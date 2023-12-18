You are here

Climate-change research critical for intervention in Kingdom, say experts

Climate-change research critical for intervention in Kingdom, say experts
The two-day event proposed to have regular international conferences on climate change, and to ensure university students conduct more research.
Climate-change research critical for intervention in Kingdom, say experts

Climate-change research critical for intervention in Kingdom, say experts
  • Participants at 2-day National Meteorological Center conference urge greater involvement of universities
JEDDAH: There should be a greater focus on climate-change education and research to ensure effective strategies for future interventions in the Kingdom, it was proposed at a conference here.

The two-day event organized by the National Meteorological Center, which ended on Sunday, saw the participation of various experts who discussed “enhancing education, training, skills development and expertise of the future generation of climate scientists,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It was proposed to have regular international conferences on climate change, and to ensure university students conduct more research.

Several participants presented their research at the event.

Topics: cliimate climate change

Eritrean conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for separation assessment 

Eritrean conjoined twins Asma and Somaya Jaafar Abdo arrive in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Eritrean conjoined twins Asma and Somaya Jaafar Abdo arrive in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Eritrean conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for separation assessment 

Eritrean conjoined twins Asma and Somaya Jaafar Abdo arrive in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
  • Twins were taken to King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard for tests and to study the possibility of separating them surgically
RIYADH: Eritrean conjoined twins Asma and Somayya Jaafar Abdo arrived in Riyadh with their parents on Sunday.

On arrival at King Khalid International Airport, they were taken to King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard for tests and to study the possibility of separating them surgically. 

Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah thanked the Saudi leadership for the humanitarian initiative, which he said reflects their care for people in need around the world.

The parents of the twins expressed their appreciation to the government and people of Saudi Arabia for the warm welcome and hospitality they received on arrival in the Kingdom, and their confidence in the capability of the Saudi medical team which has a distinguished record in cases such as this.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eritrea conjoined twins

King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo

King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo
King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo

King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo
  • Saudi students present prototypes of innovative solutions to modern industry problems
DHAHRAN: Across the sandy-colored buildings and under a crisp blue sky with a slightly cool breeze, the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, or KFUPM, hosted their ninth Design Expo on Saturday.

More than 600 graduating seniors, in 131 teams, presented the prototypes and projects that they have been working on for two semesters. The expo aimed to highlight student solutions to real industry problems.

President of the university, Mohammed Al-Saggaf, stopped by each booth and listened to students explain their projects.

He emphasized that it was important to show and not just tell. The projects at the expo were an indicator of innovation and collaboration in the future and he wanted students to feel supported, seen and celebrated.

“This is the first time we made this event into an open event, we invited the families — we invited everybody who is interested,” Al-Saggaf said at the event.

“If you are a freshman, sophomore or a junior, you come here to get new ideas. If you are a family member, there is no better opportunity to support your sons — and in the future — your daughters,” he said.

In the 2021-2022 academic year, the university allowed women to enrol for the first time at the traditionally all-male campus, established in 1963.

The university also recently started allowing multidisciplinary collaboration at the expo, so students from different majors could work together in groups, mimicking standards in industry, where many would eventually be employed and expected to work in a team.

Al-Saggaf said that this new structure would help to foster collaboration among students from different fields, allowing them to benefit from each other’s knowledge and expertise. A computer science student might, for example, collaborate with a petroleum engineer to solve drilling problems using artificial intelligence, and a marketing student could help his entire team in creating an effective business model.

One participating group at the expo consisted of Mansour Arishi, Ahmed Basabrin, Dhiyaa Alkulaif and Moath Mubarky.

Their project introduced a “fruit-ripeness monitoring system, a novel approach to reducing food waste by accurately determining fruit ripeness.” They were able to do this by using a device that resembles a microwave — made of waterproof wood in case of rain — where fruit could be inserted and viewed from a clear window. At the top, in a separate section, a battery and an ethylene gas censor would help to detect the ripeness of the fruit, and in another part of the device, the result.

According to some estimates, global food waste in 2023 was 1.3 billion tons, at a loss of almost $1 trillion.

Mubarky, a mechanical engineering student, told Arab News that the project began with a familiar fruit: “We started with a banana because it is easier for everyone to see … but it can be applied to other fruits, like apples or anything else.”

When a banana or bunch of bananas is placed within the prototype they built, an alert shows the level of ethylene, a gaseous plant hormone. While it is an essential part of the plant maturity process, high concentrations of ethylene can be harmful. An unripe fruit typically has low levels of ethylene. As the fruit ripens, the percentage of ethylene increases. Rotten fruit has dangerously high levels and should be avoided.

Arishi, who is also studying mechanical engineering, said the device could be useful for farmers and shop owners — but also to the blind or visually impaired as it could be integrated with AI to alert consumers and stop them eating a fruit that might be harmful.

“We just did a small prototype but we want to improve it. We learned a lot and want to learn more. And, after graduation, we want to continue working on this … we will do this as a group,” Arishi told Arab News.

Indeed, one of the goals of the expo was to soft-launch some of these ideas and have them implemented in industry. Al-Saggaf advised students to treat every interaction during the expo as an opportunity to perfect their elevator pitch.

“Our goal this year is 5 percent of the team design projects will make it into startups — and 5 percent is not a very large goal,” Al-Saggaf said.

At the end of the event, a few groups were selected as winners in various categories — some were selected by professors, others by the audience. Each booth displayed a QR code so that people could scan it and vote.

After the awards were given out, many students returned to their booths and continued to explain their projects to audience members.

“The KFUPM Expo 2023 is a valuable opportunity to witness student creativity and excellence, reflecting their deep thought and dedication to innovating new solutions for modern industry challenges,” the university said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia design King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM)

Saudi-Thai parliamentary committee discuss bilateral cooperation

Officials of the Saudi-Thai Parliamentary Friendship Committee meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Officials of the Saudi-Thai Parliamentary Friendship Committee meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi-Thai parliamentary committee discuss bilateral cooperation

Officials of the Saudi-Thai Parliamentary Friendship Committee meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Parliamentary friendship committee aims to strengthen bonds of friendship between the two nations
RIYADH: The Saudi-Thai parliamentary friendship committee of the Shoura Council, led by Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, on Sunday met Thailand’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Dam Bontam, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral work and cooperation at the level of parliamentary relations between the council and the Thai parliament, and activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees in a way that contributes to supporting joint work between the two countries.

 

Topics: Dam Bontam Saudi Arabia Thailand

Kingdom's new civil law 'a quantum leap' for legal system

Kingdom’s new civil law ‘a quantum leap’ for legal system
Kingdom’s new civil law ‘a quantum leap’ for legal system

Kingdom’s new civil law ‘a quantum leap’ for legal system
  • Legislation codifies ‘many Shariah principles,’ lawyer Saud Al-Ammari says
  • Civil Transactions Law was approved by Saudi Cabinet in June
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday implemented its new Civil Transactions Law, in what one expert described as a “quantum leap” in the nation’s legal system.

The groundbreaking legislation, which was approved by the Saudi Cabinet in June, is a key component of the Vision 2030 reform plan and seeks to ensure the Kingdom has a clear, fair and transparent legal system amid a period of rapid development.

Written to reflect Islamic values, the law covers such areas as the regulation of financial transactions, and compensation for damage caused to property or persons. It also sets out definitions for contracts, including their validity, termination and all aspects of ownership.

Lawyer Dr. Saud Al-Ammari, who manages a law firm and has trained in both Saudi Arabia and the US, said the new legislation was part of a significant upgrading of the Kingdom’s judicial system and introduced a wide-ranging set of laws and regulations.

“This marks a milestone as the first codification of civil law in the Kingdom,” he said. “Previously, civil law matters in Saudi Arabia were governed by courts’ interpretations of Shariah-based guidelines and principles.”

Its introduction was as “a quantum leap in the Saudi legal system,” he said.

“While the civil law does not violate Shariah, the codification of many Shariah principles enhances the judicial system’s consistency and predictability. Specifically, the new law focuses on contractual and property rights, tort and other commercial and personal injury matters,” Al-Ammari said.

“It stabilizes transactions, reduces the causes of contract invalidation and termination, and expands contractual freedom. In addition, it speeds up the process of resolving disputes and reduces variation in judicial rulings.”

He added that the law would provide both domestic and foreign investors with a clear, consistent and modern legal framework for conducting business in the Kingdom.

“In addition to guiding the way to proper contract drawing, it limits causes of contract invalidation and speeds up the process of resolving contractual disputes,” he said.

“As for dispute resolution, the law encourages alternative dispute resolution, including mediation and arbitration, to resolve disputes efficiently and amicably. The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration has distinguished itself globally with best in class institutional arbitration rules for handling mediation and resolving disputes via arbitration.”

Al-Ammari, who with colleague Amnah Kidwai prepared a research paper for Chambers and Partners on the new law, said that a significant feature of the new legislation was “good faith, which requires the parties to act honestly, reasonably and with integrity when fulfilling their contractual obligations.”

“As for the application of this law in courts, there should be no issues whatsoever. I know that Saudi judges and lawyers are well trained and can readily adapt to the application of the new law.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi law

Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of Kuwait's late emir 

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offers his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offers his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of Kuwait’s late emir 

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offers his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday. (SPA)
  • Funeral prayers in absentia were performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offered his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait on Sunday after the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Kuwait on the directives of King Salman and was received by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Saudi Press Agency reported. Sheikh Meshal thanked the crown prince for his condolences. 

The late emir was buried at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery on Sunday following a prayer service. He passed away on Saturday aged 86.  

Funeral prayers in absentia were performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

