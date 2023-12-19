You are here

Oil Updates – prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

Oil Updates – prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains
Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27 percent, to $78.16 a barrel at 8:30 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

Oil Updates – prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27 percent, to $78.16 a barrel at 8:30 a.m. Saudi time. The front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which expires on Tuesday, rose 3 cents to $72.50 a barrel. The more active second-month contract was up 6 cents, or 0.08 percent, to $72.88.

Both benchmarks rose more than 1 percent on Monday on concerns about shippers diverting vessels away from the Red Sea.

“Despite price stabilization today, the potential risks caused by supply disruptions and the Middle East unrest could bring significant volatility to oil markets,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

“Oil markets may face further upside pressure if geopolitical tensions get escalated,” she added.

Oil major BP temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontline said on Monday its vessels would avoid passage through the waterway, signs the crisis was broadening to include energy shipments.

About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, offering the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The shipping attacks have prompted the US and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes, a move that US and Israeli arch-foe Iran has warned would be a mistake.

“Given that there has been a prompt collective response from several countries to mitigate attacks, it may not provide much conviction that disruptions may be long-lasting and that led to some reservations reflected in oil prices in today’s session,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

In Iran, Oil Minister Javad Owji on Monday confirmed a nationwide disruption to petrol stations was caused by a cyberattack.

A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out the attack that disrupted services at petrol stations across the country on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.

Meanwhile, the US will push shippers to disclose more information about their Russian oil dealings to enforce sanctions, US officials said on Monday, while acknowledging that a big chunk of the trade has already escaped Western oversight after Russia built a parallel fleet.

IMF governors approve 50% increase in lending resources with no shareholding changes

IMF governors approve 50% increase in lending resources with no shareholding changes
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
IMF governors approve 50% increase in lending resources with no shareholding changes

IMF governors approve 50% increase in lending resources with no shareholding changes
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund’s governing body has approved a 50 percent increase in quota resources to be contributed by member countries in proportion to their current IMF shareholding, bringing total quotas to $960 billion, it said on Monday.

Governors representing nearly 93 percent of the total voting power of the fund voted for the 50 percent increase the IMF’s executive board recommended last month, exceeding the 85 percent required. The voting deadline ended on Friday.

The quota increase, which follows years of extensive discussions among members, will become effective by Nov. 15, 2024 once member countries agree to their respective quota changes, which requires legislative approval in many cases.

The decision largely follows a US-backed plan that would enhance IMF lending resources but delay any IMF shareholding increases for China, India, Brazil and other fast-growing emerging market economies.

But the governors asked the IMF to develop possible approaches for a new quota formula by June 2025, in line with the executive board’s recommendation.

The 50 percent increase in quota funding — equivalent to about $320 billion at current exchange rates — will not increase the fund’s overall lending firepower of about $1 trillion, but would shift the composition to about 70 percent more permanent resources while reducing reliance on borrowed resources, the IMF said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called the decision “a strong vote of confidence for the work of the Fund. It will reduce the reliance of the Fund on borrowed resources, restore the primary role of quotas in our lending capacity and reinforce the role of the IMF at the center of the Global Financial Safety Net,” she said.

Georgieva said the move would strengthen the IMF’s capacity to help “safeguard global financial stability and respond to members’ potential needs in an uncertain and shock-prone world.”

Currently, the IMF relies on bilateral borrowing arrangements and pledges to a crisis lending fund called the New Arrangements to Borrow. The executive board will discuss proposals for reducing the crisis lending fund in early 2024. Zuzana Murgasova, deputy director of the IMF’s finance department, told Reuters that work on the guidance for a further quota realignment would begin very soon, but declined to provide further details since the discussions were confidential.

“What is really important is that the membership has recognized that this is an urgent priority, and the work will start very soon,” she said.

Murgasova said the governors’ votes were also confidential, and declined to say which country or countries did not approve the quota increase.

EU sets critical mineral goals for green transition

EU sets critical mineral goals for green transition
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
EU sets critical mineral goals for green transition

EU sets critical mineral goals for green transition
  • The CRMA aims to speed up granting of project permits, which for a mine should be within 27 months, from a potential 10-15 years now, but other obstacles remain
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU has set targets to dig up, recycle and refine lithium, cobalt and other metals it needs for its green transition, but a shortage of new money, crippling energy costs and local opposition could put them beyond reach.

The bloc will likely need to find ways to trim demand, find substitute materials and forge partnerships.

The Critical Raw Materials Act, due to enter force in early 2024, says the bloc should mine 10 percent, recycle 25 percent and process 40 percent of its annual needs of 17 key raw materials by 2030.

The materials are essential for vehicle batteries, wind turbine magnets and other clean tech products the EU wants to manufacture. The CRMA aims to reduce the bloc’s reliance on China, which dominates global mineral processing and has already threatened EU supply with export curbs.

Studies forecast recycling will be limited until 2035-2040, when metals re-enter the market as scrap.

Researchers from Belgian university KU Leuven concluded in a 2022 report that the period to 2030 will be the most challenging for metal supply, highlighting risks for copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements.

The CRMA aims to speed up granting of project permits, which for a mine should be within 27 months, from a potential 10-15 years now, but other obstacles remain.

Eurometaux, Europe’s association for non-ferrous metals, says Europe has potential, but needs cheaper energy and EU financing, pointing to funds on offer in the US, Canada or Japan.

The EU has loosened state aid rules and plans to spend €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to boost battery production, but the sums are dwarfed by the $369 billion of green subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act. A European Sovereignty Fund has been mooted, but since dropped.

Industry groups say prioritization of US over EU projects by the likes of Nyrstar in gallium and germanium recovery and Jervois Cobalt in mining and refining highlights the gap.

EU has plans to reform its electricity market, but this will take time to guarantee affordable renewable energy.

In mining, repurposing some existing sites might yield critical raw materials that were considered to be waste, according to Lawrence Dechambenoit, global head of external affairs at Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest mining company.

But for lithium, he said, Europe urgently needed new mines.

Eurometaux says identified projects could meet almost 40 percent of EU supply by 2030, but a number are uncertain.

Topics: Green transition European Union Critical Raw Materials Act

Saudi Arabia's crude exports rose 9.4% in October: data

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rose 9.4% in October: data
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rose 9.4% in October: data

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rose 9.4% in October: data
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude exports increased to 6.3 million barrels per day in October, a rise of 543,000 bpd or 9.44 percent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative on Monday.

The report indicated that the Kingdom’s crude production in October declined slightly by 35,000 bpd to 8.94 million bpd, a 0.39 percent decline from September.

In the end of November, Saudi Arabia announced the extension of its voluntary crude output cuts, amounting to 1 million bpd until the conclusion of the first quarter of 2024, in coordination with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.

This decision, initially made in July, maintains the Kingdom’s crude production at around 9 million bpd until the end of March 2024. The voluntary cut supplements the 500,000 bpd announced in April 2023, extending until December 2024, aligning with OPEC+ efforts to stabilize and balance global oil markets.

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.65 percent or 75.62 points on Monday to close at 11, 676.34 points.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also rose by 199.09 points or 0.85 percent to close trading at 23, 570.30. The MSCI Tadawul Index also followed suit and rose 1.04 percent to finish at 1,513.01.

The total trading volume on the main index reached SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) with 109 stocks advancing and 100 recording a decline. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR19.4 million.

Middle East Paper Co. emerged as the top performer on TASI as its share price surged 8.83 percent to SR33.90. Shares of CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. also jumped 7.71 percent to SR22.62.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was also among the top performers, climbing 7.69 percent to SR0.14. Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Saudi Company for Hardware rose 5.88 and 5.78 percent to SR42.30 and SR34.80, respectively.

Conversely, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. recorded the most significant dip, declining 3.38 percent to SR14.44.

Alinma Retail REIT Fund and Alamar Foods Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR4.64 and SR94, reflecting declines of 3.33 and 3.19 percent, respectively.

The top performer on Nomu was Future Care Trading Co., which saw a 7.48 percent jump to SR16.96. MOBI Industry Co. and Watani Iron Steel Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR10.08 and SR2.48, marking an increase of 5.99 and 3.33 percent, respectively. Knowledge Net Co. and Sure Global Tech Co. also fared well.

On Monday’s trading session, the Electrical Industries Co.’s stock reached its highest price since December 2014 to reach SR3.02.

The stock reached its peak at a 4 percent increase, however, it closed its trading with a growth of 2.8 percent, with trading volumes reaching 16.6 million shares. The stock’s gains since the beginning of this year have now exceeded 200 percent.

On the announcement front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. declared a board decision to distribute interim cash dividends to its shareholders for the second half of 2023.

The dividend will be SR3 per share, amounting to a total distribution of SR1.4 million among shareholders on record as of Feb. 7, 2024, and will be eligible for this dividend.

Furthermore, the Saudi Capital Market Authority granted its approval for Mohammad Hadi Al-Rasheed Co. to register its shares for public offering. The company plans to float 1.44 million shares, constituting 12 percent of its total shares, on the parallel market.

This share offering will be exclusively available to qualified investors, as defined in the terms and regulations of the Capital Market Authority.

PIF's AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings

PIF’s AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
PIF’s AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings

PIF’s AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-backed AviLease has reached a deal with SDH Wings International to fit 20 aircraft with new technology.

Under this agreement, AviLease and SDH Wings will cooperate to identify and select the first five narrow-body aircraft from AviLease’s portfolio to be included in the letter of intent, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The MoU was signed during the China-Saudi Investment Conference, which was held in Beijing from Dec. 7 to 12, on the sidelines of the visit of the Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, to the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The minister’s visit is part of the Kingdom’s goal of developing the existing Saudi-Chinese strategic partnership in the economic, investment and trade fields, the SPA reported. 

Within the Vision 2030 framework, Saudi Arabia seeks to promote strategic partnerships and advance trade, investment, and economic activities in various sectors.

Thus, the MoU also aims to strengthen relations and areas of cooperation between China and the Kingdom as they begin to explore new ways and methods to achieve further cooperation to benefit the economies of both nations. 

The agreement also seeks to facilitate the process of expanding the scope and size of the aircraft portfolio owned by SDH Wings while providing an opportunity for its principal shareholders, Sichuan Development International Holdings and Avilease, to further develop new cooperation and partnership relationships and strengthen their commitment to the joint venture.

AviLease’s CEO, Edward O’Brien, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with SDH Wings and our joint venture partner SDIH. We recognize the amount of untapped potential and capabilities in the Asian aviation sector, and we hope that our close relationship with SDH Wings will contribute to accessing more markets.” 

Earlier this year, AviLease signed an agreement to purchase the aircraft leasing business of Standard Chartered for $3.6 billion.

