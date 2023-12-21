AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, music, art

RIYADH: AlUla’s Winter at Tantora festival returns on Dec. 21 and runs until Jan. 27 with a packed schedule of poetry, music and art.

Saudi Arabia singer Zeina Emad will perform a new song in the opening act of the “Jamil and Bouthayna” musical, written by local poet Fahad Al-Musaed, to celebrate the love of the legendary couple who lived in the region.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president, destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “This edition of Winter at Tantora is poised to be our best yet and the festivities we have in store will really ignite celebratory spirit with dazzling experiences for people of all interests.”

He added: “Each edition of Winter at Tantora surpasses the last by weaving together many moments of inspiration and joy. Festival mainstays are being brought together with brand new additions for the ultimate spectacle. This year, we are celebrating the Year of Arabic Poetry with different activities specifically designed for this purpose.”

Another event “Word of AlUla” — from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21 — is being held to celebrate the Arabic language through workshops, talks, and live performances.

From Dec. 21 to 22 a “Poets’ Parade” is being held with 14 scribes, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, to mark the Year of Arabic Poetry.

In addition, visitors can look forward to various events and shows, including the “Tantora Celebration,” “Shorfat Al-Jadidah,” “Hegra Candlelit Classics,” and the “Swiss Orchestra Concert” at Maraya.

For more information and to book tickets, visit experiencealula.com.