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, as hundreds of millions of pills have been smuggled over the years. The drug is used recreationally and by people with physically demanding jobs to keep them alert.
Captagon production have turned into an estimated multi-billion-dollar industry in war-torn Syria.

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank's Jenin — Palestinian health ministry

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin — Palestinian health ministry
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin — Palestinian health ministry

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin — Palestinian health ministry
  • One other person injured in attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in Jenin, WAFA reported
  • Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.
One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.
Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.
Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.
Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.

