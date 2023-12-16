You are here

  Saudi Arabia leads condolences to Kuwait over emir's death

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to Kuwait over emir's death

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to Kuwait over emir's death
Updated 23 sec ago
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died aged 86

Saudi Arabia leads condolences to Kuwait over emir’s death
  • Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died aged 86
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences to the people of Kuwait and the royal Al-Sabah family over the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday.

“With utmost grief and sorrow, we recieved the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, may Allah bestows mercy upon him and rest him in His widely vast paradise,” read a statement on Saudi Press Agency. 

The statement by the Saudi Royal Court said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people share the sorrows of the brothers in Kuwait, and ask God Almighty to inspire the honorable family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people patience and solace in this great affliction, and to perpetuate security, stability, prosperity, on Kuwait and its people.”

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan issued a statement expressing his condolences. “My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the leadership and people of the sister State of Kuwait in this great tragedy, the wisdom and vision of the late Azim had an impact in strengthening Saudi-Kuwaiti relations and supporting joint Gulf action,” he said.

The UAE announced a three-day mourning period to mark the death of Sheikh Nawaf. 

The UAE Presidential Court said in a statement: “With hearts that believe in Allah’s will and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, who passed away today.”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi offered condolences over the death of Sheikh Nawaf, saying that the late emir was a major supporter to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Egypt announced three-day mourning nationwide over the emir’s death.

Topics: Kuwait Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Co. unveils culture, hospitality assets at Bashayer event

Diriyah Co. unveils culture, hospitality assets at Bashayer event
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

Diriyah Co. unveils culture, hospitality assets at Bashayer event

Diriyah Co. unveils culture, hospitality assets at Bashayer event
  • Company broke ground on four luxury hotels inspired by Najdi architecture and heritage at the event
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Diriyah Company showcased the second phase of its ‘masterplan’ at its two-day Bashayer event this week.

Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “The Bashayer event is the focal point of Diriyah’s annual calendar. Showcasing our progress and outlining our future, this event is a crucial moment that sets the stage for the next chapter of Diriyah’s development. As we move closer towards our masterplan goals, we have now firmly entered the delivery phase and our offering will only continue to grow.”

Having showcased the gated community of Wadi Safar on the event’s first day, the company announced a series of new culture and hospitality assets on the second day, including Diriyah Art Futures, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and Bab Samhan, a luxury hotel. It also broke ground on four other new hotels in Diriyah: the Ritz-Carlton, the Address, the Capella, and the Four Seasons. 

As the first new-media-arts center in the area, Diriyah Art Futures is billed as “a vibrant center for creative production and exchange in the center of Diriyah.” It will reportedly have a state-of-the-art laboratory, an exhibition space, and will focus on “the intersectionality of art and science by promoting research and education and giving artists the tools to experiment and produce works of art that push the boundaries of their creative processes.”

The building, designed by Italian firm Schiattarella Associati, integrates the surrounding nature into its architectural structure, in line with the Ministry of Culture and Diriyah Company’s commitment to preserving the Kingdom’s unique heritage while creating opportunities for creative artistic expression.

Amedeo Schiattarella, chairman of the architectural firm, told Arab News: “We think that architects must be at the service of a community, so we felt at the service of the Saudi community … I think that we’ve done something which is going in the right direction — that means living and studying the past, but also looking to our (grandchildren) and also the future. It means working with contemporary architecture, the contemporary language, but not losing the sense of our being.”

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will, according to Diriyah Company, “showcase Diriyah as a global hub of culture and creativity, mindfully designed according to the authentic Najdi architectural style and global sustainability standards.”

The four hotels on which ground was ceremonially broken at the event are also inspired by Najdi architecture, as is Bab Samhan – the fifth hotel highlighted during the event’s second day, and one of more than 40 planned hotels in the company’s masterplan. It is a Luxury Collection hotel, and will be the first to welcome guests when it opens next year with 106 standard rooms, 28 suites, and one royal suite. 

“(Bab Samhan) is made completely out of mud and you can see how beautiful (it is). And it feels like it did in the old days,” Inzerillo explained. “The rooms are beautiful — (designed) in the Najdi (style). All the fabrics are very carefully made just for this hotel (and) the art here is all made by Saudi artists.”

The hotel boasts a wide range of facilities, including a lobby lounge, ballrooms, meeting rooms, a spa with an indoor swimming pool, a gym, all-day dining options, and specialty restaurants, one of which will be operated by renowned celebrity chef, Michael Mina.

It is located close to a number of areas of interest to tourists, including Wadi Hanifa, Bujairi Terrace, Diriyah Art Futures, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, all of which are accessible on foot.

After revitalizing more than six kilometers of Wadi Hanifah, Diriyah Co. has restocked the ancient valley with native flora and fauna, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability.

“Now we’re getting ready to continue to welcome people from all over the world,” Inzerillo said. “We’ve already welcomed 1 million people to the UNESCO World Heritage Site this year. By the time Ramadan comes, we’ll welcome another million people as they enjoy Diriyah Season.”

Poetry night reveals beauty of Saudi, French literary tradition

Poetry night reveals beauty of Saudi, French literary tradition
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Samia Hanifi
Follow

The cultural event is held annually and devoted exclusively to poetry.

Poetry night reveals beauty of Saudi, French literary tradition
  • The cultural event is held annually and devoted exclusively to poetry.
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Samia Hanifi

Riyadh: The French Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Alliance Francaise recently organized the fifth Nuit de la Poesie, or Night of Poetry, at the Residence of France in Riyadh as part of the French cultural season.

The cultural event is held annually and devoted exclusively to poetry.    

Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said in his opening address: “Poetry is not only a literary genre combining style, metric, lyricism. In all the literatures of the world, poetry is ambitious, poetry is sustainable, poetry is hope. This art, dear to our hearts, is also a link between peoples, civilizations.

“It is in this spirit that I wish that we find ourselves this evening in an atmosphere of sharing, of celebration, at the crossroads of languages, cultures, generations. This evening is held in honor of the freedom, the power that the words of poets, ancient or modern, illustrious or not, carry.”

Pouille thanked the poets and musicians, partners including Alliance Française, the embassy’s members of the Cooperation and Cultural Action Service, Saudi-French Business Council, and the Rencontres Francophones, as well as those who contributed to the success of the event, the last in the 2023 French cultural season.  

During the literary evening, Malak Halabi, a Princess Nourah University lecturer and specialist in French language and literature, presented six contemporary poets: Abed Alillah Al-Malek, Michelle Hourani, Ghalia Abdeen, Ghassem Alkhunaizi, Mohamed Al-Herz, and Ines Moatamri.

Musicians, including Ehab Abdin Talal Abbas and Suhail Al-Habbashi, also gave performances.

Saudi poet Al-Malek created and animated “Mawazine Al-Bouh,” supervised the Abaad Literary Forum, and published two collections of poetry and novels.    

Hourani, a writer and poet originally from Lebanon, has had seven collections published in France and one in Belgium.

Abdeen, a professor of clinical nutrition at King Saud University, began her poetry training at the Nizar Qabbani School of Poetry, and writes in free verse.

Alkhunaizi, a Saudi writer and translator, has published two collections of poetry, “Little Illusions” (1995) and “Testing the Senses” (2014). In 2021, his poems “Nuages dans les nuages” were published in France. In the same year, he received the Sargon Boulus Prize for poetry and translation.

Saudi poet, journalist and literary critic Al-Herz has produced several works and four collections of poetry, including “Lighter than a feather, deeper than pain,” published in 2022 by Al-Kounouz Al-Adabia.

Moatamri is a professor of French literature at the University of Tunis and a professor in the translation department of Princess Nourah University. Her writings and poetry have been presented in various volumes and anthologies.

The poetry night is an opportunity to celebrate the richness and creativity of French and Saudi culture, and to strengthen ties and build bridges between Saudi Arabia and France. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Islamic Ministry introduces 3D Hajj app in Morocco

Saudi Islamic Ministry introduces 3D Hajj app in Morocco
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Islamic Ministry introduces 3D Hajj app in Morocco

Saudi Islamic Ministry introduces 3D Hajj app in Morocco
  • The app received praise for its comprehensive content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance presented its 3D Hajj app to visitors at the Jusoor exhibition in Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Through the app, users can immerse themselves in an augmented-reality experience while learning the ritual steps involved in performing Hajj and Umrah.

A high-quality realistic modeling system is used by the app through smartphones, and its services are interactive and require no internet connection.

It supports the Arabic, English, French and Urdu languages, and one can easily get more information and answers on the app through voice and image.

It is available for download on smart devices including Android and iOS devices, Macs, PCs and Linux systems.

The app received praise for its comprehensive content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.

 

Topics: hajj Morocco Saudi Arabia

KSrelief's humanitarian efforts continue

KSrelief’s humanitarian efforts continue
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief’s humanitarian efforts continue

KSrelief’s humanitarian efforts continue
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributed 5,000 cartons of dates to displaced families in Sudan and 500 cartons in Chad, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In Somalia, KSrelief distributed 1,200 cartons of food packages, benefiting 7,200 individuals.

In Lebanon, the agency distributed winter clothing vouchers benefiting 1,700 Syrian and Palestinian refugees as part of the center’s Kanaf 2023 project.

Ksrelief also continues to provide medical services to countries in need. The Noor Saudi volunteer project to combat blindness in Djibouti concluded its mission. The team examined 3,500 individuals, distributed 400 eyeglasses, and performed 300 cataract surgeries.

In Socotra, KSrelief carried out 10 urology surgeries with the participation of eight volunteers from various medical specialties. The team also examined 260 patients.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Arab, Islamic officials discuss Gaza ceasefire during Oslo visit

Arab, Islamic officials discuss Gaza ceasefire during Oslo visit
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab, Islamic officials discuss Gaza ceasefire during Oslo visit

Arab, Islamic officials discuss Gaza ceasefire during Oslo visit
  • They met their counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg
  • They called for an immediate and complete ceasefire and to ensure the protection of civilians
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab and Islamic officials on Friday held talks with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and foreign ministers of Nordic and Benelux countries in Oslo, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan included foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, Turkiye and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They met their counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

During the talks, they discussed the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip, and the continuation of the Israeli military escalation toward unarmed civilians, renewing their unified position against Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

They called for an immediate and complete ceasefire, and to ensure the protection of civilians, as stipulated in international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee also called for addressing all the flagrant violations practiced by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which increase the humanitarian tragedy and hinder the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, 

They stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which violate international law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of taking serious and urgent steps to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing their refusal to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid quickly and safely.

The members of the committee reiterated the need for creating serious political conditions that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state, expressing their rejection of compartmentalizing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separately from the overall Palestinian issue.

“We need a ceasefire now and we need immediate, full, and unrestricted humanitarian access,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Citing last week’s UN General Assembly vote calling for a halt to the fighting, the minister said: “Clearly, the international community has spoken and I hope we can implement that desire.”

“There is a growing understanding that we cannot talk about what next in the context of  Gaza… we need to talk about what next in the context of Palestine.”

Prince Faisal said a state for the Palestinian people would bring about an end to the cycle of violence.

“We have known this for decades, and it is time to bring that into action”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan then held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, during his visit to Oslo, where they discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Norway and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also addressed the recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the importance of taking urgent steps to implement a ceasefire. 

The ministers discussed the significance of establishing a conducive political environment to achieve a comprehensive and just peace. This includes guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and contributing to international security and peace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway Prince Faisal bin Farhan Gaza War on Gaza

