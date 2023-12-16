You are here

  • Home
  • Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City ground in Nottingham, England, Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6syg

Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Follow

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper
  • Spurs have won two in a row after snapping a five-game winless slide on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Newcastle
  • Forest have one win in their past 13 matches
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Follow

NOTTINGHAM, England: Dejan Kulusevski set up a goal and scored another as Tottenham gained ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Sweden midfielder collected goalkeeper Matt Turner’s sloppy clearance and fired through the US international’s hands from a tight angle in the 65th minute.

Earlier, Kulusevski sent a cross for Richarlison to head into the net in first-half stoppage time.

Spurs played with 10 men after the 70th when Yves Bissouma was red-carded for a studs-up foul on Ryan Yates.

They have won two in a row after snapping a five-game winless slide on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Newcastle, and were level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City. City led on goal difference ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Forest manager Steve Cooper will surely face more pressure after picking up just one point in the last six games. Forest have one win in their past 13 matches. They are in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.

The home team briefly thought it equalized through Anthony Elanga from close range just before the hour mark, but he was ruled offside through VAR.

Minutes later, it was 2-0. After Kulusevski’s goal, Turner pounded the turf with both hands, lowered his head and covered his face.

Turner made an early stop on Son Heung-min’s shot but couldn’t get to Kulusevski’s left-footed in-swinging cross from the right side in first-half stoppage time. Richarlison rose high over a defender and headed it home from close range.

Spurs winger Brennan Johnson, a Forest academy graduate, was subbed off in the 32nd after taking a blow to the head. The Wales international joined Tottenham this summer on a $60 million transfer, which is a club-record sale for Forest.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
  • Though the game hung in the balance for an hour, the Egyptian side were too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions and eventually ran out 3-1 winners
  • Al-Ahly’s reward is a semi-final against Fluminense of Brazil on Monday, while Al-Ittihad’s focus shifts to three league games in the space of a week before the end of the year
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign ended on Friday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ahly in their second-round clash in Jeddah.

Thousands of the Egyptian side’s supporters were on their feet for much of the 90 minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, as their team ultimately proved to be too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions to cope with.

Al-Ittihad fans might point to Karim Benzema’s missed penalty in the first half as a turning point but the empty seats in the home section of the stadium when the final whistle sounded told their own story.

The reward for the African champions is a semi-final showdown with South American champions Fluminense of Brazil on Monday. Al-Ittihad, who defeated Auckland City from New Zealand 3-0 in the first round of the competition on Tuesday, return to league action on Dec. 23 with a home game against Al-Raed.

For the first hour on Friday the match hung in the balance, amid an atmosphere worthy of a meeting between the champions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Given the passionate level of support from the Al-Ahly fans, at times their players must have felt like they were playing at home.

The first half was played at a fast pace as both teams looked to get forward, even if they struggled to create clear chances. Romarinho had one of the best early on, from inside the area, forcing a good save from Mohammed El-Shenawy.

Al-Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute when Hassan Kadesh handled a long pass while under pressure from two Egyptian attackers. Despite the wall of yellow behind the goal, Ali Maaloul kept his cool and sent the ball straight down the middle past the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Seven minutes before the break, Benzema got sight of goal when a fine cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti found him on the left side of the area, but his low shot was straight at El-Shenawy.

As Al-Ittihad continued to push for an equalizer they left themselves open to a counterattack and were almost caught out, with Zakaria Al-Hawsawi forced to put the ball behind for a corner.

Before it could be taken, however, the referee was called to the monitor to check a possible earlier handball by Mohammed Abdelmonem and, after a review, he awarded a penalty to Al-Ittihad. Up stepped Benzema in front of a wall of red — and green laser beams shining into his eyes — but El-Shenawy went the right way to make a comfortable diving save.

Near the end of a dramatic first half, Al-Ahly almost scored a second when Kahraba latched onto a poor pass-back from Ahmed Hegazi, but Al-Mayouf was there to make the save.

Al-Ittihad effectively started the second half with two new full-backs. First, coach Marcelo Gallardo replaced Hawsawi with Ahmed Bamsaud at half time. Then, moments after the restart, right-back Al-Shanqiti seemed to pick up a hamstring injury and Madallah Al-Olayan took over.

Within minutes, the two-time Asian champions almost leveled the game. Igor Coronado slipped the ball through to Faisal Al-Ghamdi on the left side of the area, whose low shot squirmed through the legs of El-Shenawy but hit the post and rebounded into the grateful arms of the veteran goalkeeper.

Instead of 1-1, the score became 2-0 just before the hour mark. Hussein El-Shahat, who was making a record 13th appearance at the Club World Cup, had possession of the ball just inside the left corner of the area, made a little room for himself and then curled a delightful shot past the diving Al-Mayouf, sending the Egyptian fans wild.

The game was effectively over just two minutes later when Al-Ahly found huge gaps in the Al-Ittihad defense and Kharaba pulled the ball back from the byline for Emam Ashour to roll the ball home. There was a check for a possible foul in the build-up but the goal stood and that was that.

Al-Ahly took their foot off the gas at that point, their thoughts no doubt turning to their semi-final, but Anthony Modeste’s last-minute red card for an elbow on Hegazi might come back to haunt the team.

Soon after that, Benzema got Al-Ittihad’s consolation as he fired home from close range to claim his sixth Club World Cup goal.

The game will live long in the memories of Al-Ahly fans, as will the celebrations that followed. Al-Ittihad now need to regroup and bounce back on the domestic front, with three games coming up in the space of a week before the end of the year.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Al-ittihad

Related

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Saudi Football
Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup video
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury
  • Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella, in southern Spain.

Haaland reported back at City on Friday and manager Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before a decision was made on his availability.

Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble.

They face a semifinal against Mexico’s Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday before either a final or third place play-off match three days later.

“Haaland arrived today (Friday) and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play (against Palace) but maybe he surprises me.

“It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Palace travel to the Etihad without a win in five Premier League games, a sequence including four defeats, but Guardiola said the London side were always tough.

“How they defend is brilliant and they don’t need much at set-pieces with (Joachim) Andersen and the other guys,” he said. “I don’t remember easy games against Roy Hodgson teams.”

Palace’s veteran former England manager is 76 and Guardiola, asked if he could imagine still holding a senior position in football at the same age, laughingly replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. To have the fire and passion inside to still be there, and the team is really good.

“They played incredibly well against Liverpool (a 2-1 defeat last week). Unfortunately they had a player sent off and with 10 against 11 against Liverpool it is almost impossible. But 11 against 11, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester city

Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism

Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Follow

Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism

Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism
  • After the one-day trial in Nice, a ruling will come at a later date
Updated 16 December 2023
AP

NICE, France: Christophe Galtier stood trial on Friday for accusations of racism during his time as coach of his former club Nice and said some of the comments he made during that period had been taken out of context or distorted.

If found guilty of psychological harassment and discrimination, the 57-year-old Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of &euro;45,000 ($49,000). After the one-day trial in Nice, a ruling will come at a later date.

Galtier denies accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when in charge of southern French club Nice from 2021-22, where he coached before taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain from 2022-23.

Earlier this year, several months into his job at PSG, RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners. It accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad. During his tenure at Nice, Galtier also allegedly said players should break their fast during Ramadan.

These allegations led to a preliminary investigation being opened by Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion” and searches of the Nice headquarters.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier specifically complained in August 2021 that Nice had too many Black and Muslim players and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city.

Speaking at the courtroom on Friday, Galtier said those comments were not made by him but actually addressed to him by three people in a restaurant in Nice, in August 2021.

“I’m in the restaurant and three people come up and speak to me about the composition of the team. The comments made are racist comments,” RMC reported Galtier as saying. “I’m shocked and concerned.”

Galtier told the courtroom that he then informed Fournier and assistant coach Frédéric Gioria about the incident. Galtier also denied an allegation made by Gioria that he used a derogatory term to describe Algerian players Hicham Boudaoui and Youcef Atal.

Galtier also denied a claim that he had dropped Algerian forward Billal Brahimi from his squad because he was fasting during Ramadan. He pointed out that he had not selected Brahimi in the previous match, either, which was not held during Ramadan.

Galtier added that Fournier had falsely informed defender Jean-Clair Todibo — who is Muslim — that Galtier made an insulting comment about Todibo in his office. Galtier also accused Gioria of being “the most racist person I’ve ever met in soccer.”

Galtier led PSG to the French league title last season, but PSG were eliminated early in the Champions League and he was sacked in July and replaced by former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

Galtier now coaches Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League.

Related

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Football
Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
Sport
Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss

Inter Miami adds Tokyo stop to Messi tour next February

Inter Miami adds Tokyo stop to Messi tour next February
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Inter Miami adds Tokyo stop to Messi tour next February

Inter Miami adds Tokyo stop to Messi tour next February
  • The Argentine superstar will lead Inter Miami into the match at 60,000-seat Japan National Stadium on Feb. 7
  • Inter Miami will launch its 2024 journey with a match at El Salvador on Jan. 19
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Lionel Messi’s world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League Soccer club announcing plans to face Japan League champion Vissel Kobe.
The Argentine superstar will lead Inter Miami into the match at 60,000-seat Japan National Stadium on February 7 as part of an MLS pre-season tour that also features matches in Hong Kong and Riyadh.
“Tokyo is an inspiring destination with a fervent football community that we’re looking forward to getting acquainted with,” Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said.
“We’re thrilled to visit Japan as one of our stops as we continue to bring joy to our global fan base.”
Vissel Kobe is the former club of iconic Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, who will attend the match and reunite with long-time Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami.
The players won a UEFA Champions League crown and four La Liga titles while together for the Spanish giants while Iniesta won the World Cup with Busquets, and the European Championship with both Busquets and Alba for Spain.
“Vissel Kobe is a powerhouse club in Asia coming off of a historic season after winning the J1 League, so we’re thrilled about this opportunity to sharpen our team in a match like this one,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said.
“We continue to look for the best ways to prepare for 2024 and feel confident this match and this tour will help us do that.”
Inter Miami will launch its 2024 journey with a match at El Salvador on January 19, then travel to Saudi Arabia for matches on January 29 against Al-Hilal and February 1 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr before playing in Hong Kong on February 4.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami Major League Soccer

Related

Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
Football
Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Sport
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
  • A 2-0 win over Al-Wehda leaves Jorge Jesus’s men in firm control of the Saudi Pro League title race
  • The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved 10 points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 2-0 win over Al-Wehda. 

The victory stretched the team’s winning streak to an incredible 18 games in all competitions. It was a hard-fought and hard-won three points with Aleksandar Mitrovic heading home late in the game after a rare goal from Saud Abdulhamid put the hosts ahead. 

If the Blues keep winning then there is little that anyone else can do about it and while this was not a vintage performance, it was a case of job done for Jorge Jesus and his men. 

The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season. Ruben Neves chested the ball in midfield, took another touch on the run and then lofted the perfect pass over the defence for Abdulhamid on the right side of the area. Despite a tight angle, the defender volleyed the bouncing ball into the roof of the net for his first of the season. 

Al-Wehda, who would have gone into sixth place with a win, had their chances, the ball bouncing off former Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo to clip the top of the crossbar. The first half ended with Yassine Bounou, who was acclaimed by the home fans for winning the award for Africa’s best goalkeeper earlier in the week, diving to his left to beat away a curling shot from Waleed Bakshween. 

Al-Hilal came within centimeters of extending their lead just two minutes after the restart with Malcom’s left shot from the edge of the area hitting the bar with the goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi nowhere. 

The Brazilian was involved with the goal that sealed the win and another three points. He floated over a fine cross from the left that hung in the air at the far post for Mitrovic to do what he does best and send a powerful header beyond the reach of the ‘keeper. It was the 15th league goal of the season for the Serbian striker and he now moves to one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring standings. With Al-Nassr in second sitting this round out as they were due to take on Al-Ittihad who are otherside engaged in the FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Hilal’s double digit advantage is going to last for a few days at least.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Aleksandar Mitrovic Saud Abdulhamid Al-Hilal Al-Wehda

Related

Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’
Saudi Football
Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’
Mitrovic turns Riyadh blue as Al-Hilal go 7 points clear
Sport
Mitrovic turns Riyadh blue as Al-Hilal go 7 points clear

Latest updates

Ukraine puts head of Russian church on ‘wanted’ list
Ukraine puts head of Russian church on ‘wanted’ list
Shipping firms suspend Red Sea traffic after Yemen rebel strikes
Shipping firms suspend Red Sea traffic after Yemen rebel strikes
Ex-Trump lawyer Giuliani ordered to pay $148 mn for defaming poll workers
Rudy Giuliani. (AP)
Pentagon has ordered a US aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean near Israel
Pentagon has ordered a US aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean near Israel
Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.