You are here

  • Home
  • S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
S&P Global Ratings underscored Tawuniya’s relatively limited potential for capital and earnings volatility. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghucz

Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi insurer Tawuniya’s credit rating has been upgraded from A- to A with a “Stable” outlook by S&P Global, citing an improved capital adequacy ratio.

The agency underscored that the key impetus for the change lies in Tawuniya’s efforts to curtail liability risk charges, coupled with a consequential augmentation of total adjusted capital.

The discernible strides in capital strength signify a robust financial position, reflecting positively on the insurer’s ability to navigate risks and uncertainties effectively.

S&P said in the statement: “The stable outlook reflects our view that Tawuniya will retain its market-leading position in Saudi Arabia, as well as very strong capital and earnings, supported by both its underwriting and investment activities over the next two years.”

Looking ahead, the rating firm outlined potential factors that could lead to a negative rating action.

That included a significant deterioration in Tawuniya’s capital and earnings, unexpected underwriting or investment losses, higher-than-expected premium growth, or changes in the competitive landscape. 

Conversely, the likelihood of an upgrade within the two-year outlook period is considered limited, contingent upon insurance firm passing a hypothetical sovereign stress test.

The company is expected to maintain robust capital adequacy through 2025, primarily supported by substantial earnings retention. 

“We expect Tawuniya’s top line to increase by 35 percent in 2023 before moderating to still-significant rates of 15 percent–20 percent in 2024-2025,” S&P Global said.

The insurer’s strategic positioning in the Saudi market and its strong reputation are anticipated to fuel its competitive standing, allowing Tawuniya to capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

S&P Global Ratings underscored Tawuniya’s relatively limited potential for capital and earnings volatility, citing risk mitigation strategies such as ceding larger property or casualty risks to highly rated international partners and maintaining a highly liquid investment portfolio. 

While Tawuniya is acknowledged as a government-related entity due to its significance in the Saudi insurance sector, the firm emphasized that the ratings “are based on its stand-alone credit profile assessment and do not benefit from any additional notches due to government support.”

Topics: S&P Global Tawuniya

Related

Dubai’s economy stays strong amid PMI decline: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Dubai’s economy stays strong amid PMI decline: S&P Global 

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate firm Shomoul has secured a $1.16 billion deal with a consortium of banks to develop a mixed-purpose project in AlKhobar. 

The company, a subsidary of Kuwait-based real estate company Mabanee, will fund the “The Avenues Khobar” with an Islamic financial facility agreement with a term of 12 years.

Covering an expanse of 197,673 sq. meters, the initiative will feature commercial facilities, dedicated entertainment spaces, and hotels, as well as residential apartments, offices, medical clinics, and exhibition halls.

The development is set to feature modern designs reflecting the nature of the Eastern Province, adhering to the highest environmental and energy conservation standards. Further sustainability elements will be incorporated to align with the vision of the Kingdom. 

“The Avenues Khobar” is scheduled to open its doors to the public by 2025.

This financing agreement marks a significant milestone for Mabanee and its subsidiary, reinforcing their commitment to the successful realization of this project and further contributing to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

Mabanee’s subsidiary Shomoul has also developed “The Avenues Riyadh,” situated in the northern part of Riyadh, spanning an expansive land area of 387,654 sq. meters.

The multifaceted destination encompasses upscale and lifestyle hotels, residential apartments, and office spaces, accompanied by a parking facility capable of accommodating more than 15,000 vehicles.

In a recent initiative to enhance tourism and hospitality in Alkhobar, a partnership has been established between the Tourism Development Fund and Riyadh-based RC Beach Real Estate Fund to oversee the development of Ritz-Carlton Khobar, the first beach resort in the city. 

The fund’s strategy stands as one of the primary drivers of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

Topics: Shomoul Mabanee The Avenues Khobar

Related

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
Business & Economy
Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue is expected to hit $17.3 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of data services, a new report showed. 

The data analytics firm GlobalData predicted that the revenue will experience a 6.3 percent compound annual growth rate over the next five years, rising from $12.7 billion in 2023. 

The report, titled “Saudi Arabia Mobile Broadband Forecast,” revealed a contrasting trend between mobile voice service revenue and mobile data service revenue.

Mobile voice service revenue is projected to decline at a CAGR of 3.2 percent during 2023-2028, reflecting the drop in mobile voice average revenue per user levels.  

In contrast, mobile data service revenue is expected to experience growth with a CAGR of 9.6 percent, driven by the widespread adoption of 5G services.  

The projected average monthly mobile data usage is expected to rise significantly, from 44.3 gigabytes in 2023 to 89.8 GB in 2028.

This surge is attributed to the increasing consumption of high-bandwidth online video services and social media content through smartphones. 

The report highlights that telecom operators are actively supporting this trend through data-centric plans. For example, Zain KSA is offering an additional 150 GB of social media data for apps like YouTube and Facebook, coupled with a 150 GB prepaid mobile internet plan priced at SR458.85 ($122) for three months. 

Kantipudi Pradeepthi, a telecom analyst at GlobalData, said, “5G subscriptions will surpass 4G subscriptions and go on to account for 84 percent share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2028, driven by the 5G network expansion initiatives of the telecom regulator and mobile operators.” 

The analyst noted that 4G will remain the leading mobile technology by subscriptions in Saudi Arabia until 2025.  

Pradeepthi added: “Saudi Telecom Company led the mobile services market in Saudi Arabia, in terms of mobile subscriptions, in 2023, followed by Mobily.”  

STC is expected to retain its leading position through 2028, primarily driven by its strong focus on accelerating 5G service expansions and tapping opportunities in the machine-to-machine/Internet of Things segment, according to GlobalData’s analyst.   

Topics: Mobile networks Broadband

Related

Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tourist numbers in Saudi Arabia saw a 142 percent surge in the first half of 2023 with 14.2 million visitors traveling to the Kingdom. 

The year-on-year rise was reported by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, which also revealed a 132 percent increase in spending by inbound travelers over the same period, registering SR86.9 billion ($23.17 billion). 

Overall figures showed there were 39 million domestic tourists in the Kingdom over the six-month period, with spending from those people hitting SR63.1 million. 

Developing the tourism sector is a key ambition for Saudi Arabia as part of its economic diversification plan known as 2030, and the Kingdom aims to attract 150 million travelers annually by the end of the decade.  

“With the continuous development of the tourism sector, there has been an increase in the number of (inbound) tourists for all purposes with leisure tourists showing the highest growth at 347 percent vs. the first half of 2022,” said the Ministry.  

It added: “Leisure was the top purpose in the number of visitors, achieving an increase of 18 percent compared to the first half of 2022, with 16.6 million tourists accounting for 43 percent of all domestic tourist trips.”  

The ministry added that the outbound tourism sector witnessed a 37 percent growth in the number of tourists in the first half of this year while spending surged by 74 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to the ministry, the rise in outbound tourism in the first half was driven by the lifting of global travel restrictions, in addition to having the start of the summer season and school break in June.  

Non-Saudi residents represented 45 percent of all outbound tourists, while their expenditure made up 66 percent of the total outbound spending, the statement added.  

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy had initially set a target of 100 million tourists annually by 2030.  

However, as Saudi Arabia’s tourist destinations started receiving global attention, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said in October that this ambition has been revised up to 150 million visitors.  

The minister also added that Saudi Arabia will invest over $800 billion into the sector over the next 10 years. 

Topics: Saudi tourism Travel

Related

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge strategic agreement for enhanced efficiency 

Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge strategic agreement for enhanced efficiency 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge strategic agreement for enhanced efficiency 

Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge strategic agreement for enhanced efficiency 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The aviation sectors of the UAE and China are poised to improve efficiency through a new agreement signed by Abu Dhabi-based flag carrier Etihad Airways.  

The memorandum of understanding, inked with China Eastern Airlines, seeks to strengthen commercial and operational ties, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.  

This strategic cooperation agreement is designed to provide travelers with expanded choices, higher-quality services, and increased value, while contributing to sustainable aviation practices. 

The MoU is expected to establish a robust platform for China-UAE air traffic and serve as a launchpad for enhanced connections between the Asian country, the Middle East, and Africa. 

It represents a crucial milestone in forging a long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, according to Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves.    

He said: “It also marks a significant development of the direct links between Abu Dhabi and China and paves the way for an agreement that will boost Abu Dhabi’s economic development, as well as supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative.” 

Topics: Etihad Airways China Eastern Airlines

Related

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn
Business & Economy
Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes December sukuk issuance at $2.81bn 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes December sukuk issuance at $2.81bn 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes December sukuk issuance at $2.81bn 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes December sukuk issuance at $2.81bn 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center concluded its riyal-denominated sukuk issuance for December at SR10.53 billion ($2.81 billion), marking an increase of 295 percent compared to the previous month. 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance amounted to SR2.66 billion, while in October, it was SR3.98 billion.  

The offerings in December, with total bids received reaching SR14.12 billion, were divided into two tranches, according to a statement by the NDMC. 

The first tranche, valued at SR2.57 billion, is set to mature in 2030, and the second allotment, valued at SR7.97 billion, is due in 2035. 

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a Shariah-compliant debt product.

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement on the mid of February 2023, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” the center stated in the statement.  

NDMC added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”  

Earlier this month, NDMC had secured a syndicated loan of SR41.26 billion as part of the government’s medium-term debt strategy, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s funding sources.  

Structured for a 10-year term, the funding involved the collaboration of 14 international financial institutions spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.  

Despite predictions by rating agencies like Moody’s Investors Service anticipating a decline in global sukuk issuances in 2023, Saudi Arabia’s consistent issuances reflect its commitment to managing financial needs effectively.  

In August, Moody’s had estimated a decline to range between $150 billion and $160 billion in 2023, down from $178 billion in 2022.

In the same month, Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Al-Sayari said the Kingdom is the largest sovereign issuer of Islamic bonds in the world.  

He also added that Saudi Arabia is the most prominent Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion. 

Al-Sayari further noted that the total value of the Islamic finance sector stood at SR11.2 trillion by August 2023, representing an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last three years. 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Latest updates

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
Malaysia imposes docking ban on Israeli ships
Malaysia imposes docking ban on Israeli ships
Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story
‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story
Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  
Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.