Saudi guards in Jazan confiscate 225 kg of qat

Makkah’s literary week inspires young minds

MAKKAH: The Children’s Literary Week fair in Makkah, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, is welcoming visitors until Dec. 17.

The event provides an opportunity for families to foster their children’s literary creativity.

The fair brings together literature experts and offers interactive training for children, young people and parents.

It aims to develop children’s skills through special literary content, helping them discover their talents. Workshops for parents are also included to guide them in exploring and enhancing their children’s cultural, and literary skills.

The commission told Arab News: “Through this fair, we aim to reach all regions of the Kingdom, particularly those distant from central cities or lacking similar events. Our goal is to offer this type of activity for children and adolescents, revealing their talents and emphasizing the significance of this literature to parents.”

The commission added: “Children’s talents are discovered through workshops and accompanying events during Children’s Literary Week. Subsequently, these talents are explored and developed by involving children in development forums and projects that suit their skills.

“The fair’s activities primarily center on community participation, inviting organizations and orphanages, and engaging residents of the regions to initiate workshops and contribute to providing related activities,” the commission said.

Associate professor of children’s and young adult literature, Dr. Sabah AbdulKarim Aisawi, said: “The Saudi Ministry of Culture, represented by the commission, displays a clear and tangible interest in all forms and genres of literature. The focus on children and young adult literature, often overlooked in the past, has resulted in numerous programs, initiatives and studies aimed at rectifying the previous situation of this literary genre. It is recognized not only as a form of literature and culture, but also as an essential pillar for building educated individuals and responsible citizens.”

She said that the Children’s Literary Week in Makkah included several workshops, primarily aimed at children and young people. Additionally, there were activities for parents, recognizing their active role in imparting a literary culture to their children and fostering their talents.

“I participated in two workshops at the Children’s Literary Week in Makkah. The first, titled ‘Children’s Hobbies: A Necessity or a Luxury?’ was dedicated to parents. In this workshop, I focused on the role of caregivers — from parents to teachers — in recognizing a child’s interests, including literature. I discussed ways to explore these interests and methods to nurture them in a manner that benefits everyone, as talent is both a personal and national wealth,” Aisawi said.

“The second workshop was for children. I presented my story, titled ‘I Want, and I Want More,’ which aims to teach children how to solve problems, regulate consumption, and avoid extravagance in a playful and fun atmosphere. The interaction of parents and children with the topics of the two workshops and other activities in the program was excellent, as evident in the number of participants in the workshops and their engagement with the topics,” she added.