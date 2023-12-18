Ithra’s Arabic poetry celebrations draw 10,000 visitors

DHAHRAN: Closing out 2023, which has been designated by the Ministry of Culture as the “Year of the Arabic Poetry,” Ithra celebrated International Arabic Language Day, shining a light on Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time.

During the five-day festivities which ended on Dec. 16, more than 10,000 visitors walked throughout Ithra for the event themed “Poet of Desert (Al-Baida),” to celebrate and learn more about Al-Mutanabbi.







The five-day event at Ithra highlighted the works of Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time. (Supplied)



According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is “Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.”

The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages.” In 1973, the UN General Assembly made the historic decision that Arabic would be one of the official languages of the organization.







Ithra celebrated the occasion with several events that were curated throughout the center. The outdoor space directly outside of the Ithra main building was transformed into Al-Mutanabbi Street, with offerings from six of the most prestigious Iraqi publishing houses.

Local artist Salma Al-Shaikh offered a pyrography workshop, which combined quotes from poetry with a tangible object. She taught visitors how to burn their favorite lines of poetry on parchment produced from animal skins.







She said that carrier pigeons used to transport important memos via parchment and vellum because the material was lightweight yet more durable and practical than paper. Ink used on parchment would retain its structure even in rainy or windy conditions, Al-Shaikh added.

The festivities at Ithra also included story readings, book signings and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.