MINSK: Belarus reduced gasoline and diesel rail shipments to Russia in September ahead of planned maintenance at one of its refineries.

However, fuel supplies remained above monthly averages recorded since the start of the year, according to two industry sources and Reuters calculations.

Belarus supplies fuel to Russia from its two refineries, which process Russian oil and have a combined capacity of 24 million metric tons per ⁠year, or 480,000 ⁠barrels per day.

According to source-based data, gasoline shipments from Belarus to Russia by rail fell in September by nearly 13 percent from the previous month to about 170,000 tons, while diesel ⁠shipments dropped by 29 percent to 105,000 tons

Jet fuel deliveries from Belarus to Russia totalled about 25,000 tons last month, up from 9,600 tons in August

Overall, gasoline shipments by rail from Belarus to Russia in the first nine months of the year surged 12-fold from the same period of 2025 to more than 1.0 ⁠million ⁠tons, while diesel deliveries increased fivefold to 675,000 tons

In recent months, Russia has struggled with fuel shortages in several regions following Ukrainian drone strikes on key refineries and has introduced a range of measures to support the domestic fuel market.

These include rail imports of motor fuels from Belarus and Kazakhstan, a fuel export ban, and seaborne imports from India, Turkiye and Morocco.