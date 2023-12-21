PIF company to create specialist date factory in Madinah

RIYADH: A dedicated date factory will be established after Al-Madinah Heritage Co., the business set up by the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones to acquire land in Madinah.
The news was announced at the inauguration of the Industry and Local Content Medinah Forum in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Madinah region, reported Saudi Pess Agency on Thursday.
The CEO of Al-Madinah Heritage Co., Bandar Al-Qahtani, said the agreement would kickstart the company’s scheme for an integrated date factory in Madinah. Work would begin three months after plans and specifications had been set in accordance with the latest global technologies, he added.
PIF launched the Al-Madinah Heritage Company last September with the aim of improving the production and quality of dates, specifically the Ajwa variety. It also plans to open up new and diverse markets for the dates and related products, both locally and internationally.
The Kingdom produces more than 3.1 tons of dates, according to SPA, with some 34 million fruiting palm trees across the country. The regions are home to more than 10 annual date festivals from July to September, giving farmers an outlet to sell their harvests and produce.
Ajwa dates are considered one of the most important varieties in the world and are the only type mentioned in the Prophet Muhammad’s biography. Distinguished by their dark, almost black, color, Ajwa dates are of high nutritional value. This is attributed to them growing in the middle of Harrat Al-Madinah, a volcanic area rich in minerals.
Saudi director Jamal Kutbi’s realistic depiction of the life of Bahraini composer Khaled El-Sheikh
JEDDAH: A Saudi film director has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Bahraini composer Khaled El-Sheikh’s luminous and unconventional career.
“Khaled El-Sheikh Between Two Fires, Art and Politics” had its international premiere on Dec. 2 during the third Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.
El-Sheikh, a Bahraini composer known for his pioneering musical styles and defiance of societal norms in the Gulf region, has experienced a unique journey in the artistic community.
Directed by emerging Saudi filmmaker Jamal Kutbi, the documentary provides a profound insight into El-Sheikh’s personal and professional experiences. He connected the dots by interviewing various individuals who accompanied El-Sheikh on his artistic journey.
He told Arab News the joy of filmmaking lay upon a deeper understanding of people, things and ideas. “It enhances reality,” he said. “The world of filmmaking is rare and magical.”
This collaboration between Saudi media company Thamaniah and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture has resulted in a captivating portrayal of the artist’s life.
Kutbi aimed to create an authentic documentary, showcasing El-Sheikh’s journey without excessive dramatization.
He said: “I wanted the audience to enjoy the intervals as much as the narration and the story. Visually I was interested in the realism of the shots, making it an authentic documentary, away from any Netflix-style additions or scripted scenes.”
The production process spanned eight months and involved filming in various locations, including El-Sheikh’s childhood home and neighborhood in Bahrain. Kutbi’s ability to engage with the local community allowed him to gather heartfelt interviews and stories.
“Bahraini locals felt delighted and comfortable talking to me once they found out I was from Makkah,” he said. “They would reminisce about their experiences of Hajj and Umrah without any hesitation or formalities. The difference in my dialect was a conversation starter, and I took the opportunity to connect with them.”
He added: “I am grateful to them for giving me these valuable moments.”
Kutbi incorporated an entertaining journalism approach from the 1980s in the film, capturing a shared nostalgia for El-Sheikh’s era across different generations.
“Khaled is an artist hard to surpass, and this is enough reason for me to make him the protagonist of the film. He was willing to share every detail of his life, his small stories and, most importantly, he was sincere and open-hearted,” he said.
El-Sheikh’s passion for art drove him to leave politics behind, only to find himself entangled again later in life.
He opposed the incorporation of political issues into artistic frameworks, a stance that put him at odds with production companies. Despite this, El-Sheikh remained committed to his artistic integrity.
His artistic journey began after he left his political science studies in Kuwait to pursue music at the Cairo Conservatoire in Egypt. There, he created a unique musical style that blended jazz blues, symphonies and Arabic lyrics.
El-Sheikh rose to superstar status following the release of his album, “Whenever You Are Next to Me,” in 1983, gaining recognition for his composition skills and contributions to Gulf region music.
However, he faced challenges when he refused to participate in an awareness-raising concert during the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. Misunderstood, he withdrew from the music industry.
Eventually, El-Sheikh returned with a renewed focus on Gulf music and contributed to its evolution and development. His legacy continues through his daughters, Noura and Samawah, whose talents in acting, singing and presenting contribute to the family’s artistic heritage.
Kutbi said: “I believe it’s one of those films that can unconsciously leave an impact on the viewers, it makes them connect with the protagonist, engaging with his emotions, successes, and setbacks. The impact I genuinely hope for is that influential and well-known personalities in our midst feel encouraged to share their stories, prompting us to create films about them.”
El- Shaikh and Samawah performed in front of the Saudi and international audience following the film’s premiere at the RSIFF, putting on an enchanting show.
The documentary film will be released online in the near future, enabling it to reach a wider audience.
RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Thursday received the Polish Mufti and Head of the Muslim Religious Union in Poland Tomasz Miskiewicz, in Jeddah.
The two officials spoke cordially about Islamic affairs, discussing topics of mutual interest.
Saudi Arabia has been holding conferences both inside and outside of the Kingdom, inviting scholars and specialists, in cooperation with regional and international bodies, to help fight Islamophobia, promote Islamic tolerance, and address the causes of extremism and terrorism.
Four Saudis arrested over trust breaches at charity
RIYADH: Four citizens are being investigated by the Public Prosecution for alleged breach of trust in managing a charitable association, and acting in bad faith.
They are accused of betraying the trust and confidence placed in them by illegally disbursing allowances to association workers and others, as well as disbursing financial dues exceeding SR1 million ($266,666) without regard to regulations.
The accused were arrested and referred to the competent court to be sentenced accordingly under the law for combating financial fraud and breach of trust.
The Public Prosecution said that it stood behind the legal protection of nonprofit charitable associations and their resources, and added that harming or exploiting them constituted a crime subject to strict legal accountability.
The virtual meeting highlighted tour dates and ways to register for the sessions
Jazan’s coffee farms will offer tours centered around growing and harvesting methods
RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission recently staged an event to raise awareness about its tours taking place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir, Madinah, Taif, Jazan, Najran, AlUla, and Al-Ahsa.
The virtual meeting highlighted tour dates and ways to register for the sessions along with related tourism experiences including a Riyadh desert barbecue, seafood tastings on Jeddah’s beaches, an event in the highlands of Asir focused on the haneeth lamb dish, spices and pastries in Madinah, and saleeg and tourist camps in Worood City.
In Najran, famous for its castles and palaces, visitors will be able to sample regional dishes while listening to stories about the architectural history of the area told by a descendant of castle owners.
Jazan’s coffee farms will offer tours centered around growing and harvesting methods, while showcasing popular local food.
In AlUla, visitors will get the chance to pick and taste dates and eat among palm trees, while in Al-Ahsa regional rice dishes will be prepared and served around the palm oases.
The meeting was part of a series of open sessions organized by the commission to promote local heritage, highlight Saudi cuisine, and provide the opportunity to register for the tours.
Saudi foreign ministry organizes trip to AlUla for ambassadors
During their trip, envoys toured Al-Hijr area, the first historical site in the Kingdom on UNESCO World Heritage list
RIYADH: The Saudi foreign ministry organized a trip to AlUla for ambassadors to the Kingdom on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The trip was for envoys from various foreign countries and their families to visit the archaeological sites in the region.
They were accompanied on the visit by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, Abdul Majeed Al-Samari.
During their trip, the ambassadors toured the Al-Hijr area, which is the first historical site in the Kingdom to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage list, where they listened to an introductory explanation about the Qasr Al-Bint and Al-Farid Palace collections.
The visit also included the Maraya Theater, which has hosted concerts by legendary musicians including Alicia Keys, John Legend and Seal, as well as regional stars such as Mohamed Abdo and Assala Nasri.