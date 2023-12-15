You are here

Red Sea Global cooperates with VAARST to draw advanced marine ecosystem maps

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global said it is piloting SubSLAM, an advanced photogrammetry technology developed by VAARST.
  Utilizing SubSLAM's cutting-edge capabilities, RSG precisely quantifies and identifies corals and underwater objects
  This significant advancement reflects RSG's steadfast dedication to marine innovation, sustainable practices, and environmental stewardship
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global announced on Thursday that it is piloting SubSLAM, an advanced photogrammetry technology developed by UK-based software company VAARST, a leader in marine robotics.

RSG, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, said this technology is being used to produce high-resolution, 3D digital representations of Al-Wajh Lagoon’s coral reefs — based in the northeastern part of the Red Sea — and vital habitats.

“This state-of-the-art system is the most accurate underwater 3D real-time measurement system available on the market,” RSG said in a statement.

“VAARST’s photogrammetry and real-time intelligent data collection system are transforming how underwater ecosystems are mapped and preserved.

“This marks a first in Saudi Arabia and is a testament to RSG’s commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism,”

The company added: “SubSLAM’s capabilities enable precise quantification and identification of corals and underwater objects using advanced 4K sensors (and) this technology guides remotely operated vehicles in detailed habitat inspections, comparing current and past imagery to monitor changes and promote biodiversity.”

RSG said the technology will empower its scientists to rapidly identify and classify marine species, in collaboration with King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, without having to review hours of footage, and it will eliminate the risk of human error caused by fatigue.

“This proactive approach is vital for addressing challenges like coral bleaching and invasive species, ensuring the Red Sea’s beauty and diversity remain intact for visitors,” it added.

RIYADH: The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has initiated the planting of 100,000 trees as part of the initiative to plant 1 million trees in several proposed locations in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

The initiative titled “Planted in Saudi Arabia to be Grown in Bahrain” aims to increase green areas in Bahrain, preserve biodiversity, improve citizens’ quality of life, reduce the effects of climate change, and combat desertification.

In the initiative’s first phase, 30,000 camphor and sidr trees were transferred to the designated locations in Manama, and work is currently underway to transfer another 70,000 acacia and sidr trees to complete the planting process.

On this occasion, the Bahraini minister of municipal affairs and agriculture said that this initiative comes in line with the national strategy for afforestation of Bahrain and in implementation of the regional initiative for a green Middle East led by Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: Eight investors convicted of breaking Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Law have been fined SR9.6 million ($2.559 million) and ordered to pay back SR292.8 million of illicit gains from their own investment portfolios and three belonging to the young children of one of those found guilty.

The Capital Market Authority said that in a final ruling, the Appeal Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes had convicted Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Issa Albanyan, four of his sons, Faisal, Sultan, Abdullah and Fahad, and two of his daughters, Reem and Nouf, and Hind bint Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Asaker.

They were found to have violated Capital Market Law and Market Conduct Regulations in their trading of shares in two companies listed on Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange: Al-Kathiri Holding and Anaam International Holding Group. Their activities included concurrent increases in ownership percentages and the coordinated selling of stocks, primarily during 2020.

The ACRSD ordered the precautionary seizure of all movable and immovable assets of the guilty parties, including bank and investment accounts, until the penalties imposed upon them have been paid.

The investigation found the origins of the illegal activity could be traced to June 7, 2020, when Sultan bought 225,000 shares in Al-Kathiri Holding from a senior company official. This took place 19 days after the company announced it had submitted a request to the CMA for permission to increase its capital by offering priority rights shares.

On June 11, Fahad transferred 225,000 of the company’s shares to a portfolio in the name of his daughter, a minor, before purchasing a similar amount on Aug. 23 from a senior company official in a private deal.

From then until Oct. 5 of the same year, the convicted individuals continued to purchase shares and carried out transactions related to share-price speculation. They increased their combined ownership stake in the company to 24 percent without disclosing this or their family connections to Tadawul.

During this period, the share price increased by more than SR54. On Oct. 5, Fahad, using his children’s portfolios, placed purchase orders in a closing auction to achieve a high closing price.

The investigation also discovered transfers of shares between the brothers’ portfolios through simultaneous sell and buy orders with the same quantities, timing and prices.

Fahad was found to have transferred about SR4.7 million to Abdullah to provide liquidity for the latter to purchase shares in the same company. Abdullah bought 100,000 shares in the company sold by Fahad.

In the case of Anaam International Holding Group, on Feb. 9, 2020, the board of directors recommended that the company’s capital be increased by offering priority rights shares in the amount of SR75 million. Fahad subsequently transferred 74,900 shares to his minor son’s portfolio.

Three days later he purchased the same quantity of shares. Some of the purchases affected the share price. The next day he transferred the same quantity to the portfolio of his daughter, also a minor, before purchasing a total of 73,910 shares between May 19 and June 1.

On Oct. 6, 2020, the company invited shareholders to an extraordinary general assembly meeting that discussed plans for an increase in the company’s capital. The next day, and for more than 20 consecutive days, the convicted individuals were found to have engaged in speculative activities and collectively increased their stake in the company to 27 percent, again without disclosing this to Tadawul despite their family ties. During this time the share price increased by about SR115.

However, CMA monitoring systems had detected the suspicious activities, including private deals and share transfers carried out with the aim of acquiring large stakes in both companies without disclosing to Tadawul the full details of the individuals’ connections to each other.

“Such acts resulted in misguiding the investors in the exchange and created a false and misleading impression regarding the securities of the two mentioned companies,” the CMA said.

The final ruling by the ACRSD was the result of joint efforts by several authorities and a lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecution, it added.

Maintaining the confidence of investors in the capital market is important for growth and prosperity, the authority said, and so identifying those who break the rules and taking the appropriate action to hold them accountable, including imposing penalties as a deterrent to such activity, is key to creating a safe and fair investment environment.

Any investor adversely affected by illegal activity such as that involved in this case is entitled to file a compensation claim, as an individual or as part of a class action, with the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes for losses they suffered, provided that such a claim is preceded by a complaint filed with the CMA.

26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt

26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
SPA
Follow

26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt

26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
SPA

EL-ARISH: The 26th Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Thursday.
The plane carried various relief supplies, including 24 tons of medical and shelter materials, to be transported to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The assistance comes as part of the fundraising campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the enclave. It reflects Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to standing with the Palestinian people during times of crisis.

Saudi Arabia participates in preparations for Arab-Russian forum

Saudi Arabia participates in preparations for Arab-Russian forum
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia participates in preparations for Arab-Russian forum

Saudi Arabia participates in preparations for Arab-Russian forum
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar, participated in the second Arab Coordination Meeting at Delegate Level at the bloc’s headquarters in Cairo to prepare for the sixth Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum next Wednesday in Marrakech.
The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of the acting permanent representative of Morocco to the Arab League, Hicham Ould Sallay; Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borizenko; and Dr. Khaled Manzalawi, the bloc’s assistant secretary-general and head of its international political affairs sector.
The meeting was attended by the permanent delegates to the Arab League, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Manzalawi said the preparatory meeting followed a consultation between the rotating Arab League president — Morocco — and the bloc’s General Secretariat to discuss arrangements for holding the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum.
He stressed the importance of the forum given the weight of Russia’s role and its supportive positions on many Arab issues in international organizations, as well as to discuss the consolidation of Arab-Russian relations in the economic and cultural fields.

