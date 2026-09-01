JPMorgan, BlackRock, PIF chiefs among global leaders set to speak at FII10

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink, and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are among global leaders set to speak at FII10 in Riyadh next month.

The 10th Future Investment Initiative conference will take place from Oct. 26 to 29 under the theme “The Power of Legacy,” bringing together senior figures from finance, investment, technology, energy and business.

Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, and HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery are also among the confirmed speakers, according to the Saudi Press Agency and FII Institute.

Others announced include Barclays Group CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson, and Blackstone Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Since its inception, the FII Institute and its global network have helped facilitate and spotlight more than $250 billion in investments and initiatives. The institute is supported by more than 45 strategic partners and has thousands of members from business, government, investment, academia and innovation ecosystems around the world.

FII Institute CEO Princess Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said the 10th edition marks an important anniversary for the platform and an opportunity to shape its next phase.

“Over the past decade, FII Institute has become a unique global platform where capital meets ideas, leaders meet opportunity, and dialogue turns into impact,” she said.

Other participants include Apollo Global Management Co-Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board Marc Rowan, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, and Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters.

Tech and energy

The technology sector will be represented by Alphabet and Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat, Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick, JD.com CEO and Executive Director Sandy Ran Xu and Humain CEO Tareq Amin.

“By bringing together the people who shape markets, technologies, media and societies, our mission is clear: to turn investment into lasting impact for humanity,” she added.

The event will also feature National Stock Exchange of India Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, SoftBank Vision Funds CEO Alex Clavel, and Hillhouse Investment founder and Chairman Lei Zhang, as well as KKR Co-CEO Scott Nuttall and Global Infrastructure Partners Chairman and CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi, among others.

These leaders will take part in discussions covering financial markets, investment, economic growth, technology, infrastructure, energy, food and the forces shaping the future of capital and humanity.

Through its three pillars — THINK, XCHANGE and ACT — the FII Institute aims to turn ideas and dialogue into opportunities for action and lasting impact.

The institute said further speakers, program highlights and FII10 initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.