Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition

RIYADH: The Noor Riyadh 2023 festival, organized by the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, has secured new Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year, earning six additional titles.

The largest festival of light held its third annual celebration from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, featuring large-scale immersive installations across five main hubs in the Kingdom’s capital, attracting almost 3 million visitors.







The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records. (SPA)



Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art, said: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has not only illuminated our city, but also our hearts and minds. As we close this chapter, we look forward to the ongoing exhibition and the continuous enrichment of Riyadh’s art and culture landscape.

“Our journey toward transforming the capital into a vibrant, creative global hub and ‘gallery without walls’ is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are thrilled to contribute to this dynamic evolution.”







German interaction designer Christopher Bauder’s “DIALOGUE” sparked a dynamic between Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower, through an overwhelming light display. It set two records: One for the most lights (560) in a light show on a single building in Al-Faisaliyah, and the other for the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show, illuminating both Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower.

Studio Drift’s “Desert Swarm” illustration created the largest drone bird swarm with 3,000 drones. The festival also launched the most drones in a week, illuminating the skies with glistening performances.

French artist Miguel Chevalier’s “Magic Carpet, Origin of the World” presented the largest interactive projection-mapped display, featuring a carpet-like arrangement of multiplying cells that came alive under the footsteps of visitors.







Yinka Ilori’s “Block Cubes” became the world’s largest temporary skate park, earning the festival its sixth record and showcasing a surprising approach to light-based installations.

Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” Its captivating artworks explored light as a unifying force in times of isolation and were spread across the landscapes of King Abdullah Financial District, JAX District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar.

It included unique highlight works, such as SUPERFLEX’s immersive video art projections in King Abdullah Financial District and Muhannad Shono’s exploration of light and formlessness in JAX District.

While the festival has come to an end, Noor Riyadh still shines bright in its accompanying exhibition, “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures.” The show is curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, and features 32 works from artists representing 16 countries, on display until March 2.