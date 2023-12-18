You are here

  • Home
  • Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition

Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition

The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)
1 / 4
The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)
Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
2 / 4
Yinka Ilori's “Block Cubes” was the largest temporary skatepark, gaining the festival its sixth record and demonstrating a surprising take on light-based installations. (Supplied)
Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
3 / 4
French artist Miguel Chevalier's “Magic Carpet, Origin of the World” presented the largest interactive projection-mapped display and demonstrated a carpet-like display of multiplying cells which create a new colorful universe that also comes alive under the footsteps of visitors. (Supplied)
Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
4 / 4
Noor Riyadh included unique highlight works such as SUPERFLEX's immersive video art projections in KAFD and Muhannad Shono’s (pictured) play on light and formlessness in JAX District. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8esqt

Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition

Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
  • Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon”
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

RIYADH: The Noor Riyadh 2023 festival, organized by the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, has secured new Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year, earning six additional titles.

The largest festival of light held its third annual celebration from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, featuring large-scale immersive installations across five main hubs in the Kingdom’s capital, attracting almost 3 million visitors.




The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)

The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records.

Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art, said: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has not only illuminated our city, but also our hearts and minds. As we close this chapter, we look forward to the ongoing exhibition and the continuous enrichment of Riyadh’s art and culture landscape.

“Our journey toward transforming the capital into a vibrant, creative global hub and ‘gallery without walls’ is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are thrilled to contribute to this dynamic evolution.”




The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)

German interaction designer Christopher Bauder’s “DIALOGUE” sparked a dynamic between Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower, through an overwhelming light display. It set two records: One for the most lights (560) in a light show on a single building in Al-Faisaliyah, and the other for the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show, illuminating both Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower.

Studio Drift’s “Desert Swarm” illustration created the largest drone bird swarm with 3,000 drones. The festival also launched the most drones in a week, illuminating the skies with glistening performances.

French artist Miguel Chevalier’s “Magic Carpet, Origin of the World” presented the largest interactive projection-mapped display, featuring a carpet-like arrangement of multiplying cells that came alive under the footsteps of visitors.




The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)

Yinka Ilori’s “Block Cubes” became the world’s largest temporary skate park, earning the festival its sixth record and showcasing a surprising approach to light-based installations.

Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” Its captivating artworks explored light as a unifying force in times of isolation and were spread across the landscapes of King Abdullah Financial District, JAX District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar.

It included unique highlight works, such as SUPERFLEX’s immersive video art projections in King Abdullah Financial District and Muhannad Shono’s exploration of light and formlessness in JAX District.

While the festival has come to an end, Noor Riyadh still shines bright in its accompanying exhibition, “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures.” The show is curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, and features 32 works from artists representing 16 countries, on display until March 2.

 

Topics: Noor Riyadh 2023 festival Royal Commission of Riyadh City

Related

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Lifestyle
Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Visitors to compose their own symphony of lights at Noor Riyadh 2023
Lifestyle
Visitors to compose their own symphony of lights at Noor Riyadh 2023

Minister receives Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Ali Al-Yousef holds talks with Alexis Konstantopoulos in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Ali Al-Yousef holds talks with Alexis Konstantopoulos in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Minister receives Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Ali Al-Yousef holds talks with Alexis Konstantopoulos in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef on Monday received the Greek Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos.

In a separate meeting, Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Saud Al-Sati welcomed the Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Evgeny Shestakov.

Relations between their respective countries and issues of mutual concern were the main subjects of discussion.

 

 

Topics: Alexis Konstantopoulos Ali Al-Yousef

Related

Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky
Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology
Business & Economy
Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology

Who’s Who: Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly, president of the Saudi Scientific Association of Plastic Surgery and Burns

Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly
Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly, president of the Saudi Scientific Association of Plastic Surgery and Burns

Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly has been the president of the Saudi Scientific Association of Plastic Surgery and Burns since April 2020.

He is well-respected in the field of medical sciences, particularly for his work in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetics surgery and microsurgery.

As well as his academic contributions and professional leadership roles, he serves as a scientific council member for plastic surgery at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, and as a plastic surgery officer and committee member of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

He was an assistant professor of surgery and a consultant of plastic surgery at King Abdulaziz University and King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah, has been a member of several committees and associations, including as a national delegate for the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies, and was recently elected as the next president of the Pan Arab Association for Burns and Plastic Surgery.

Al-Jaaly’s contributions to the sector have been recognized through numerous awards and accolades from leading global institutions, and he has authored or co-authored several papers in medical journals related to plastic and aesthetic surgery.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from King Abdulaziz University, graduating as a top student, trained in plastic surgery and received board certification from Canada’s McGill University, became a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and has undertaken advanced specialized training, including fellowships, in Sweden, Belgium, Taiwan, and Spain.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Hussain Al-Dawood
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Hussain Al-Dawood, cybersecurity innovation director at NEOM

Ithra’s Arabic poetry celebrations draw 10,000 visitors

Ithra’s Arabic poetry celebrations draw 10,000 visitors
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Ithra’s Arabic poetry celebrations draw 10,000 visitors

Ithra’s Arabic poetry celebrations draw 10,000 visitors
  • The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages”
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Closing out 2023, which has been designated by the Ministry of Culture as the “Year of the Arabic Poetry,” Ithra celebrated International Arabic Language Day, shining a light on Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time.

During the five-day festivities which ended on Dec. 16, more than 10,000 visitors walked throughout Ithra for the event themed “Poet of Desert (Al-Baida),” to celebrate and learn more about Al-Mutanabbi.

The five-day event at Ithra highlighted the works of Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time. (Supplied)

According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is “Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.”

The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages.” In 1973, the UN General Assembly made the historic decision that Arabic would be one of the official languages of the organization.

The five-day event at Ithra highlighted the works of Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time. (Supplied)

Ithra celebrated the occasion with several events that were curated throughout the center. The outdoor space directly outside of the Ithra main building was transformed into Al-Mutanabbi Street, with offerings from six of the most prestigious Iraqi publishing houses.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is ‘Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.’

• The festivities at Ithra included workshops, story readings, and book signings among other activities for all ages.

Local artist Salma Al-Shaikh offered a pyrography workshop, which combined quotes from poetry with a tangible object. She taught visitors how to burn their favorite lines of poetry on parchment produced from animal skins.

The five-day event at Ithra highlighted the works of Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time. (Supplied)

She said that carrier pigeons used to transport important memos via parchment and vellum because the material was lightweight yet more durable and practical than paper. Ink used on parchment would retain its structure even in rainy or windy conditions, Al-Shaikh added.

The festivities at Ithra also included story readings, book signings and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.

 

Topics: ITHRA Year of the Arabic Poetry

Related

Volunteers at heart of Ithra honored at Dhahran event photos
Saudi Arabia
Volunteers at heart of Ithra honored at Dhahran event
Ithra celebrates International Volunteer Day
Saudi Arabia
Ithra celebrates International Volunteer Day

Saudi FM discusses Gaza developments with US counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in the Gaza Strip during a call with Antony Blinken.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in the Gaza Strip during a call with Antony Blinken.
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM discusses Gaza developments with US counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in the Gaza Strip during a call with Antony Blinken.
  • During the call, Prince Faisal and Blinken discussed efforts made to deal with the humanitarian repercussions of the war in Gaza
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with his US counterpart on Monday.

During the call, Prince Faisal and Antony Blinken discussed regional and international issues of common concern and efforts made to deal with the humanitarian repercussions of the war in Gaza. 

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Tel Aviv on Monday, and is expected to press Israel to wind down its offensive in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza US Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant hold a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Middle-East
US defense secretary, Israeli leaders discuss more targeted approach in Gaza
UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid
World
UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid

Saudi Islamic affairs minister receives Iran ambassador

Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh receives the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom Alireza Enayati in Riyadh on Monday.SPA
Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh receives the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom Alireza Enayati in Riyadh on Monday.SPA
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Islamic affairs minister receives Iran ambassador

Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh receives the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom Alireza Enayati in Riyadh on Monday.SPA
  • During the meeting with Alireza Enayati, Sheikh Abdullatif highlighted the efforts made by the Saudi leadership to serve Islam and Muslims
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh met with the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting with Alireza Enayati, Sheikh Abdullatif highlighted the efforts made by the Saudi leadership to serve Islam and Muslims.

He pointed out that the Islamic Affairs ministry seeks, through its various programs, to demonstrate that Islam is a religion of moderation and calls for coexistence and compassion among all people.

Enayati praised Saudi efforts to spread moderate Islam and serve the religion, pilgrims, holy sites, and the two holy mosques.

The ambassador also praised the ministry for encouraging people to engage with the Qur’an by organizing recitation and memorization competitions and caring for mosques.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

Saudi Islamic Ministry to hold exhibition in Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic Ministry to hold exhibition in Morocco
Saudi Hajj minister concludes visit to Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister concludes visit to Bahrain

Latest updates

Al-Ahly’s World Cup curse strikes again
Al-Ahly’s World Cup curse strikes again
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Princeton Field Guide to Mesozoic Sea Reptiles’
Photo/Supplied
Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
Israel’s actions in Gaza go ‘beyond self-defense,’ says British politician
Israel’s actions in Gaza go ‘beyond self-defense,’ says British politician
Morocco to hit record tourism arrivals despite headwinds
Morocco to hit record tourism arrivals despite headwinds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.