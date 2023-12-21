Saudi HR tech firm Scalers secures $1.8m investment 

RIYADH: Saudi-based human resources technology startup Scalers secured SR7 million ($1.8 million) in a funding round led by Sadu Capital and Access Bridge Ventures.
The new investment will further accelerate the company’s market expansion as well as boost its product development operations.
Founded by Mohammed Al-Saeed, Mohammed Ghawanni and Faysal Al-Ghethber, Scalers offers a recruitment platform that fills roles with high-quality talents 10 times faster, according to a press release.
The platform sources candidates from channels for pre-selected job verticals, qualifies them through engaging tests, and matches employers with talents instantly.
“Imagine having a super recruiter at your fingertips, one that’s shortlisted the candidates before you start looking and is equipped with deep insights and an unparalleled understanding of your talent preferences,” Al-Saeed said.
Furthermore, Al-Gethber stated that the company’s platform enables smarter and faster recruitment processes with better results.
The company claims to be market-ready with threefold quarterly growth.
“Our investment in Scalers, a leading recruitment platform in Saudi Arabia, aims to leverage Scalers’ cutting-edge matching algorithm to seamlessly connect employers with skilled job seekers, addressing the region’s growing talent shortage,” said Qusai Al-Saif, CEO and managing director of Sadu Capital.