NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination

RIYADH: NEOM has unveiled the development of Utamo, the latest addition to the innovation hub’s destinations in northwest Saudi Arabia that will offer diverse experiences in arts and entertainment.

Situated amid the mountains overlooking the shores of the Red Sea, Utamo will provide the ideal venue for events, musical performances, exhibitions, and artistic activities, according to an official statement.

The initiative aims to bring about a qualitative shift in traditional entertainment concepts, offering visitors rich experiences that harmonize the location’s natural beauty with advanced technologies and designs, merging art and architecture.

Standing at 64 meters, the entrance boasts unique artistic designs, preparing visitors for the experiences inside. Accessible via a pathway stretching along a garden, the new destination features scenic spaces leading guests to a grand reception lounge.

Utamo features integrated capabilities that make it one of the latest and most distinguished event venues, capable of organizing and hosting shows and concerts for the world’s top artists.

This includes the Future Theater, which will deliver cutting-edge experiences blending reality with virtual worlds, along with multipurpose show spaces, VIP lounges, and luxury restaurants.

The site will be designed to facilitate the installation of the necessary equipment for hosting immersive artistic performances, ensuring visitor engagement with advanced audiovisual systems.

In line with NEOM’s established approach and significant efforts to support sustainable development, the latest methods in the design and construction of Utamo will be employed to achieve its target of preserving 95 percent of its natural environment.

The announcement of the development of the Utamo destination follows recent reports about Liga and Serana, the latest sustainable tourist destinations in NEOM.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic project also announced the development of Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba.

Epicon offers diverse experiences, including wellness programs, natural landscapes, and fine dining options.