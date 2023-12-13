Saudi Arabia to localize insurance sales jobs

You are here

This move also aligns well with the Saudi Nationalization Scheme, one of the main factors driving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Sales jobs in Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector are on track to be localized thanks to a new decision by the Saudi Insurance Authority.

Effective April 15, 2024, the decision comes amid efforts to support and empower national competencies and capabilities in the insurance sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move also aligns well with the Saudi Nationalization Scheme, one of the main factors driving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The idea is to empower Saudi nationals by offering improved education and employment opportunities in the coming years.

In addition, this comes based on the competencies and powers granted to the authority to regulate, supervise, and control insurance business in the region.

Under the new decision, insurance workers in the non-sales sector are not entitled to accept any commissions related to sales.  

Moreover, the authority will monitor the implementation of the localization decision from the date of issuance until the target Saudization percentage is achieved. 

This falls within the framework of the authority’s supervisory and oversight roles over the insurance sector. 

Additionally, the anticipated impact of the new resolution is to enhance the localization of the sales sector, influencing not only the industry itself but also the overall Saudization rate throughout the Kingdom. 

Consequently, this would contribute to developing specialized national competencies interested in the insurance sector and enhancing overall performance while boosting the quality of provided services. 

The IA is designed to foster the role of the insurance sector in the Kingdom, which, in turn, will grow and enhance the market for locally operated Saudi, regional, and global businesses. 

Before the IA’s establishment, the responsibilities of regulating and supervising the insurance sector rested on the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, and the Council of Health Insurance.  

“The establishment of the Saudi Insurance Authority will serve the greater purpose of enhancing the Kingdom’s insurance sector, bolstering local infrastructure and creating an advanced, thriving ecosystem that empowers both Saudi-based, regional and global businesses — and, of course, the people, communities and businesses they serve,” Media spokesperson for Insurance firms in Saudi Arabi Adel Al-Eisa told Arab News in September. 

RIYADH: Oman’s residential real estate market witnessed a notable surge, with residential land prices leading the overall index to a 2.5 percent increase in the third quarter of 2023, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information.  

The latest data released by the NCSI revealed a 7.1 percent growth in the residential land price index. In contrast, the index for residential apartment prices witnessed a decline of 9.1 percent. Villa prices also experienced a decrease of 2.6 percent, and other homes recorded a significant decline of 15.3 percent.  

The general residential real estate price index showed a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, with the residential land price index specifically recording a 4.3 percent decrease. 

During this period, apartment prices also witnessed a decline. Throughout 2023, there has been an incremental demand for rental properties in Muscat due to the steady growth in the expatriate population, according to a report released in October by global real estate services provider Savills. 

This heightened demand in relation to supply has resulted in a decrease in the number of available residential units for rent.

Savills mentioned an ongoing introduction of lower-grade residential units, especially apartments, into the rental market, leading to a general oversupply. 

However, the report highlighted that the supply of higher-grade properties in established localities or larger projects, offering a more integrated lifestyle, has been increasingly limited relative to the growing demand as the expatriate population expands.

While the supply of new developments in Muscat remains stable, Savills said the introduction of new projects has decelerated. Demand for office space in Muscat is moderate, with a preference for smaller office spaces, while larger spaces face limited demand. 

The report noted that areas like Al Mouj have become highly sought after, attributed to the quality of properties, professional property management, a growing array of retail and food and beverage outlets, and a diverse range of leisure facilities. 

The real estate service provider pointed out that Oman’s economy has undergone positive changes over the last two years. This improvement in the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals is attributed to the increase in commodity prices during this period.  

In September, Oman experienced a 1.3 percent inflation surge, primarily propelled by increases in food and beverage prices, according to the NCSI’s data. 

However, the inflation rate in October remained lower than that of September 2022, standing at 2.4 percent.  

The consumer price index reflected upward trends in various categories, particularly in the food and non-alcoholic beverages subgroup, which saw a 3.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in Riyadh in 2027.  

The decision was announced during the concluding statement of the 12th edition held in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This hosting opportunity reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent role in the energy sector, regionally and globally.  

The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including both energy-producing and consuming nations. 

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the event emphasizes its dedication to constructive dialogue, adapting to the ongoing transformations in various energy fields.  

The upcoming conference in 2027 is expected to provide a platform for important discussions on the industry’s future. 

DUBAI: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday expressed his agreement with the COP28 presidency on the final deal signaling consensus among participating countries,

The global leaders approved a call to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero.

Prince Abdulaziz said the deal would not affect Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbon exports.

“The text provides alternatives. But I think these texts do not affect our exports, do not affect our ability to sell,” the energy minister told Al-Arabiya television.

He also thanked the UAE, which hosted the UN climate summit this year, saying there was full cooperation and coordination between the two countries throughout.

COP28 delivered historic negotiated outcomes to operationalize Loss and Damage, securing $792 million of early pledges, providing a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation, and institutionalizing the role of the Youth Climate Champion to mainstream youth inclusion at future COPs.

The Saudi energy minister said the deal took us back to the essence of the Paris Agreement and the final text focused on countries determining their own pathways.

He appreciated the fact that the text did not impose anything but sought to strengthen participation of each country according to its unique circumstances.

“There are several alternatives in the agreement for countries to transition, none of them are imposed,” the energy minister said.

“We are transitioning in the Kingdom because this is our national interest,” he added.

He also pointed out that the final agreement also mentioned hydrogen, which “is not just green anymore, but clean hydrogen.”

RIYADH: The Arab region stands to benefit from significant growth opportunities, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official of a global network of young entrepreneurs. 

While speaking at the Arab Entrepreneurship Summit held in Marrakesh on Dec. 12, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the president of the Young Entrepreneurs Union in the G20, emphasized that the Arab region is facing growth opportunities that events such as the FIFA World Cup would be a boost of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Fahd also emphasized the importance of startups in Arab countries as a mechanism to ensure their economic sustainability. 

He also called for enhancing investment and mutual support to achieve the goal of prosperity in the Arab entrepreneurial system. 

More than 1,000 participants from specialized economic sectors, investors, decision-makers, international organizations, and donor entities are expected to attend this summit until Dec. 14. 

Facing intensified challenges due to recent regional and global crises affecting entrepreneurs in many Arab economies, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia has initiated the second edition of the Arab SMEs Summit on Dec. 12. 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

Younes Sekkouri, the minister of economic inclusion in Morocco, officially opened the summit, highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMEs and emphasizing the need for these businesses to develop independent resilience strategies due to their lack of preparedness. 

The minister stressed the importance of generating entrepreneurial opportunities, advocating for a balance between substantial investments to diversify the economy and guiding them toward high-quality and high-value sectors. 

He said: “If we fail in creating an optimal investment environment for entrepreneurs, we must intensify our networking efforts and leverage leading institutions to open new horizons for the youth.” 

RIYADH: Aviation services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are poised for improvement following an agreement between airport operators from both cities. 

Abu Dhabi Airports and the Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, have agreed to collaborate to develop passenger and freight business, provide efficient transfer products and services, and undertake joint marketing initiatives to promote tourism between the two cities.

Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with AVINEX to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector, state news agency WAM reported. 

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to be signing this agreement with AVINEX of Shanghai so soon after launching the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.” 

She added: “We see great value and importance in maintaining and exchanging knowledge and experience on efficient, sustainable and economic development of our respective airports, especially as our synergies are compatible in that we have both experienced a growth in demand and we both manage high-quality airports in our respective regions.” 

According to the WAM report, the memorandum of understanding aims to benefit from complex airport expertise, including know-how, operations, and marketing in the aviation sector. 

“We are delighted to jointly promote the integration of our two airports’ route networks, enhance accessibility, effectively improve hub operation quality, and stimulate the growth of passenger and freight markets, as Shanghai Airports are resuming international flights at full speed,” said Feng Xin, CEO of AVINEX. 

She added: “We hope that more Chinese airlines can establish hub operation cooperation with Etihad Airways at this new terminal, and we will work together with airlines to achieve our shared goals. Finally, we are looking forward to building an ecosystem of hub operation together, creating prosperity in our aviation market, and sharing the achievements of development in our cooperation.”

