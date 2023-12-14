You are here

Iran abolishes visa requirements for 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Iran are removing visa requirements for passport holders from 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Authorities in Iran are removing visa requirements for passport holders from 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Iran abolishes visa requirements for 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia

Iran abolishes visa requirements for 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia
  • Citizens of 45 countries can now visit Iran without requiring a visa, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, India and Croatia
  • The Iranian Ministry of Tourism says it ‘believes that an open-door policy will showcase Iran’s determination to engage with different countries of the world’
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Authorities in Iran are removing visa requirements for passport holders from 33 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

The move was confirmed on Thursday following comments after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday by Minister of Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami, who said: “The government intends to open the country’s doors to the world.

“The Islamic Republic has shown its readiness to open doors to people worldwide and provide more facilities for them so that they can easily visit our country and benefit from its advantages.”

The decision means that citizens of 45 countries will now be able to visit Iran without needing to obtain a visa.

The Ministry of Tourism said it “believes that an open-door policy will showcase Iran’s determination to engage with different countries of the world.”

Other countries included in the decision include the UAE and Qatar, as well as Bahrain, with whom Tehran has yet to reestablish full relations. Citizens of Oman were already able to travel to Iran without applying for a visa. The ISNA news agency published a full list of the countries, which also includes Lebanon, Tunisia and India. Western-allied Croatia is the only European country on the list.

Topics: Middle East Iran Saudi Arabia

Arab League condemns confiscation of East Jerusalem land

Arab League condemns confiscation of East Jerusalem land
Updated 14 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Arab League condemns confiscation of East Jerusalem land

Arab League condemns confiscation of East Jerusalem land
  • Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions
  • Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land in Silwan to build an air train over the area
Updated 14 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Arab League has condemned the confiscation of Palestinian lands in Silwan in East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in occupied territories.

Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land to build an air train over the area.

Rushdi said that the expropriation of property and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem are part of a systematic Israeli plan to “Judaize” the city, taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the assault on Gaza.

The international community must pay attention to dangerous Israeli policies regarding the holy sites, especially in light of the far-right government that leads Israel today, he added.

Separately, Rushdi praised UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts amid the campaign launched by Israel against Gaza.

UNRWA staff carry out “a brave and noble mission for purely humanitarian purposes,” he said, adding that support for the agency represents a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who rely on its aid and services.

Topics: War on Gaza Arab League East Jerusalem Silwan

Some attackers of US embassy in Iraq 'linked to security services'

Some attackers of US embassy in Iraq ‘linked to security services’
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Some attackers of US embassy in Iraq 'linked to security services'

Some attackers of US embassy in Iraq ‘linked to security services’
  • The statement did not name the suspects or what security services they were linked to
  • Security official in Baghdad reported 13 people had been arrested
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Thursday it had arrested several attackers who fired rockets at the US embassy last week amid high tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and found some had links to security services.
A salvo of rockets was launched early Friday at the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the latest in a flurry of such attacks amid the war in Gaza.
The attack caused no reported casualties or damage, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility, but a US spokesperson said “indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias.”
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office Thursday reported several arrests over the attack and said that “unfortunately, preliminary information indicates that some of them are connected to certain security services.”
The search continued for “all those involved in this attack,” said Sudani’s office in a statement, vowing that “the hand of justice will reach them.”
“Such attacks cannot be condoned or tolerated due to the serious threat they pose to the country’s security and stability,” it said, adding that they cause “damage to Iraq’s reputation and dignity.”
The statement, issued by Special Forces Major General Yehia Rasool, did not name the suspects or what security services they were linked to.
But a security official in Baghdad, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, reported 13 people had been arrested, including members of the security forces.
The United States leads an international coalition battling jihadists in Iraq and neighboring Syria. Its forces have come under repeated attack in recent weeks and have launched several strikes against Iran-linked fighters.
Pro-Iran groups have justified their attacks by pointing to US support for Israel.
In Iraq, most attacks were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed Al-Shaabi coalition, whose former paramilitaries are now integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.
Sudani, brought to power by a pro-Tehran coalition, faces a difficult balancing act between the United States and Iran.
Sudani’s office said he spoke Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and stressed “Iraq’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and coalition advisers.”
The premier vowed to pursue the perpetrators “without any external interference.”
The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israeli officials say.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a massive military offensive that has killed over 18,600 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Iraq US Embassy in Baghdad

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy's 2-state refusal

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy's 2-state refusal

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal
  • Tzipi Hotovely tells Sky News ‘absolutely no’ when asked if Israel would pursue 2-state solution
  • Rishi Sunak: ‘Our long-standing position remains that a 2-state solution is the right outcome’
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News “absolutely no” when asked if Israel would pursue a two-state scenario after military operations in the Gaza Strip conclude.

Sunak said he and his government “don’t agree” with Hotovely’s stance. “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” he said, adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza as a result of Israel’s operations.

“I’ve said consistently far too many innocent people have lost their lives. No one wants this conflict to go on for a moment longer than is necessary.

“Of course, Israel has a right to defend itself from an appalling terrorist attack that it suffered (on Oct. 7). But as I said to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu just last week, Israel must take every available precaution to protect innocent civilian lives.”

Sunak said the UK is “doing a lot” to facilitate the flow of aid to Gaza, and “continuing to press for more access to get more support to the people who need it.”

He added that he supports a “sustainable ceasefire” but it would remain conditional on Hamas releasing all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7 and ceasing its rocket attacks on Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Israel tells top US official war will last 'months'

Israel tells top US official war will last ‘months’
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel tells top US official war will last 'months'

Israel tells top US official war will last ‘months’
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday
  • and met with Sullivan met PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
  • Israeli forces search hundreds of compounds, question hundreds of suspects
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Israel’s defense minister warned Thursday the war with Hamas would last “more than several months” as he met a top US official amid a rift between the allies over mounting civilian casualties.
The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins. The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 18,787 people have been killed, mostly women and children.
In Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis, smoke rose from a grey landscape of rubble which people combed with shovels and their bare hands after a strike. One man sat on the broken concrete, wiping his eyes.
“Around four people are still stuck under the rubble” after an airplane hit the building “without a warning,” said Hassan Bayyout, 70.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In their meeting, Gallant warned that Israel’s fight with Hamas “will require a period of time — it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them.”
Ahead of his trip, Sullivan had told a Wall Street Journal event he would discuss a timetable to end the war and urge Israeli leaders “to move to a different phase from the kind of high-intensity operations that we see today.”
US President Joe Biden, whose government has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, delivered his sharpest rebuke of the war this week. He said Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding international support.
But Netanyahu vowed to carry on “until victory” and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the war would continue “with or without international support.”
The Israeli prime minister has said there is also “disagreement” with Washington over how Gaza would be governed after the war.
Netanyahu rejects the two-state solution Washington is insisting upon.
Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that “any arrangement in Gaza or in the Palestinian cause without Hamas or the resistance factions is a delusion.”
This week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly supported a non-binding resolution for a cease-fire, which Washington voted against.
The United Nations estimates 1.9 million out of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced.
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Wednesday that Gazans were “facing the darkest chapter of their history.”
He said they are “now crammed into less than one-third” of the territory, and hinted there could be an exodus to Egypt, “especially when the border is so close.”
Cold wintry rain has lashed the makeshift tents where the homeless struggle to survive without sufficient food, drinking water, medicines or cooking fuel, with diseases spreading.
After a strike in Rafah, where many Palestinians have fled, the faces of relatives were contorted in grief after they identified the body of a child, Muhannad Ashour, at Najjar hospital.
Despite the needs, aid distribution has largely stopped in most of Gaza, except on a limited basis in the Rafah area, the UN says.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the military “is enabling tactical pauses for humanitarian purposes.” One was taking place Thursday for four hours in a Rafah neighborhood to allow civilians to restock supplies such as food and water, it said.
Fewer than one-third of Gaza’s hospitals are partly functioning, the UN says, and the World Health Organization expressed its concern about an Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Wednesday that the hospital director and about 70 other medical staff “remain detained in an unknown location outside of the hospital.”
It said Israeli forces had released five doctors and female staff but there were reports of “ill-treatment” of those who had been held.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry said Israeli forces had “fired at patient rooms.” AFP was unable to confirm the situation independently.
On Thursday the army said that, during military activity in the hospital area, “over 70 terrorist operatives came out of the hospital with weapons in hand.”
It said troops killed “a number” of militants during fighting in the area.
Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools, mosques and vast tunnel systems beneath them as military bases — charges it denies.
Israeli tanks shelled Gaza from southern Israel on Thursday.
Militants have continued to fire rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory.
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces killed 11 people in the occupied West Bank since launching a raid in Jenin and its refugee camp on Tuesday. The army says it has seized weapons, dismantled explosives laboratories, tunnel shafts and other military facilities.
The war has led to increased popular support for Hamas in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
In Israel, the army is coming under growing pressure to limit troop deaths — it says 116 have been killed in Gaza — and secure the release of remaining hostages.
Israeli authorities say 118 hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza after their capture by militants on October 7. Some were released during an exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce that ended on December 1.
The Israeli military said fighter jets on Thursday struck infrastructure and compounds of Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, after a munition was launched toward northern Israel.
Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, have engaged in regular exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Israel Palestine Hamas

Israel 'absolutely' rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel 'absolutely' rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy
  • Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza in past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians
  • Hotovely rejects suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately”
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said on Wednesday that her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

Asked how peace might be achieved absent an agreement to establish a Palestinian state, she told Sky News: “Israel knows today and the world should know now … that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

“They want to have a state ‘from the river to the sea.’ They are saying it loud and clear.”

Hotovely criticized the Palestinian Authority for refusing to condemn the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. And in response to UN calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, she said: “Ceasefire? No. It just basically means we would like to welcome another attack (like the one on) Oct. 7.”

She added: “Do you remember any country in the world creating a humanitarian corridor to the enemy? I don’t remember you (the UK) helping Nazi Germany … and I don’t remember America helping the Japanese during the Second World War.”

Hotovely also rejected a suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately.”

Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza over the past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

