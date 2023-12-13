You are here

COP28 deal revives essence of Paris Agreement: Saudi energy minister
  Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman lauds final agreement, thanks UAE
DUBAI: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday expressed his agreement with the COP28 presidency on the final deal signaling consensus among participating countries,

The global leaders approved a call to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero.

Prince Abdulaziz said the deal would not affect Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbon exports.

“The text provides alternatives. But I think these texts do not affect our exports, do not affect our ability to sell,” the energy minister told Al-Arabiya television.

He also thanked the UAE, which hosted the UN climate summit this year, saying there was full cooperation and coordination between the two countries throughout.

COP28 delivered historic negotiated outcomes to operationalize Loss and Damage, securing $792 million of early pledges, providing a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation, and institutionalizing the role of the Youth Climate Champion to mainstream youth inclusion at future COPs.

The Saudi energy minister said the deal took us back to the essence of the Paris Agreement and the final text focused on countries determining their own pathways.

He appreciated the fact that the text did not impose anything but sought to strengthen participation of each country according to its unique circumstances.

“There are several alternatives in the agreement for countries to transition, none of them are imposed,” the energy minister said.

“We are transitioning in the Kingdom because this is our national interest,” he added.

He also pointed out that the final agreement also mentioned hydrogen, which “is not just green anymore, but clean hydrogen.”

RIYADH: The Arab region stands to benefit from significant growth opportunities, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official of a global network of young entrepreneurs. 

While speaking at the Arab Entrepreneurship Summit held in Marrakesh on Dec. 12, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the president of the Young Entrepreneurs Union in the G20, emphasized that the Arab region is facing growth opportunities that events such as the FIFA World Cup would be a boost of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Fahd also emphasized the importance of startups in Arab countries as a mechanism to ensure their economic sustainability. 

He also called for enhancing investment and mutual support to achieve the goal of prosperity in the Arab entrepreneurial system. 

More than 1,000 participants from specialized economic sectors, investors, decision-makers, international organizations, and donor entities are expected to attend this summit until Dec. 14. 

Facing intensified challenges due to recent regional and global crises affecting entrepreneurs in many Arab economies, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia has initiated the second edition of the Arab SMEs Summit on Dec. 12. 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

Younes Sekkouri, the minister of economic inclusion in Morocco, officially opened the summit, highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMEs and emphasizing the need for these businesses to develop independent resilience strategies due to their lack of preparedness. 

The minister stressed the importance of generating entrepreneurial opportunities, advocating for a balance between substantial investments to diversify the economy and guiding them toward high-quality and high-value sectors. 

He said: “If we fail in creating an optimal investment environment for entrepreneurs, we must intensify our networking efforts and leverage leading institutions to open new horizons for the youth.” 

RIYADH: Aviation services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are poised for improvement following an agreement between airport operators from both cities. 

Abu Dhabi Airports and the Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, have agreed to collaborate to develop passenger and freight business, provide efficient transfer products and services, and undertake joint marketing initiatives to promote tourism between the two cities.

Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with AVINEX to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector, state news agency WAM reported. 

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to be signing this agreement with AVINEX of Shanghai so soon after launching the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.” 

She added: “We see great value and importance in maintaining and exchanging knowledge and experience on efficient, sustainable and economic development of our respective airports, especially as our synergies are compatible in that we have both experienced a growth in demand and we both manage high-quality airports in our respective regions.” 

According to the WAM report, the memorandum of understanding aims to benefit from complex airport expertise, including know-how, operations, and marketing in the aviation sector. 

“We are delighted to jointly promote the integration of our two airports’ route networks, enhance accessibility, effectively improve hub operation quality, and stimulate the growth of passenger and freight markets, as Shanghai Airports are resuming international flights at full speed,” said Feng Xin, CEO of AVINEX. 

She added: “We hope that more Chinese airlines can establish hub operation cooperation with Etihad Airways at this new terminal, and we will work together with airlines to achieve our shared goals. Finally, we are looking forward to building an ecosystem of hub operation together, creating prosperity in our aviation market, and sharing the achievements of development in our cooperation.”

RIYADH: The UAE has agreed to initiate negotiations with Australia to establish a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to its foreign trade minister. 

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the country is poised to enhance its global trade network by strengthening its ties with Australia. 

This development is part of the strategic expansion of the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership program. 

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of Australia as a key economic ally. He noted that the country’s commitment to open trade and abiding by international rules makes it an ideal partner. 

The endeavor comes as part of the UAE’s broader agenda to augment its economic and trade relations on a global scale. 

The minister highlighted the growth in non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Australia, which surged by 28 percent in 2022, reaching $4.5 billion. 

He anticipates that the prospective partnership will further strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The focus will be on reducing tariffs, enhancing market accessibility, and fostering investment opportunities. 

The UAE’s strategy to double its foreign trade and expand its national economy by 2030 involves forging comprehensive economic partnership agreements with key global markets. 

To date, the UAE has successfully signed such agreements with India, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Georgia. 

Moreover, the UAE continues its negotiations to establish similar agreements with other strategically important markets, reinforcing its presence on the global trade map. 

The Central Bank of Iraq and the First Abu Dhabi Bank have formalized an agreement, announced on Dec. 13, to facilitate the financing of trade and import activities using the UAE dirham. 

The apex bank released a statement detailing the outcomes of a meeting held in Dubai, where Ali Al-Alaq, governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, met with Hana Al-Rostamani, president of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group. 

The focus of this collaboration is to use the UAE dirham for trade and import transactions, with the First Abu Dhabi Bank playing a key role in these operations. 

Further elaborating on the agreement, it was mentioned that the operations involving the transfer in UAE dirhams have already started.

Five Iraqi banks are initially part of this agreement, with plans to expand this network gradually. This initiative aims to enable Iraqi banks to establish connections with global banks. 

RIYADH: Sales jobs in Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector are on track to be localized thanks to a new decision by the Saudi Insurance Authority.

Effective April 15, 2024, the decision comes amid efforts to support and empower national competencies and capabilities in the insurance sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move also aligns well with the Saudi Nationalization Scheme, one of the main factors driving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The idea is to empower Saudi nationals by offering improved education and employment opportunities in the coming years.

In addition, this comes based on the competencies and powers granted to the authority to regulate, supervise, and control insurance business in the region.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with Saudi Advanced Industries Co. to acquire its stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.  

According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, SAIC will sell its 10 percent stake in the military and civil aviation maintenance solution provider to SAMI.  

“The value will be determined upon completion of the calculation of the partners’ own obligations according to the terms of the agreement,” stated SAIC in the bourse filing, adding that the book value of its share in the aviation maintenance solution provider stands at SR19.52 million ($5.20 million). 

It said the financial impact of the deal will appear during the fiscal year 2023. 

The decision to exit is attributed to losses exceeding the company’s capital, high obligations, and the challenges of supporting the firm from the partners.  

SAIC’s exit aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its performance by continuously reviewing investments and pursuing promising opportunities with growth and returns.

Additionally, the company is divesting from investments that have either successfully achieved their goals or failed to meet expectations.

