Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah

Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah
The Tariq Abdulhakim Center, set to be inaugurated in Jeddah, will pay tribute to Abdulhakim’s remarkable contributions to Saudi Arabia’s music scene. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah

Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah
  • Center will feature a museum dedicated to the life and work of the renowned Saudi musician, educator, and collector, Tariq Abdulhakim
  • Visitors will have the opportunity to explore visual and audio material of Abdulhakim’s performances
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has announced its plans to inaugurate the Tariq Abdulhakim Center, a new initiative aimed at preserving and celebrating the musical and intangible cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the center will feature a museum dedicated to the life and work of the renowned Saudi musician, educator, and collector, Tariq Abdulhakim. It will also encompass specialized research and archive units devoted to preserving Saudi heritage.

Located in the historic district of Al-Balad in Jeddah, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014, the TAHC museum will showcase rare artifacts and personal belongings related to Abdulhakim. These items were transferred to the Ministry of Culture for the benefit of the center.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to explore visual and audio material of Abdulhakim’s performances, compositions, and interviews with prominent cultural figures who were acquainted with him throughout his career.

The primary aim of the museum is to pay tribute to Abdulhakim’s remarkable contributions to Saudi Arabia’s music scene and honor his passion for music education. In doing so, the museum will organize a variety of public events, live performances, festivals, exhibitions, and innovative music classes for individuals of all ages. By carrying on Abdulhakim’s legacy, the TAHC museum will serve as a platform to inspire future generations and foster a deep appreciation for Saudi music.

In addition to the museum, the TAHC will house specialized research and archive units in multiple locations throughout Jeddah. These units will focus on preserving, documenting, analyzing, and reintroducing Saudi music, arts, and intangible heritage. They will contain books, papers, and media previously owned by Abdulhakim, which have been acquired by the Ministry of Culture for the center’s purposes.

The research and archive units will play a crucial role in promoting higher knowledge and cultural awareness by collecting, protecting, and providing access to materials and recordings. The units will also support scholarly investigation, conduct workshops, and host a variety of seminars and conferences. Through these efforts, the center aims to expand cultural appreciation for Saudi and regional music.

The decision to name the first heritage music center in Saudi Arabia after Tariq Abdulhakim is not without reason. Abdulhakim, often referred to as the “General of Saudi Music,” left an indelible mark on the medium in the Kingdom.

Throughout his career, he established military music bands, orchestras, choirs, and music education institutes, greatly contributing to the development and preservation of Saudi musical arts.

In recognition of his impact, Abdulhakim was awarded the prestigious UNESCO International Music Award in 1981, becoming the first Arab to receive this honor.

By establishing the TAHC, the Ministry of Culture aims to preserve the nation’s heritage and honor its pioneers. Furthermore, the center seeks to enrich the local artistic and cultural scene, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to encouraging the arts and preserving its rich cultural legacy.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC) Tariq Abdulhakim Center (TAHC) Al-Balad Jeddah

Riyadh Theater Festival to showcase Saudi talent

Riyadh Theater Festival to showcase Saudi talent
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari
Follow

Riyadh Theater Festival to showcase Saudi talent

Riyadh Theater Festival to showcase Saudi talent
  • Festival will feature plays performed by theater groups from eight cities, as well as activities including seminars, critical reading sessions and workshops
  • Event commemorates late Saudi ‎playwright Mohammed Al-Othaim for his pioneering theatrical ‎contributions
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission on Dec. 13 inaugurated the first edition of the Riyadh Theater Festival under the patronage of Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. 

To be held until Dec. 24, the event is being organized at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University in Riyadh.

The festival will feature plays performed by theater groups from eight cities, as well as activities including seminars, critical reading sessions and workshops.

The Riyadh Theater Festival commemorates the late Saudi ‎playwright Mohammed Al-Othaim for his pioneering theatrical ‎contributions through the presentation of a play he wrote and ‎an art ‎exhibition dedicated to his career‎.

The festival aims to support Saudi talent by helping participants further their careers and create content that inspires audiences and enriches Saudi theater. 

The plays that will be performed are “Sea” by the Al-Ahsa Culture and Arts Association Troupe, “The Forbidden” by the First Leap Club Troupe, “Beginnings of Abandonment” by the Close Media Ensemble, “Slap” by the Kalos Ensemble, “The Devil’s Memory” by the Ruya Ensemble, “Light” by Taif Theater, “Newspaper Seller” by the Fun Box Ensemble, “Yellow Memory” by the Nawras Ensemble, “Closed Roundabout” by the Masma Theater Club, and “The Last Shadow” by the National Theater Ensemble.

By organizing this festival, the commission aims ‎to generate interest in Saudi theater and boost the sector in line ‎with the National Strategy for Culture, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Riyadh Theater Festival Theater and Performing Arts Commission Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University Mohammed Al-Othaim Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez

Georgina Rodriguez explores Saudi Arabia’s AlUla with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Georgina Rodriguez explores Saudi Arabia’s AlUla with Cristiano Ronaldo 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Georgina Rodriguez explores Saudi Arabia’s AlUla with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Georgina Rodriguez explores Saudi Arabia’s AlUla with Cristiano Ronaldo 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures and videos of her visit to AlUla with her partner Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model, who shares four children with Ronaldo, wore a grey abaya in some of the shots, while in others she opted for a white top, black pants, black boots and a brown fur coat. 

“Peace and love in AlUla,” she captioned her post. 

The couple also enjoyed a romantic dinner and visited AlUla’s Maraya, a multi-purpose venue that holds the Guinness World Record as the largest mirrored building with 9,740 glass panels. It is located 12 km from Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra. 

The Al-Nassr star also posted pictures of his visit on Wednesday. “Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia,” he wrote. 

The couple moved to Saudi Arabia in January when Ronaldo signed a deal with the Al-Nassr football team. 

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Updated 14 December 2023
Rawaa Talass
Follow

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
  • Seven Saudi artists featured in the light-art exhibition discuss their work 
Updated 14 December 2023
Rawaa Talass

RIYADH: “Light is the new ink,” claims UK-based art expert Neville Wakefield, one of the curators of Noor Riyadh, billed as the world’s largest light art festival, which runs in the Saudi capital until Dec. 16.  

From fiber optics to artificial intelligence and mobile screens, light, in Wakefield’s opinion, has become a vital tool for modern communication, technology and expression. “The previous century was really defined by print and the written word. This century is defined by light. It is how we write ourselves into the world,” he told Arab News.  

Dozens of light-based artworks — from large-scale installations to animated video art — created by around 100 artists from across the world are on display in five public areas, including JAX District and Wadi Namar, in the city, making it an accessible event enjoyed by adults and children. The artists explore a wide variety of themes, including identity, politics, poetry, nature and connectivity.  

“With light, you can create something that’s ephemeral and effectively leaves no trace,” says Wakefield. “Light art has always had its moment.”  

Here, seven Saudi artists tell Arab News about the inspiration behind their works at the festival.  

Hana Almilli 

Through her textile installation piece “Journey Through the Ripples of the Sand,” Almilli invites the viewer into “a realm of contemplation and introspection,” comprised of a cocoon with illuminated hanging fabrics, accompanied by an auditory element, with a poem being recited in the middle of a valley, Wadi Namar. Walking through the space is meant to represent a “journey that evokes a sense of conclusion to feelings of alienation, leading to a realization that we are not alone — we are all woven from the same fabric of the sand above and below the earth,” Almilli said. The installation’s maze-like construction is based on “the dance of plants in the desert, echoing the unity and harmony found in nature and within us,” she added.  

Abdelrahman Elshahed 

A trained calligrapher, Elshahed’s wall-based sculpture is decorated with the words, “Light Upon Light” (in Arabic). It is presented in an abstract, topsy-turvy form, but the calligraphy is based on the “thuluth” style, one of the oldest scripts in Arabic writing.  

“What’s beautiful about the formation that I made is that the writing can be read from all sides,” Elshahed explained. “Arabic is usually read from right to left. I tried in this piece to make the writing legible from left to right, right to left, upwards and downwards, and downwards and upwards.” The piece subtly changes color, mostly in neon tones, giving a soothing effect. “In our daily lives, we see many colors, but they have one single source: Light,” he said.  

Nawaf Alkuhaimi 

Alkuhaimi is actually a full-time physician specializing in ophthalmology. This has impacted “Chromalusion,” his sculptural work for Noor Riyadh, which acts like an optical illusion. The dominant colors are red, white, and green — associated with eye tests. Alkuhaimi placed two mirrors at an angle on a mirrored floor to generate a kind of infinity illusion. “Normally, with mirrors at home, they reflect your own mirror-image. But with these mirrors, you see how people see you in daily life,” explained Alkuhaimi. The piece deliberately creates an unsettling feeling for the viewer, pushing them to be “honest with themselves.” There’s a metaphorical element to Alkuhaimi’s piece: “I would like to invite anyone who sees this project to reimagine themselves — reconsider their steps, dreams, and aspirations,” he said.  

Ayman Yossri Daydban 

Daydban, who is of Palestinian heritage and resides in Jeddah, showcases a massive wooden “Tree House,” which is part of an ongoing material experimentation for the artist. The structure’s two walls and ceiling are carved with many curious symbols, inviting light into its interior and creating a bedazzling effect. According to a statement published by the festival, the site-specific installation — which Daydban started working on in 2019 — “deconstructs stereotypical narrative related to cultural heritage and identity, as well as the Middle East’s historical relation to Western colonial powers.” 

Badiya Studio 

Badiya Studio’s “Symphony of Light,” as the name suggests, combines sound and light in an immersive performance art piece. In a darkened room illuminated only by strips of fast-moving lights, a trio of folklore musicians beat on traditional drums known as ‘zeer,’ triggering the light displays. Along with “synthesizing traditional music with cutting-edge technology,” a main purpose of this memorable performance is to “celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia,” according to an Instragram post from Badiya Studio (Mohammed Al-Hamdan and Mohamed Al-Kindi). The trio performed during the event’s opening weekend, but now visitors can take up the drums themselves and generate their own displays.  

Sara AlMutlaq 

It took a team of seven individuals working over a period of seven days (10 hours per day), to put together AlMutlaq’s conceptual, wire-heavy artwork “Do we ever really remember the same?” According to AlMutlaq, this piece “questions the memories our minds decide to collect, categorize and archive.” Acting as a “command center of our brains,” this circular installation, which somewhat resembles a map of the world, is made of fiber-optic wires, a mirror, and LED lights. “The attentive viewer will find that the wire is bent, twisted and bolted to tell a story of the relationship between memory and identity through time,” she said. The work also addresses the rapid change Saudi is going through: “How can we be kind to the memories our fathers and grandfathers left behind?”  

Sultan Bin Fahad 

For his installation “V151ONS,” Bin Fahad took inspiration from the past and the future. The exterior of the ‘building’ resembles a traditional mud house, but inside it there are kaleidoscopic lights in a futuristic trapezoid structure made of stained-glass lightboxes viewable through a rectangular opening. “It’s straight out of a science-fiction novel,” said Bin Fahad. The work explores “themes of time and resonant symbols of Saudi identity put through a prism of ideas,” he added. Those symbols include intersecting swords, palm trees and flowers. Bin Fahad hopes his work will allow the audience “to take away a meaningful understanding of Saudi culture and our constant evolution.” 

Topics: Noor Riyadh

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 
Updated 14 December 2023
Matt Ross
Follow

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 
  • Julia Roberts leads the way through a humdrum apocalypse in Netflix thriller 
Updated 14 December 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: An incredible cast can elevate decidedly average material into something surprisingly watchable, or, in the case of new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind,” can make you stick with something far longer than you might otherwise. When you see actors like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke starring in a film by director Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot,” “Homecoming”), it’s hard not to get swept up in all the excitement. 

That enthusiasm should carry you through the first act of Esmail’s creepy, atmospheric thriller, as Amanda (Roberts) and husband Clay (Hawke) take their kids on an impromptu vacation to Long Island just as an unexplained blackout falls across New York City. Without TV, internet or phone services, the family remain blissfully unaware of the unfolding catastrophe until the owner of the house, George (Ali), arrives with his daughter and asks to take refuge. 

Julia Roberts as Amanda, Ethan Hawke as Clay, Mahershala Ali as G.H. and Myha’la as Ruth in 'Leave The World Behind.' (Supplied)

As this thrown-together group learn more about the ongoing societal collapse, Esmail (who also produced the film and wrote the screenplay, adapting Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel) uses the awkwardness of their situation to examine issues of class, racial stereotyping, modern parenting and the spread of disinformation. And yes, if you’re wondering why a group of people faced by the apocalypse might spend quite so much time having drawn-out conversations about prejudice over a drink, you’re not alone. 

There’s a strange disconnect between the movie’s wonderfully chilling set pieces (the family’s attempt to drive off Long Island is derailed by a particularly unsettling encounter with an autonomous vehicle) and a seeming lack of urgency when there are literal planes falling from the sky. To that end, any and all attempts at social commentary just feel bizarrely inappropriate, no matter how smartly and thoughtfully delivered they are by the cast. Maybe the best time for Amanda to examine her unconscious bias would be after making sure both her children are safe? 

While the use of the characters’ inner voices worked so well in Alam’s novel, having them articulate the same against backdrops that are, quite frankly, more interesting than the confessions of flawed human beings, feels laborious and discombobulating. “Leave the World Behind” seems to be hoping for a heady combination of action and character development — but fails to deliver either particularly well. 

Topics: Leave the World Behind Netflix

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
  • Actress Sharon Stone and football star Cristiano Ronaldo took separate trips to the heritage site in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood star Sharon Stone returned to Saudi Arabia to explore the historic landscape of AlUla in December.  

During her trip to the Kingdom, the “Basic Instinct” actress visited Madrasat Addeera - a learning hub for traditional crafts - to dive deeper into AlUla’s creative and cultural life.  

At Madrasat Addeera, a girls’ school in the Al-Jadidah Arts District, Stone interacted with local artisans specializing in palm weaving, pottery, leather making, ceramics and embroidery. 

Following her visit, Stone said: “Being in AlUla, I find myself in one of the most fascinating and beautiful places I have ever been, and Saudi Arabia the fastest growing and most rapidly emerging country.” 

Stone praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. (Supplied)

“I was in Saudi last year and can see the significant growth and change even in that time, but this is my first time in AlUla,” she added. “All the things we are told, the negatives, and controversial constructs about the region are untrue. There’s an emerging wave of rights for women, and I have been welcomed so warmly. Their kindness is truly humbling.” 

She praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. 

“What makes AlUla fascinating is how they take natural materials like stone, marble, and leather, and skillfully craft them into sophisticated, modern designs - it’s a modern city with ancient roots,” she said.  

Stone also joined the community in their creative space, using the opportunity to paint a locally inspired artwork.  

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. (Supplied)

"I am very, very moved by the fact that these dyes are all made from local plants. As an artist, I am inspired by the subtlety of colors here, and it's extraordinary that such vibrant hues can be created from things that come out of the ground,” she said. “During my visit to this school, I had the opportunity to express my creativity through watercolors, and it was a deeply enriching experience.” 

Stone also glimpsed the county’s film ambitions as she toured AlUla’s new production facility. The actress was given early access to the 30,000 square foot soundstage, backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, recording studio, training and rehearsal space, cafeteria, event space and the iconic administration building.  

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. 

“AlUla is almost like being on Mars, so unusual due to its extraordinary geological history. It is unlike anything you have ever seen, a fantastic setting for beautiful Westerns and films like Dune and Star Wars. I hope filmmakers come and explore AlUla to witness its potential for filmmaking, a beautiful possibility waiting to be captured,” she said. 

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo also visited AlUla and he took to Instagram to laud the natural history of the area. 

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia," he posted. 

Topics: Sharon Stone Saudi Arabia

