  Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023
This move falls in line with the municipality’s objectives to support the quality of life in the governorate. Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region witnessed a rise in residential units in 2023 as the governorate’s municipality issued 2,928 licenses for their establishment.  

The authority has also approved 20 plans, 155 residential plots as well as two commercial plans and five government facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This aligns with the Kingdom’s goals and strategies to launch several extensive residential projects to achieve a balance between population growth and rapid urban expansion.        

This also comes as the rise in residential density has led to increased demand for housing, meaning the Kingdom is working to boost the real estate supply to meet this need, aligning with a sustainable urban approach.  

Furthermore, it falls in line with the municipality’s objectives to support the quality of life in the governorate.

In addition to issuing as many as 248 commercial licenses, Al-Ahsa Municipality also announced the allocation of 565 investment opportunities with an area of 1 million sq. meters. 

The entity also revealed 213 temporary sites for winter camps and 135 sites for business incubators in the governorate. 

Also, the year 2023 saw the governorate complete 1,099 electronic requests to merge and sort land plots, update 4,727 deeds for residential units and allocate 79 lands to eight government sectors of different sizes. 

Furthermore, the municipality expropriated properties for the benefit of intersection and road development projects in order to contribute to the flow of traffic. 

That said, the organization carried out the construction of a tunnel at the intersection of King Abdullah Road and Riyadh Road, as well as completed the extension of King Abdullah Road to the cities of Al-Hofuf and Al-Mubarraz. 

With regards to road development projects, the municipality also completed the continuity of the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Road with Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Road, in addition to implementing and disbursing compensation for the historic center project in Al-Hofuf.

In January, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that real estate works in Al-Ahsa provinces are set to boost the Kingdom’s rural tourism. 

Speaking during a panel at the second edition of the Real Estate Future Forum, which was taking place in Riyadh at the time, Al-Khateeb explained that any citizen that has a house or a farm in Al-Ahsa province can offer it on the tourist rural hotel system’s platform for rent and development and the Tourism Development Fund will provide the needed financing.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Municipality licenses residential units

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement
Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement
Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Road connectivity is set to improve between Saudi Arabia and Jordan as the two nations have reached an agreement to enhance their trade and economic collaboration through a land transport agreement. 

This comes as the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport concluded its two-day meetings in Jeddah, the state-run news agency reported.  

The committee underscored its commitment to streamlining procedures and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods for the mutual benefit of both countries. 

During the discussions, the two parties addressed challenges encountered by carriers and licensed establishments in the land transportation sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Consequently, they agreed to implement various measures aimed at improving the efficiency of road connectivity in both nations. 

The meeting was attended by Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan, vice chairman for the land transport sector at the Saudi Transport General Authority, and Abdul Rahim Al-Wreikat, director general of Jordan’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport road connectivity

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports
Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports
Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon be pumped by maritime services, attracting private sector investments surpassing SR1 billion ($266.6 million).

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed four agreements with Zamil Marine Services and Naghi Marine Co. to offer a range of marine services at eight ports associated with the authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and the National Center for Privatization.

According to the authority, the government is keen to support projects that will make Saudi terminals more appealing to trade and place them at the forefront of global logistics, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This is done by providing a strong network of ports and efficient and highly competent integrated logistics services in accordance with best global practices.

Additionally, this will help stimulate the logistics services industry, satisfy the Kingdom’s economic growth ambitions, and achieve the targets and pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port Zamil Marine Services Naghi Marine Co. Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services National Center for Privatization

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured the second rank among G20 nations in the International Telecommunication Union’s 2023 index to monitor information and communication technology worldwide. 

According to ITU’s Information and Communication Technology Development Index, the Kingdom scored 94.9 points, advancing 10 spots over last year and reigning higher than the global average of 72.8.  

The US topped the ICT Development Index among G20 nations with 96.6 points.  

Other G20 peers, which include the UK and Japan, were also placed below Saudi Arabia, as they secured 92.8 and 92 points, respectively.  

The ICT Development Index monitors the economies of 169 nations to measure their progress in ICT services through two main pillars: “universal connectivity” and “meaningful connectivity.”  

In its report, ITU also evaluated factors such as providing a high-quality infrastructure and maintaining secure internet for everyone. 

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission said that the index highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to developing its ICT infrastructure and services to boost economic growth and create opportunities. It rates the Saudi ICT market as the largest and the fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

“The IDI reflects Saudi Arabia’s strong ICT infrastructure and the affordable and reliable services, which directly contribute to the development of the national digital economy, attract investment, and increase the size of the Saudi ICT market,” said CITC in the statement.  

CITC added that Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector is progressing steadily, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a technology hub.  

According to CITC, Saudi Arabia has 99 percent internet penetration, with total investments in the sector hitting SR93 billion ($24.79 billion) over the past six years.   

Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has had an established digitization procedure called the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.  

It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, aiming to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA ICT Development Index ICT International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Communications Space and Technology Commission

Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact

Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact

Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact
  • Two nations have already agreed to seek access to nickel, lithium for electric-vehicle batteries
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed a pact to expand cooperation in the mining and mineral resources sector.

The agreement was inked on Sunday in Riyadh between Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito and Saudi Arabia’s Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar AlKhorayef.

The pact highlights Japan’s commitment to work with the Kingdom, which has a stable supply of minerals, while Saudi Arabia aims to diversify its economy.

 

Earlier this month, the two ministers met to discuss further economic cooperation, with Saito highlighting the benefits of the Japan-Saudi Vision 2030 agreement.

In March, Saito visited Riyadh and signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to invest in Africa and other resource-rich nations — with a focus on securing interests in nickel, lithium and other minerals for the production of electric vehicle batteries.

Saito stated: “We would like to promote efforts to strengthen the supply chain of important minerals by actively involving companies from both countries.

In addition, Saito also met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih to discuss economic relations.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Bandar Al-Khorayef

Japan, Saudi Arabia discuss greater energy collaboration

Japan, Saudi Arabia discuss greater energy collaboration
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan, Saudi Arabia discuss greater energy collaboration

Japan, Saudi Arabia discuss greater energy collaboration
  • Stable global supply, clean energy, on agenda at talks in Riyadh
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s and Japan’s top energy officials held talks in Riyadh on Sunday to enhance collaboration in the sector and ensure stable global supply.

The talks, as a part of the second Japan-Saudi energy dialogue, were led by Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The ministers reviewed the progress of the Saudi-Japan Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation, which was announced in July, covering key areas including the use of hydrogen and ammonia, carbon recycling, critical minerals required for the energy sector, and supply chain resilience.

Both ministers stressed the importance of having stable global oil markets. Saudi Arabia is Japan’s largest oil supplier.

In addition, they agreed to advance global efforts toward net zero and address energy security and economic growth, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Moreover, Saito and Bandar AlKhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources, signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of mining and mineral resources.

 

 

AlKhorayef recently concluded a three-day visit to Tokyo, which highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in fostering economic relations with Japan.

During his trip, he said: “The Kingdom opens its doors to Japanese investors and invites them to capitalize on the investment opportunities that we have developed in accordance with our industrial and mining strategy.”

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

