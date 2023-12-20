Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’

You are here

“The Avenues Khobar” is scheduled to open its doors to the public by 2025. Shomoul.
RIYADH: Real estate firm Shomoul has secured a $1.16 billion deal with a consortium of banks to develop a mixed-purpose project in AlKhobar. 

The company, a subsidary of Kuwait-based real estate company Mabanee, will fund the “The Avenues Khobar” with an Islamic financial facility agreement with a term of 12 years.

Covering an expanse of 197,673 sq. meters, the initiative will feature commercial facilities, dedicated entertainment spaces, and hotels, as well as residential apartments, offices, medical clinics, and exhibition halls.

The development is set to feature modern designs reflecting the nature of the Eastern Province, adhering to the highest environmental and energy conservation standards. Further sustainability elements will be incorporated to align with the vision of the Kingdom. 

“The Avenues Khobar” is scheduled to open its doors to the public by 2025.

This financing agreement marks a significant milestone for Mabanee and its subsidiary, reinforcing their commitment to the successful realization of this project and further contributing to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

Mabanee’s subsidiary Shomoul has also developed “The Avenues Riyadh,” situated in the northern part of Riyadh, spanning an expansive land area of 387,654 sq. meters.

The multifaceted destination encompasses upscale and lifestyle hotels, residential apartments, and office spaces, accompanied by a parking facility capable of accommodating more than 15,000 vehicles.

In a recent initiative to enhance tourism and hospitality in Alkhobar, a partnership has been established between the Tourism Development Fund and Riyadh-based RC Beach Real Estate Fund to oversee the development of Ritz-Carlton Khobar, the first beach resort in the city. 

The fund’s strategy stands as one of the primary drivers of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue is expected to hit $17.3 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of data services, a new report showed. 

The data analytics firm GlobalData predicted that the revenue will experience a 6.3 percent compound annual growth rate over the next five years, rising from $12.7 billion in 2023. 

The report, titled “Saudi Arabia Mobile Broadband Forecast,” revealed a contrasting trend between mobile voice service revenue and mobile data service revenue.

Mobile voice service revenue is projected to decline at a CAGR of 3.2 percent during 2023-2028, reflecting the drop in mobile voice average revenue per user levels.  

In contrast, mobile data service revenue is expected to experience growth with a CAGR of 9.6 percent, driven by the widespread adoption of 5G services.  

The projected average monthly mobile data usage is expected to rise significantly, from 44.3 gigabytes in 2023 to 89.8 GB in 2028.

This surge is attributed to the increasing consumption of high-bandwidth online video services and social media content through smartphones. 

The report highlights that telecom operators are actively supporting this trend through data-centric plans. For example, Zain KSA is offering an additional 150 GB of social media data for apps like YouTube and Facebook, coupled with a 150 GB prepaid mobile internet plan priced at SR458.85 ($122) for three months. 

Kantipudi Pradeepthi, a telecom analyst at GlobalData, said, “5G subscriptions will surpass 4G subscriptions and go on to account for 84 percent share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2028, driven by the 5G network expansion initiatives of the telecom regulator and mobile operators.” 

The analyst noted that 4G will remain the leading mobile technology by subscriptions in Saudi Arabia until 2025.  

Pradeepthi added: “Saudi Telecom Company led the mobile services market in Saudi Arabia, in terms of mobile subscriptions, in 2023, followed by Mobily.”  

STC is expected to retain its leading position through 2028, primarily driven by its strong focus on accelerating 5G service expansions and tapping opportunities in the machine-to-machine/Internet of Things segment, according to GlobalData’s analyst.   

RIYADH: Tourist numbers in Saudi Arabia saw a 142 percent surge in the first half of 2023 with 14.2 million visitors traveling to the Kingdom. 

The year-on-year rise was reported by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, which also revealed a 132 percent increase in spending by inbound travelers over the same period, registering SR86.9 billion ($23.17 billion). 

Overall figures showed there were 39 million domestic tourists in the Kingdom over the six-month period, with spending from those people hitting SR63.1 million. 

Developing the tourism sector is a key ambition for Saudi Arabia as part of its economic diversification plan known as 2030, and the Kingdom aims to attract 150 million travelers annually by the end of the decade.  

“With the continuous development of the tourism sector, there has been an increase in the number of (inbound) tourists for all purposes with leisure tourists showing the highest growth at 347 percent vs. the first half of 2022,” said the Ministry.  

It added: “Leisure was the top purpose in the number of visitors, achieving an increase of 18 percent compared to the first half of 2022, with 16.6 million tourists accounting for 43 percent of all domestic tourist trips.”  

The ministry added that the outbound tourism sector witnessed a 37 percent growth in the number of tourists in the first half of this year while spending surged by 74 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to the ministry, the rise in outbound tourism in the first half was driven by the lifting of global travel restrictions, in addition to having the start of the summer season and school break in June.  

Non-Saudi residents represented 45 percent of all outbound tourists, while their expenditure made up 66 percent of the total outbound spending, the statement added.  

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy had initially set a target of 100 million tourists annually by 2030.  

However, as Saudi Arabia’s tourist destinations started receiving global attention, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said in October that this ambition has been revised up to 150 million visitors.  

The minister also added that Saudi Arabia will invest over $800 billion into the sector over the next 10 years. 

RIYADH: The aviation sectors of the UAE and China are poised to improve efficiency through a new agreement signed by Abu Dhabi-based flag carrier Etihad Airways.  

The memorandum of understanding, inked with China Eastern Airlines, seeks to strengthen commercial and operational ties, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.  

This strategic cooperation agreement is designed to provide travelers with expanded choices, higher-quality services, and increased value, while contributing to sustainable aviation practices. 

The MoU is expected to establish a robust platform for China-UAE air traffic and serve as a launchpad for enhanced connections between the Asian country, the Middle East, and Africa. 

It represents a crucial milestone in forging a long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, according to Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves.    

He said: “It also marks a significant development of the direct links between Abu Dhabi and China and paves the way for an agreement that will boost Abu Dhabi’s economic development, as well as supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative.” 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center concluded its riyal-denominated sukuk issuance for December at SR10.53 billion ($2.81 billion), marking an increase of 295 percent compared to the previous month. 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance amounted to SR2.66 billion, while in October, it was SR3.98 billion.  

The offerings in December, with total bids received reaching SR14.12 billion, were divided into two tranches, according to a statement by the NDMC. 

The first tranche, valued at SR2.57 billion, is set to mature in 2030, and the second allotment, valued at SR7.97 billion, is due in 2035. 

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a Shariah-compliant debt product.

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement on the mid of February 2023, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” the center stated in the statement.  

NDMC added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”  

Earlier this month, NDMC had secured a syndicated loan of SR41.26 billion as part of the government’s medium-term debt strategy, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s funding sources.  

Structured for a 10-year term, the funding involved the collaboration of 14 international financial institutions spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.  

Despite predictions by rating agencies like Moody’s Investors Service anticipating a decline in global sukuk issuances in 2023, Saudi Arabia’s consistent issuances reflect its commitment to managing financial needs effectively.  

In August, Moody’s had estimated a decline to range between $150 billion and $160 billion in 2023, down from $178 billion in 2022.

In the same month, Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Al-Sayari said the Kingdom is the largest sovereign issuer of Islamic bonds in the world.  

He also added that Saudi Arabia is the most prominent Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion. 

Al-Sayari further noted that the total value of the Islamic finance sector stood at SR11.2 trillion by August 2023, representing an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last three years. 

MADRID: The Spanish government will acquire up to 10 percent in Telefonica through the state holding company SEPI in a counterbalance to the acquisition of a large stake in the telecoms giant by Saudi Arabia’s STC, according to Reuters.

“The presence of a key public shareholder will reinforce the company’s ownership stability,” the Budget Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

SEPI said it would complete the acquisition of shares while minimizing the impact on the share price but would not elaborate. It is yet to hire a financial adviser.

A 10 percent stake has a current market value of around €2 billion euros ($2.20 billion).

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the buying would be piecemeal in small quantities over a period of up to two months and should be financed with public debt issuance.

Following the government’s decision, Telefonica said it remains focused on the execution of its approved strategic plan for the coming three years, announced on Nov. 8.

With a long-term commitment, SEPI’s participation will provide Telefonica with a “greater shareholding stability for the company to reach its objectives and, therefore, it will contribute to safeguarding its strategic capabilities,” the SEPI said.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters the move was “in line with other big European countries such as France and Germany that have stakes or are increasing stakes in big strategic firms” to give them more stability in achieving their business goals.

STC built a 9.9 percent stake in Telefonica worth €2.1 billion euros in September. In late October, a month after STC’s announcement, SEPI said it was considering whether to buy a stake in Telefonica.

STC’s holding consists of 4.9 percent of Telefonica’s shares and financial instruments that give it another 5 percent in so-called economic exposure to the company.

As Telefonica is considered a defense service provider, the Defense Ministry has a say in acquisitions and holdings between 5 percent and 10 percent unless the buyer commits not to request a seat on the board.

The government has promised to carry out a thorough evaluation before approving STC’s stake.

The SEPI announcement came after the market closed in Madrid, with Telefonica shares 0.75 percent off on the day at 3.565 euros. So far this year they have accumulated gains of just over 6 percent. Meanwhile, Telefonica American Depositary Receipts jumped 4 percent higher in New York.

STC has still not requested authorization from the Spanish government to exercise the voting rights corresponding to the financial instruments.

It has said it would exercise those rights after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and that it does not intend to acquire control or a majority stake in Telefonica.

The Spanish government has three months to rule on the matter once the request has been submitted.

