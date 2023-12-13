You are here

  • Home
  • 56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
Israeli soldiers stand by as settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in Huwara, occupied West Bank, Oct. 13, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4e7wg

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
  • All major political parties represented in letter addressed to foreign, home secretaries
  • ‘Massive increase in settler violence and intimidation’ against Palestinians amid ‘climate of impunity’
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A group of 56 UK parliamentarians representing all major political parties has demanded the banning of violent Israeli settlers from entering Britain, in a letter to the government.

The letter, addressed to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly, also called for banning those who incite settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

A British ban would follow the US travel ban on Israeli settlers suspected of violence against Palestinians, imposed on Dec. 5.

“Ban violent Israeli settlers and those who incite them from entry into the UK,” the letter reads. “Following recent constructive exchanges in the House of Commons, we write to ask that Israeli settlers who commit or incite crimes of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in the West Bank should be barred from entry into the United Kingdom,” it added.

“There is good British precedent for such action. We believe that the case for British government action is very strong.”

The letter describes Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank and Gaza, as having “sole responsibility” for controlling settlers.

But the Israeli military and police forces use their powers to protect settler communities at the expense of the Palestinian people, and in some cases assist in attacks against them, the letter warns.

Settlers “enjoy a climate of impunity,” with Israeli authorities instead targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, it added.

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, “often in the most arbitrary manner and without charge.”

The letter raises the case of Anas Abu Srour, a refugee youth center official who was arrested on Nov. 28 without charge and sentenced to six months’ administrative detention.

The 56 parliamentarians called for the British Embassy in Tel Aviv to raise his case and others “as a matter of urgency.”

The West Bank Protection Consortium, a program supported by 10 EU countries and the UK, also requires an immediate funding increase to “address the massive increase in settler violence and intimidation,” the letter says.

Though the parliamentarians praise Cameron and Cleverly for expressing concern to the Israeli government over its conduct in the West Bank, they warn that “expressing concern is not enough.”

The letter concludes: “Israel needs to heed your words or face serious consequences for its consistent failure to adhere to the international laws and conventions which it has signed and ratified.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli settlers Britain Palestinians West Bank

Related

In rare Israel rebuke, US restricts visas on extremist settlers
World
In rare Israel rebuke, US restricts visas on extremist settlers
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
Middle-East
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
  • “Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger," WFP says
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN: The World Food Programme warned on Wednesday that Sudan faces a “hunger catastrophe” if it cannot deliver regular food aid there, eight months after fighting erupted between rival generals.
“Parts of war-ravaged Sudan are at a high risk of slipping into catastrophic hunger conditions by next year’s lean season,” the WFP said in a statement.
It said this could happen if the UN agency is unable to expand access and deliver regular food assistance to people trapped in conflict hotspots including the capital Khartoum.
On April 15, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turned their guns on each other.
Two years after the former allies jointly engineered a 2021 coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition, their power struggle has killed more than 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations has recorded seven million people displaced across Sudan, which, combined with the lack of good harvests, means hunger stalks large parts of the African country.
The vast Darfur region in the west and Kordofan in the south, as well as the capital Khartoum, where the conflict first erupted, are at risk.
“Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger ... more than double the number at the same time a year ago,” the WFP said on Wednesday.
A new food analysis for Sudan, “once described as East Africa’s future breadbasket,” the statement said, “shows the highest levels of hunger ever recorded during the harvest season (October through February), typically a period where more food is available.”
On Sunday, the head of the UN’s humanitarian response in Sudan told AFP the world body had been able to reach only a fraction of the nearly 25 million people needing aid.
But assistance to even those four million could soon stop if the chronic lack of funding continues, Clementine Nkweta-Salami said in an interview.
WFP Country Director and Representative in Sudan Eddie Rowe said on Wednesday it was urgently calling “on all parties to the conflict for a humanitarian pause and unfettered access to avert a hunger catastrophe.”
However, getting the warring parties to negotiate remains difficult, and both sides have been blamed for breaking truces agreed in the past.
And on December 1, at the request of the Sudanese authorities, the UN Security Council ended the world body’s political mission in the country.
The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan was put in place in 2020 to help support a move to democracy following the fall the previous year of veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

Topics: Sudan

Related

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
Middle-East
US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
An attack on a humanitarian convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khartoum killed 2 people and injured 7
Middle-East
Attack on ICRC convoy in Sudan’s Khartoum kills two, injures seven

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive
Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive
  • Pen Hospital in Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata was established in 1940s
  • It is increasingly catering to young people rediscovering fine writing instruments
Updated 13 December 2023
Sanjay Kumar

The nondescript facade with a fading nameplate misses the attention of passersby at Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata, remaining a go-to place only for connoisseurs who still cherish the old-fashioned art of handwriting.

In its quiet and quaint interior, a visitor can try thousands of vintage and high-end fountain pens from brands like Montblanc, Parker, Pilot, Visconti, Wilson, Waterman, Pelikan, or Sheaffer, and watch as Mohmmad Imtiaz brings them back to life.

The Pen Hospital represents a bygone era in an age of instant electronic messaging, but it still draws lawyers, academics and collectors from across India and, lately, also young people who have been increasingly attracted to fine writing instruments.

Established in the 1940s by Imtiaz’s great-grandfather Mohammed Shamsuddin, the shop has stayed in the family ever since. Imtiaz’s partner behind the counter is Mohammed Shahbaz Reyaz, the son of his late brother.

“Despite the popularity of high-tech laptops and iPads, pens are also getting popular and that’s the reason I have roped in my nephew into the business. My son will join, too,” Imtiaz told Arab News.

“There is a renewed interest in fountain pens among the new generation. Today, half of my customers are younger people and this gives me hope.”

Depending on the model, it costs between 25 cents and $60 to have a pen “treated” at the Pen Hospital. Sometimes, parts of older or rarer pens need to be procured from different sources.

Imtiaz repairs seven to eight pens a day on his “operation table” — the shop’s counter.

“Sometimes the workload is so high that some customers have to wait a week for an appointment,” he said.

There used to be many such shops during the time of Imtiaz’s great-grandfather and grandfather, but most ceased to exist in the 1990s, when cheap, disposable ball pens hit the mass market in India.

Now, Imtiaz believes his Pen Hospital is the “only shop in eastern India” that still deals in the trade, which began to thrive again only a few years ago.

“Things started taking up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Long periods of lockdown forced many people to read and write, and people started coming with old fountain pens for repair,” he said. “Some people discovered vintage pens in their cupboards. They have not used them for decades.”

His shop has a special value for collectors like Sarthak Ganguly, a media professional, who has been visiting the Pen Hospital for almost 20 years.

“The Pen Hospital is the only place in Kolkata where you can look for some nice vintage pens,” he said.

“Here you will get a fountain pen that can cost you from $1.20 up to $1,200. Many fountain pen collectors, like me, have at least 1,000 old and new fountain pens. Most of my pens have been collected from the Pen Hospital.”

In a city like Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, writing with a pen brings together craftsmanship, style and a touch of nostalgia — something that younger people are increasingly fond of.

It is mostly the new generation of collectors that Ganguly sees at the shop in the morning.

“The young generation is buying fountain pens and that is really heartening,” he said.

“The Pen Hospital not only has nostalgic value, but also it is a pleasure to visit such an iconic shop. It reminds you of history.”

Topics: Kolkata

Related

India named top investment destination in business poll
Business & Economy
India named top investment destination in business poll
Indian businesses seek wide-ranging cooperation with Saudi Arabia after new deal
World
Indian businesses seek wide-ranging cooperation with Saudi Arabia after new deal

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM
Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM
  • Indonesia’s top diplomat highlights Israel’s ‘serious human rights violations’ at UN
  • Southeast Asian nation has been staunch supporter of Palestine for decades
Updated 13 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press briefing on Wednesday, after urging the UN to reject “double standards” on human rights.

Indonesia’s top diplomat was leading a delegation in Geneva and spoke about Palestine in a series of events commemorating the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as international pressure builds on Israel to end its months-long assault on Gaza that has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

“As we observe the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we are actually witnessing serious human rights violations happening in Palestine, especially in Gaza,” Marsudi said.

“Israel’s acts of killing civilians, damaging hospitals, places of worship and refugee camps, while suppressing Palestine’s basic rights are not self-defense. These acts cannot be justified and are clear violations of international humanitarian law.”

Marsudi said she raised these points during a roundtable event on human rights, alongside other panelists that included Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, after a similar resolution failed at the UN Security Council following the US’ veto on the proposal last week.

The Security Council’s failure to adopt the resolution reflected “the failure of an outdated multilateral system,” Marsudi said.

“I call on countries to reject double standards in upholding human rights. Double standards are the biggest problem in upholding human rights. Countries that have often dictated (to) us about human rights are now parties allowing Israel to violate human rights.”

Indonesian officials have been rallying international support since the latest escalation of Israeli violence, while thousands of people have participated in solidarity marches across the Asian nation since October.

Indonesia’s support for Palestine reflects a decades-long stance, as its people and government see Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Indonesia Gaza

Related

Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 
World
Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 
Indonesian president to meet Biden, push for end to Israel’s war on Gaza
World
Indonesian president to meet Biden, push for end to Israel’s war on Gaza

Indian police arrest four intruders for breaching security in parliament complex

Indian police arrest four intruders for breaching security in parliament complex
Updated 13 December 2023
AP
Follow

Indian police arrest four intruders for breaching security in parliament complex

Indian police arrest four intruders for breaching security in parliament complex
  • Two people jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the lower house of India’s parliament with canisters emitting smoke
  • One of the arrested said she was a student protesting rising unemployment, blaming the government for being dictatorial
Updated 13 December 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the lower house of India’s parliament on Wednesday, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 attack on the complex.
Two accomplices also were arrested outside the chamber, Parliament Speaker Om Birla said.
Security guards overpowered the intruders as one of them climbed over the tables of the lawmakers’ seating area, TV images showed. They carried small canisters that emitted yellow smoke, said Senthil Kumar, a lawmaker who was present in the chamber.
One of the arrested said she was a student protesting rising unemployment.
“People’s voice is not being heard by the government. There can’t be a dictatorship in the country,” she told reporters as she was taken away by the police.
Lawmakers earlier in the day observed the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament by armed assailants who killed six police officers, two security guards, and a gardener. All the five attackers were killed by security forces.
India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-based group.

Topics: India police Indian Parliament

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
  • Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

Kyiv: Russian missile strikes damaged a hospital and residential building in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, the city’s mayor said.
An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.
“In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of the enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received medical help on the spot, including three children,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized.
He said “a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital’s hospitals” during the night attack, resulting in windows being “blown out in several buildings of the facility.”
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
Police at the scene were “inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility,” he added.
Klitschko also said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged.”
Several residents were evacuated.
Klitschko said missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district’s water supply network.
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of missiles fired had yet to be clarified by the airforce, but “as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons,” the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defenses downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia
World
US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia
Cameron to reaffirm British support for Ukraine in US visit
World
Cameron to reaffirm British support for Ukraine in US visit

Latest updates

First Muslim cricketer to represent Australia to challenge pro-Palestine shoe ban
First Muslim cricketer to represent Australia to challenge pro-Palestine shoe ban
Netanyahu faces backlash in Israel for ‘evil’ political campaigning during war in Gaza
Netanyahu faces backlash in Israel for ‘evil’ political campaigning during war in Gaza
IMFC selects Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance as new chair
IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023
MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023
Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems
Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.