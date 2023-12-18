You are here

GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement

GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement
Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Shutterstock
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement

GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Passenger movement in Saudi Arabia’s airports is on course to be further facilitated thanks to a first-of-its-kind digital initiative launched by the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.  

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej inaugurated the project to develop a new system for managing and monitoring airline travelers in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This move comes in line with GACA’s aim of enhancing the aviation industry in the Kingdom to effectively perform its role in improving the traveler’s experience, Al-Duailej stressed.  

It also aligns well with the authority’s pledge to have digital transformation as one of its priorities to provide the best and finest services in accordance with international standards, he added.  

This project builds upon several others spearheaded by the authority, including issuing a list of travelers’ rights designed to enhance services to the highest levels of excellence, the president explained.

The development will cover 27 airports across the Kingdom in what is a sign of its innovative nature, according to Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dahmash, the executive vice president for Quality and Passenger Experience at GACA.

In addition, the undertaking, considered one of the programs that provides promising technical solutions to measure the traveler’s experience, comes within the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy to improve and enhance the visitors’ journey at the Kingdom’s airports, Al-Dahmash emphasized.

This comes as the venture will provide an integrated passenger flow management and analysis system and include a coordinated platform with a separate business board for each airport. This will contribute to accelerating decision-making processes by executive leadership and improving operational efficiency, the vice president highlighted. 

Operational performance standards involve measuring passenger waiting times at each departure stage. This encompasses assistance for passengers with disabilities, check-in procedures, passport, and security inspections. The assessment extends to the arrival phase, covering baggage receipts and customs procedures.

Through the venture, the authority aims to automate the process of measuring waiting times to reach 99 percent of passenger traffic, he underlined. 

Al-Dahmash emphasized that the initiative is a basic building block for continuous improvement to keep pace with digital developments and changes and is one of the most important transformational projects in the traveler’s experience. 

Based on the principle that the guest is the main focus in the aviation industry, the visitor experience is the pillar and the main goal, he concluded. 

In June, GACA put forward the draft economic regulations for airports on a survey platform between June 22 and July 20. 

According to a statement released at the time, this came amid efforts to help boost Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector’s efficiency and competitiveness. 

The regulations aim to support the sector’s rapid growth, enhance passenger experience and ensure transparency and fairness, the statement added at the time.

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
Updated 26 min 26 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
  • Saudi capital set to host the 2nd edition of two-day Saudi Airport Exhibition
Updated 26 min 26 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Thought leaders and stakeholders of the global aviation industry are set to converge on Riyadh for the second Saudi Airport Exhibition to discuss emerging trends and pressing issues facing the sector.

The event, to be held on Dec. 19-20 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will host two co-located conferences, with hopes to add depth and diversity to the discourse on the global aviation industry.

With over 6,000 aviation professionals, 250 global exhibitors, 50 participating companies, 200 regional buyers, and 2,000 pre-scheduled meetings the co-hosted Global Aviation Issues Conference and Women in Aviation General Assembly will bring together leaders from the sector, creating a space for dialogue on the challenges and collaborative opportunities facing the industry.

Organized by Niche Ideas with Matarat Holding, an arm of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event has grown by over 75 percent from its inaugural edition last year and will once again bring global aviation, innovation, and expertise to the Middle East.

Exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE as well as the UK, Italy, Germany, and the US are among the world’s top airport suppliers showcasing their latest innovations at the event.

Participating bodies will be displaying their products and services in the Kingdom, whose economy has for the first time crossed the $1 trillion mark.

Event Director Daksha Patel said: “The Middle East in general and Saudi Arabia in particular are definitely the most dynamic airport development market in the world today. New initiatives and plans are being announced in the region every few weeks and we are seeing an unbelievable pace of aviation transformation, unlike almost anything seen in the past.”

Aviation issues

“Global Aviation Issues Conference” is a two-day conference that will see over 500 participants, including Saudi transport and aviation leaders and global experts and suppliers, to discuss facilitating collaborative efforts to deliver the Kingdom’s aviation strategy and wider industry growth, sustainability, and profitability globally.

As part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing its largest-ever aviation expansion program, which aims to triple the country’s airports capacity by 2030 and see it deliver the fastest passenger traffic growth in the Middle East between 2020-2040.

The Saudi air transport sector has contributed approximately $20.2 billion to its gross domestic product, with an additional $16.2 billion spent by foreign tourists in 2018, according to a press release.

Projections indicate a growth of 126 percent over the next 20 years, generating around $82.3 billion and almost 1.2 million jobs by 2037.

As the capital-intensive airport infrastructure development sector picks up pace globally, Saudi Arabia — the largest economy in the Middle East — is working to develop sustainable and modern airport facilities.

Air transport is integral to achieving Vision 2030, the release added, as Saudi Arabia aims to connect with over 250 destinations and secure a spot among the top five global air passenger transit hubs.

Jihad Boueri, vice president of airports and communication at SITA, a leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology and a participant in the event, said: “Saudi Arabia is undoubtedly emerging as one of the most promising aviation markets in the Middle East. The Kingdom’s commitment to transforming its aviation infrastructure, expanding airports, and enhancing passenger experiences makes it a key player in the region.”

He added: “The aviation sector’s rapid growth, ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, and increasing air travel demand indicate Saudi Arabia’s ascent as a leading aviation market.”

Through a series of panel discussions, the event will address topics such as the current state and future of aviation, regional and global connectivity, airline industry trends and challenges as well as emerging technologies in aviation.

Women in aviation

The future prospects and the changing scenario will be discussed at the first-ever “Women in Aviation General Assembly” on the sidelines of the second Saudi Airport Exhibition.

The co-located conference highlights women’s role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s aviation goals and hopes to play a part in creating new employment opportunities for women across the Middle East.

It will bring together over 500 participants, upward of 100 aviation companies, 50 airports and airlines, and 25 speakers to discuss the role women can play in the Kingdom’s aviation expansion and how to create new job opportunities for women across the Middle East.

Featuring a line-up of global speakers, including leading aviation experts, the conference will discuss greater diversity and opportunity for women in the regional aviation industry and highlight Saudi efforts to create a diverse local workforce that will lead its future aviation growth.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates civil aviation growth and development, the Kingdom has continued breaking long-held barriers, with women's empowerment remaining a key focus of all these efforts.

A flying academy in Dammam has opened its doors to Saudi women for the very first time and Saudi women pilots have obtained licenses to work as captains with Saudia, the national carrier that already had over 500 Saudi women on its payroll.

The shift in aviation policy now allows hiring women as cabin crew and enrollment in flight schools has surged as Saudi women actively seek to become co-pilots.

Mervat Sultan, one of the first Arab women to obtain a flight dispatcher’s license and a co-founder and president of the Middle East chapter of Women in Aviation International, said: “We will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of our Middle East chapter at the event, encouraging women to seek wider opportunities as the Saudi aviation industry goes through an enormous period of expansion and growth. Women have been underrepresented in aviation globally and Saudi Arabia is creating a great example by putting women at the center of their aviation transformation while creating thousands of new job opportunities for all its citizens and the wider global aviation community.”

Key themes of the event will include women's empowerment under Vision 2030, initiatives by the Kingdom, an inclusive future for aviation as well as women in leadership, and establishing a pathway for women to participate in technical operations.

Among the event’s key speakers are Prince Fahad bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Aviation Association of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and Saudi Aviation Association, and Mervat Sultan.

Airport Excellence Awards

Hosted alongside the Saudi Airport Exhibition, the event’s release noted that it will be holding an awards ceremony that aims to recognize global suppliers who have provided notable innovations, technologies, and ideas that have enhanced the airport passenger experience and helped global airports optimize operations, maximize revenue and be more sustainable.

Categories for the awards include infrastructure expansion, sustainability and environment, ground support solutions, innovation, and technology as well as passenger experience.

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new financial technology program called Makken to support and develop the sector in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Al-Sayari officially launched the initiative on Dec. 17 alongside the Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz.

This program is an extension of the ongoing efforts by the bank, also known as SAMA, and the CMA to support and develop the fintech ecosystem and falls under the umbrella of the Financial Sector Development Program. 

Makken aims to empower 150 emerging fintech companies over three years, directly contributing to enhancing the growth journey of this promising sector and elevating it. 

During the launch ceremony, Al-Sayari highlighted the Kingdom’s notable progress across various sectors, with fintech as one of the fastest-growing areas. 

He emphasized the continuous efforts and dedication to stimulate digitization and innovation in the financial sector. 

Al-Sayari said: “We are witnessing rapid growth in the activities of fintech companies, reaching 207 companies by the end of November 2023, compared to 147 companies at the end of 2022, representing a remarkable 40 percent growth.” 

He added: “Since the beginning of the year 2023, around 3,000 direct jobs have been created in the fintech sector, bringing the total number of jobs in the sector to more than 5,000 by the end of the third quarter of this year.” 

Al-Sayari also mentioned key developments, including the launch of SAMA’s Open Banking Lab in early 2023 and the current work on releasing the second version of the regulatory framework for open banking payment services. 

The SAMA governor said that 16 documents, including instructions and regulations, have been issued and updated by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority to support fintech and digital transformation in the financial sector of the Kingdom.

The number of transactions through point-of-sale services in the Kingdom in the first 11 months saw a 23 percent increase to 8.1 billion compared to 6.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

The value of the transactions between January and November rose 5 percent to SR560 billion ($135.68 billion) from SR509 billion in the corresponding period last year.  

Al-Sayari concluded by expressing optimism about the continued advancement of the fintech sector in Saudi Arabia. 

BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero

BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero

BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: BlackRock has agreed to invest up to $400 million in Dubai-based decarbonization company Positive Zero through a diversified infrastructure fund, Positive Zero said in a statement on Monday according to Reuters.

The investment will help Positive Zero, a decentralized decarbonization infrastructure business, with its goal of boosting energy transition projects in Gulf countries, it said.

The firm was set up by climate investment-focused Creek Capital late last year to coincide with the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, by merging solar company SirajPower, energy efficiency services firm Taka Solutions and on-demand battery business HYPR Energy.

Creek Capital was co-founded by Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, its chairman, and David Auriau, its managing director, according to its website.

Hussain is also managing director of Dubai-based family conglomerate Green Coast Enterprises. Auriau was previously at Alstom Power and consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Ed Winter, BlackRock’s head of Asia–Pacific and Middle East for diversified infrastructure, said Positive Zero was well-positioned to capitalize on tailwinds driven by ambitious economic growth and energy-transition objectives set out by the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Winter’s comments were made in the statement issued by Positive Zero.

The investment is meant to help with the goal of the UAE-hosted COP28 summit, which ended last week, to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, Hussain said in the statement.

BlackRock had no further comment beyond Positive Zero’s release. 

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody's 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody’s 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody’s 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody’s 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts are set to continue to bear fruit as the Kingdom’s non-oil economy is projected to expand between 3 percent and 4 percent each year until 2030, according to an expert at Moody’s Analytics.  

In a recent webinar, Catarina Noro, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, said that Saudi Arabia’s economy has shifted in the past decade, with the non-oil sector contributing to a growing share of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth.  

“We project the non-oil economy will expand between 3 percent and 4 percent annually until 2030, making up about 56 percent of Saudi’s GDP,” she said.  

Noro further added that Moody’s is expecting growth from Saudi Arabia’s oil sector to stay between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent after 2025 until 2030.  

Strengthening the non-oil private sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia as diversifies its economy away from oil in line with its goals outlined in Vision 2030,

“Saudi Arabia’s continued provision of credit facilities to small- and medium-sized enterprises should stimulate growth in vital sectors such as tourism and construction,” she explained.  

According to Noro, Saudi Arabia should focus on labor force expansion to sustain the ongoing momentum of non-oil private sector growth.  

“Increasing female participation rate and growth of the expatriate population will play a critical role. This expanding labor force will, in turn, foster the growth of the private sector and the non-oil economy,” she noted.  

Earlier in December, a report released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics revealed that the Kingdom’s non-oil activities increased by 3.5 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Affirming the growth of the non-oil private sector growth of the Kingdom, another report released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority said that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom reached 1.27 million by the end of the third quarter, representing a 3.5 percent rise compared to the second quarter.  

The authority, also known as Monsha’at, revealed that more than 40,000 new businesses were launched in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter, with 43.3 percent of SMEs in the Kingdom located in Riyadh.  

Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region

Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region

Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure water security across the country, the sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal worth SR64.19 million ($17.02 million) for projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region.

The Public Investment Fund signed the deal with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which will operate and maintain water projects in the region for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

This move falls in line with AWTP’s mission to develop, deliver, and manage water, environmental, and energy solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.

It also aligns well with the firm’s vision of leading the development of water, environmental, and energy solutions for the well-being of society.

Moreover, the financial impact resulting from the new contract started in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In November, AWPT was granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion by the Kingdom’s National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

According to a Tadawul statement released at the time, AWPT expected the project’s financial impacts to be reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily.

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants would occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance would start from the contract’s inception.

Prior to that, in April, sewage plants in Riyadh were set to benefit from an SR1.62 billion operation and maintenance contract handed out to AWPT by NWC.

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract at the time to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as test and commission the three plants, according to a statement released at the time.

The statement also added that rehabilitation work was expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract.

