Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court

DUBAI: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement.

He will be succeeded by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who has been declared as the new emir on Saturday, according to state news agency KUNA.

Kuwait has announced official mourning for 40 days and the closure of official departments for three days.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency. He was later declared in stable condition.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and took over as emir when Sheikh Sabah died in September 2020 at the age of 91.

He previously served as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were among the region’s leaders to offer their condolences to Kuwait and Sheikh Sabah’s family.