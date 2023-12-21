AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, music, art

You are here

Another event “Word of AlUla” is being held to celebrate the Arabic language through workshops, talks, and live performances. (Supplied)
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
  Celebration of Arabic language through workshops, live performances
  'Jamil and Bouthayna' musical to feature singer Zeina Emad, poet Fahad Al-Musaed
Arab News
RIYADH: AlUla’s Winter at Tantora festival returns on Dec. 21 and runs until Jan. 27 with a packed schedule of poetry, music and art.

Saudi Arabia singer Zeina Emad will perform a new song in the opening act of the “Jamil and Bouthayna” musical, written by local poet Fahad Al-Musaed, to celebrate the love of the legendary couple who lived in the region.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president, destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “This edition of Winter at Tantora is poised to be our best yet and the festivities we have in store will really ignite celebratory spirit with dazzling experiences for people of all interests.”

He added: “Each edition of Winter at Tantora surpasses the last by weaving together many moments of inspiration and joy. Festival mainstays are being brought together with brand new additions for the ultimate spectacle. This year, we are celebrating the Year of Arabic Poetry with different activities specifically designed for this purpose.”

Another event “Word of AlUla” — from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21 — is being held to celebrate the Arabic language through workshops, talks, and live performances.

From Dec. 21 to 22 a “Poets’ Parade” is being held with 14 scribes, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, to mark the Year of Arabic Poetry.

In addition, visitors can look forward to various events and shows, including the “Tantora Celebration,” “Shorfat Al-Jadidah,” “Hegra Candlelit Classics,” and the “Swiss Orchestra Concert” at Maraya.

For more information and to book tickets, visit experiencealula.com.

SPA
  The virtual meeting highlighted tour dates and ways to register for the sessions
  Jazan's coffee farms will offer tours centered around growing and harvesting methods
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission recently staged an event to raise awareness about its tours taking place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir, Madinah, Taif, Jazan, Najran, AlUla, and Al-Ahsa.
The virtual meeting highlighted tour dates and ways to register for the sessions along with related tourism experiences including a Riyadh desert barbecue, seafood tastings on Jeddah’s beaches, an event in the highlands of Asir focused on the haneeth lamb dish, spices and pastries in Madinah, and saleeg and tourist camps in Worood City.
In Najran, famous for its castles and palaces, visitors will be able to sample regional dishes while listening to stories about the architectural history of the area told by a descendant of castle owners.
Jazan’s coffee farms will offer tours centered around growing and harvesting methods, while showcasing popular local food.
In AlUla, visitors will get the chance to pick and taste dates and eat among palm trees, while in Al-Ahsa regional rice dishes will be prepared and served around the palm oases.
The meeting was part of a series of open sessions organized by the commission to promote local heritage, highlight Saudi cuisine, and provide the opportunity to register for the tours.

Arab News
  Al-Madinah Heritage Co. has signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones to acquire land in Madinah
  CEO of Al-Madinah Heritage Co. Bandar Al-Qahtani said that the agreement would kickstart the company's scheme for an integrated date factory in Madinah
Arab News

RIYADH: A dedicated date factory will be established after Al-Madinah Heritage Co., the business set up by the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones to acquire land in Madinah.

The news was announced at the inauguration of the Industry and Local Content Medinah Forum in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Madinah region, reported Saudi Pess Agency on Thursday.

The CEO of Al-Madinah Heritage Co., Bandar Al-Qahtani, said the agreement would kickstart the company’s scheme for an integrated date factory in Madinah. Work would begin three months after plans and specifications had been set in accordance with the latest global technologies, he added.

PIF launched the Al-Madinah Heritage Company last September with the aim of improving the production and quality of dates, specifically the Ajwa variety. It also plans to open up new and diverse markets for the dates and related products, both locally and internationally.

The Kingdom produces more than 3.1 tons of dates, according to SPA, with some 34 million fruiting palm trees across the country. The regions are home to more than 10 annual date festivals from July to September, giving farmers an outlet to sell their harvests and produce.

Ajwa dates are considered one of the most important varieties in the world and are the only type mentioned in the Prophet Muhammad’s biography. Distinguished by their dark, almost black, color, Ajwa dates are of high nutritional value. This is attributed to them growing in the middle of Harrat Al-Madinah, a volcanic area rich in minerals.

Arab News
  During their trip, envoys toured Al-Hijr area, the first historical site in the Kingdom on UNESCO World Heritage list
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign ministry organized a trip to AlUla for ambassadors to the Kingdom on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The trip was for envoys from various foreign countries and their families to visit the archaeological sites in the region.

They were accompanied on the visit by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, Abdul Majeed Al-Samari.

During their trip, the ambassadors toured the Al-Hijr area, which is the first historical site in the Kingdom to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage list, where they listened to an introductory explanation about the Qasr Al-Bint and Al-Farid Palace collections.

The visit also included the Maraya Theater, which has hosted concerts by legendary musicians including Alicia Keys, John Legend and Seal, as well as regional stars such as Mohamed Abdo and Assala Nasri.

Hebshi Alshammari
  Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the Saudi permanent representative to the UN in New York, said: "The Arabic language has preserved its cultural identity"
  Saudi Arabia continued to make concerted efforts to promote the Arabic language, to help shape cultural identity
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched two new books about translation during an event held at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the Arabic language.
The Kingdom led three days of related activities to mark World Arabic Language Day on Dec. 18 and the 50th anniversary of its adoption as an official UN language‎.
Abdullah Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, said: “We recently launched a group of international programs, including centers for teaching the Arabic language, a standardized test for Arabic language learners, and a contemporary dictionary close to the beneficiaries, in addition to many programs around the world.”
He noted that one of the books launched at the event was a reference guide covering interpretation in international organizations, while the other detailed Arabic translation in the UN.
“We have also provided translations of a group of books, including ‘The 100 Most Famous Questions About the Arabic Language,’ and ‘A Guide to the Culture of the Arabic Language,’” Al-Washmi added.
Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the Saudi permanent representative to the UN in New York, said: “The Arabic language has preserved its cultural identity and is distinguished by carrying a great heritage and intellectual, literary, and scientific production extending back more than 14 centuries.
“The Arabic language is one of the pillars of the cultural diversity of humanity. It has also gained great importance among Muslims around the world because it is the language of the Holy Qur’an.”
He noted that Saudi Arabia continued to make concerted efforts to promote the Arabic language, to help shape cultural identity and maintain an historical legacy.
“This is being done through the Kingdom launching many initiatives to highlight the cultural and humanitarian role of the Arabic language through Saudi institutions, including the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Arabic Language Service, and other centers.
“The presence of the Arabic language in the United Nations has contributed to achieving the goals of sustainable development in the world based on its role in addressing many issues in the language of the Arab community,” Al-Wasel added.
World Arabic Language Day‎ was established by the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in 2010 to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity while also promoting equal use of all six of its official working languages throughout the organization.

Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in London on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit comes after directives from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA added.

During the visit, Prince Khalid will meet a number of British officials to discuss relations between the Kingdom and the UK, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of common interest.

