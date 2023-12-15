Italian businessmen who helped Riyadh secure World Expo 2030 bid

You are here

Italian businessmen Giorgio Re (L) and Roberto Daneo (R) said the work involved in securing the bid had been a team effort between themselves, Avisa group, and the Saudi authorities. (Supplied)
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Hours before Saudi Arabia recently won the right to host World Expo 2030, Italian businessmen Roberto Daneo and Giorgio Re were with the Kingdom’s team in Paris eagerly awaiting the voting results. 

The pair head WePlan, a company hand-selected alongside Avisa group by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to help develop Riyadh’s bid. 

The Italian event specialists have a track record in securing bids, including Dubai World Expo 2020, the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and several sporting world championships. 

From 2006, while working in the Italian city of Turin, Daneo gained five-and-half years’ experience on the organizing committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. 

He told Arab News that the success of Riyadh’s bid was built on “all the unique selling points that Riyadh could put on the table,” including packages for developing countries and a so-called collaborative change corner initiative. 

Nicknamed C3, the collaborative change scheme will involve the Kingdom, from 2025, financing and supporting more than 27 projects from different countries to ready their Expo displays for 2030. 

Re noted that Vision 2030 had provided a strong foundation to work on as the country had already been proving its capabilities to an international audience. 

He said: “We highlighted the fact that the Expo site visit could be bundled with all the other touristic opportunities that KSA is implementing from now to 2030.” 

Daneo pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s economic profile was an additional plus. 

He said: “The countries to vote want a very high return on investment. Therefore, they want to make sure that the country is really a booming economy, a growing country like the Kingdom is.” 

Re and Daneo said the work involved in securing the bid had been a team effort between themselves, Avisa group, and the Saudi authorities.

The Italian business partners had even been competing against their own capital, Rome, which came third with 17 votes against Riyadh’s 119. 

“Of course, it was not easy for us to compete against our capital. It was all about the timing in the sense that Saudi Arabia contacted us, I think in late 2020, and we started discussions with the RCRC on conceiving the candidature of Riyadh for the Expo. 

“So, we as professionals, decided to stay linked to the client that reached out to us first,” Re added. 

Daneo said: “It was a question of respect and a question of loyalty to the client that believed in us and therefore we wanted to show that we were truly and fully committed to the final result.” 

The duo noted that, for them, working with a foreign client had proved to be an advantage when dealing with voting members. 

Daneo and Re’s involvement in Dubai World Expo 2020 had opened their minds to Arab culture. 

“I’m personally trying, very soon, to start learning Arabic. I can already detect from the start of the language that it’s really fascinating,” Daneo added. 

Re said: “Being from Sicily, Arab culture is also in a way part of our background. Let’s think about the Arab architecture or even some food. We have couscous in Sicily, for example, there’s also some link there.” 

RIYADH: Arab and Islamic officials on Friday held talks with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and foreign ministers of Nordic and Benelux countries in Oslo, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan included foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, Turkiye and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They met their counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

During the talks, they discussed the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip, and the continuation of the Israeli military escalation toward unarmed civilians, renewing their unified position against Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

They called for an immediate and complete ceasefire, and to ensure the protection of civilians, as stipulated in international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee also called for addressing all the flagrant violations practiced by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which increase the humanitarian tragedy and hinder the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, 

They stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which violate international law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of taking serious and urgent steps to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing their refusal to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid quickly and safely.

The members of the committee reiterated the need for creating serious political conditions that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state, expressing their rejection of compartmentalizing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separately from the overall Palestinian issue.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan then held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, during his visit to Oslo, where they discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Norway and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also addressed the recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the importance of taking urgent steps to implement a ceasefire. 

The ministers discussed the significance of establishing a conducive political environment to achieve a comprehensive and just peace. This includes guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and contributing to international security and peace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway Prince Faisal bin Farhan Gaza War on Gaza

DHAHRAN: The Ithra Theater in Dhahran was transformed into a festive space to celebrate volunteers on Dec. 14.

Most audience members were young local volunteers, with their distinct light blue vests. In bright red vests were younger “little volunteers.”

The event began with a loudspeaker announcement encouraging audience members to shoot photos and videos to share online. “Our dear volunteers, this is your day,” it said.

Most audience members were young local volunteers, with their distinct light blue vests. In bright red vests were younger ‘little volunteers, The event began with an announcement encouraging audience to shoot photos.’ (Supplied)

The forum aimed to “explore various types of volunteering programs and initiatives aimed at motivating volunteers to actively participate,” a statement said, adding that the slogan was “strive to give.”

Although International Volunteer Day is celebrated around the world on Dec. 5, Ithra aimed to highlight the contributions of the volunteers beyond that one day.

Hosted by Mohammed Al-Mousa, the volunteerism forum involved talks by Ibrahim Al-Dossary, senior programs specialist, and Abdullah Al-Allawi, an educational content creator. An insightful panel consisting of Bader Batyoor, head of volunteer services, along with Mohammed Al-Moghamis, senior manager of youth impact majlis at the Misk Foundation, and the managing partner at tourism company Nomu Hub, Yahya Al-Lawati, was moderated by Al-Mousa.

Al-Mousa spoke about his connection to Ithra, an Aramco initiative. He said that in 2015, before the completion of the Ithra building, he wondered about the future and was curious about the people who would eventually occupy the site — what conversations and activities would be held within it?

“The secret is you, the volunteer,” he told the crowd, adding that volunteering helps support and guide visitors through Ithra. Although volunteers do not receive money, they are taught skills and get to interact with people from around the world, Al-Mousa said.

Yousif Al-Mulla, an audio engineer and medical student, moderated mini discussions with young volunteers on stage. The forum had earlier split a select number of volunteers into six groups, with each taking a week to come together to solve a local problem, including environmental and social issues.

Two representatives from each group spoke to Al-Mulla about their projects.

A QR code was distributed to audience members, allowing them to vote for their favorite group. At the end, three groups were selected as winners.

 

Topics: Dhahran ITHRA

Riyadh: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has officially announced the addition of new globally significant bird areas within its expansive borders, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s largest reserves boasting vital bird habitats.

The authority has successfully designated the Tabarjal and Turaif regions as globally important bird areas, showcasing its commitment to conservation. Additionally, it has broadened its reach to encompass the Aja mountain range, encompassing territories north of Hail, including Hibran, Arnan, and Al-Musma.

This brings the total number of areas recognized by Birdlife International within the royal reserve to five, all holding global significance for bird conservation.

The location of the reserve is considered strategic because it is located between important areas for the presence of birds, especially during the crossing from one place to another, according to Fahad Al-Shuwaier, the official spokesman for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve.

Al-Shuwaier confirmed to Arab News that the reserve is fertile ground for birds, as it contains important requirements that birds that stay in the region or while they are in it need as they move from one location to another, especially with regard to the availability of food and water, noting that some birds need mountains.

The authority revealed the registration of 290 wild bird species within the reserve, constituting a 58 percent of the total bird species documented in the Kingdom, totaling 499 species. According to the authority’s statement, this substantial percentage underscores the royal reserve’s pivotal role in providing habitats for both resident and migratory wild bird species, underscoring the importance of its location and diverse habitats in attracting a wide array of bird species.

Strategically positioned along major global bird migration routes, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve has become a critical resting point for migratory birds traversing continents. Migratory birds dominate the reserve, comprising 88 percent of the total bird species recorded, while resident birds make up the remaining 12 percent. This ecological balance underscores the reserve’s strategic significance as a primary rest area for migratory birds, contributing significantly to the preservation of biodiversity in the region.

According to the statement, despite the considerable biodiversity within the royal reserve, 25 bird species, both resident and migratory, find themselves on the global Red List of threatened species. This underscores the urgency of conservation efforts to safeguard these endangered species and contribute to their reproduction, playing a crucial role in fostering global biodiversity.

 

 

Topics: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority (KSRNR)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 28th plane carrying aid for Palestinians in besieged Gaza arrived  at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Friday.
The plane, with 15 tons of medical items, is being overseen by KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s aid agency.
The Kingdom remains committed to assisting Palestinians in their time of need, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Friday denounced the deaths of thousands of children in a “whirlwind of violence” in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.
Francis has issued multiple appeals for peace and on Wednesday called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas militants.
Also, hospitals in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah reported a new influx of dead and wounded on Friday including two children.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Palestine Gaza

OSLO: Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, headed by (Saudi) Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, held an official meeting today in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and the foreign ministers of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland, and the Benelux Union countries Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The meeting was also attended by Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi; Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki; Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan; and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

 

 

Topics: Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

