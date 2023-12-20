Saudi Arabia, France sign plan for cooperation on capabilities and military industries

NAHJ, the Saudi nonprofit empowering the Kingdom’s youth

JEDDAH: NAHJ, a nonprofit organization, is emerging as a ray of hope for young Saudis looking for opportunities for personal development that can enable them to positively impact their communities.

Founded by CEO Rakan Al-Otaibi, the nonprofit offers a variety of programs and activities dedicated to uplifting and empowering young Saudis.

“NAHJ’s mission is rooted in the transformative power of empowering youth,” says Al-Otaibi. “We believe that young people are the pioneers of change and the leaders of the future. Our aim is not just to give power, but also to impart the knowledge that propels young individuals to dream big and actualize those dreams.”

Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. Al-Otaibi added: “Our services are uniquely crafted by youth for youth, ensuring a profound understanding of their needs and interests.”

Through its programs, young people can take part in activities and chart their future careers, said Al-Otaibi, adding: “The ripple effect of these experiences showcases the power of providing diverse opportunities and firsthand exposure to various fields, making a lasting impact on the trajectories of our youth.”

Speaking about NAHJ’s first hospital volunteering initiative for Saudis aged under 18, Al-Otaibi said: “Some students discovered their passion for healthcare and committed to lengthy shifts with enthusiasm. For a few, this experience became the catalyst for pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats. Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

To ensure alignment with the interests and aspirations of young people, NAHJ conducts surveys, collaborates with educational institutions to diversify program offerings, and actively seeks and incorporates feedback.

The nonprofit also provides young people with the platform to create clubs through the NAHJ clubs program. Students can launch their own clubs within the organization, while the annual NAHJ summer program provides valuable internships across diverse fields. Additionally, the Event Hub department organizes monthly events tailored to youth interests, fostering collaboration and engagement.

Al-Otaibi told young people seeking to make a difference in their communities: “Dream ambitiously and work tirelessly. The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats. Embrace this opportunity and make a lasting difference.”

The impact of NAHJ’s volunteering and internship programs is evident through the testimonials of people who have benefited.

Mohammed Al-Zamil, a medical student, said: “As a university student at King Saud University, taking part in NAHJ’s hospital volunteering program provided me with invaluable practical experience, ultimately solidifying my decision to pursue a career in medicine.”

Another student, Nydah Al-Anzi, said: “By volunteering with NAHJ, I gained invaluable insights into my passion for cardiothoracic surgery. Through interactions with professionals, exploring the hospital environment and learning about diverse topics, I had an unforgettable experience. I firmly believe that this experience will serve as a significant milestone in the commencement of my journey in the field of medicine.”