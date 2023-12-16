RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 18,428 people in a single week for breaching residency, work and border-security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
According to an official report, a total of 11,664 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,301 were held for involvement in illegal border crossings. A further 2,463 were arrested for labor-related issues.
The report stated that of 1,000 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 360 were Yemeni, 620 Ethiopian, and 20 were from other countries.
A further 61 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, while 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation or shelter, could face up to 15 years in prison, a maximum fine of SR1 million ($260,000), and could have their vehicles and property seized.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi authorities arrest 18,428 in one week for residency, labor breaches
https://arab.news/44vgc
Saudi authorities arrest 18,428 in one week for residency, labor breaches
- 2,463 were arrested for labor-related issues
- 61 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 18,428 people in a single week for breaching residency, work and border-security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.