Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, speaking at the NIDLP annual ceremony, explained that the program acquired five new renewable energy projects to ensure reasonable costs.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to access green energy at competitive prices thanks to agreements signed by the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.  

According to Al-Ekhbariya, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, speaking at the NIDLP annual ceremony, explained that the program acquired five new renewable energy projects to ensure reasonable costs.  

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s goal of deriving half of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030.  

“NIDLP signed agreements to purchase five new renewable energy projects that will produce energy at competitive prices,” Alkhorayef said.  

He added: “NIDLP program built integrated equipment in the ministries capable of implementing projects.”

The minister went on to say that the program also adopted the first natural gas storage project in the Kingdom.

In addition, it contributed to the crown prince’s launch of four economic zones and 59 logistical plans to develop infrastructure, Alkhorayef highlighted.

The minister also noted: “The nation’s young men and women are a milestone in the maturity of government systems and are capable of turning dreams into reality.”

He added: “The maturity of the executive bodies is the real guarantee of the sustainability of the sectors and the achievement of the nation’s aspirations.”

Also speaking at the same event, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Sector Saleh Al-Jasser reiterated: “In cooperation with NIDLP, we are continuing to achieve the national transport strategy.”

In addition, the CEO of NIDLP, Suliman Al-Mazroua — who was also present at the event — shed light on the program’s executive performance during 2023.

“The program’s executive performance increased to 87 percent and by more than 17 degrees since the beginning of the year,” Al-Mazroua disclosed.

He also tackled exports, saying: “The Kingdom’s non-oil exports achieved historic numbers that had never been achieved before.”

As for job creation in 2023, the CEO projected it would be the highest standing at more than 200,000 jobs.

The NIDLP’s objective is to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors while unlocking the full potential of additional local resources.

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s communications infrastructure is set to receive a boost as Aramco Digital Co. and Intel announced plans to establish the Kingdom’s first open wireless access network development center. 

The proposed center aims to drive innovation, promote technological advancement, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation landscape, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

In this collaboration, Aramco Digital Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will join forces with Intel to accelerate the development and implementation of open wireless access network technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to establishing a robust and resilient communications infrastructure. 

An open access network, an advanced technology allowing multiple service providers to sell retail services over the same access network simultaneously, is at the heart of this initiative, enabling subscribers to choose their service provider. 

This partnership holds the potential to propel Saudi Arabia further in its digitization journey, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The development center is expected to foster collaboration between Aramco Digital and Intel engineers, researchers, and industry experts. 

The SPA report added that the innovation center will also contribute to the development of local talents by providing training and practical experience in the field of open wireless access network technology. 

Tariq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital, said that this collaboration will be a catalyst for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.  

He emphasized that the partnership will focus on preparing local talents at the highest levels in the field of advanced fifth-generation technologies and future sixth-generation technologies. 

In January 2023, the energy giant launched Aramco Digital Co. to propel the Kingdom’s growth in the technological sector.  

At that time, Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser announced a commitment of SR1.9 billion ($510 million) to the company over the next three years, aiming to drive innovation across the Kingdom and grow the digital economy through a network of partnerships, projects and joint ventures. 

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom
Updated 25 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom
  • PIF’s diverse 2023 comes to an end with new companies and strategic alliances
Updated 25 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia launched its ambitious roadmap for economic diversification in 2016, there was too much skepticism over its outcome, as the Kingdom had been reliant on crude oil for several decades.

Seven years later, the Vision 2030 blueprint has not only facilitated the rise of the Kingdom’s non-oil sector but also fired up the economy with sunrise industries fueled by the sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund engages in equity investments, loans and guarantees, channeling public funds into strategic projects locally and globally. It also finances significant government and private industrial ventures, catalyzing economic change in the Kingdom.

To its credit, the PIF has established over 79 companies and created over 50,000 jobs. In 2023, it had a series of successful launches and purposeful partnerships, consolidating its position as one of the world’s largest sovereign funds with over $700 billion in assets under management.

Here’s a wrap of PIF’s high-profile launches and partnerships this year that promise to catapult the Kingdom’s economy to new heights.

Dan Co.

In December, Dan Co. entered the market to promote ecotourism and agricultural tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Established by the PIF, the company is expected to contribute SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) to the country’s non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

The company will develop and operate high-end resorts and lodges in the Kingdom in partnership with the local community.

The PIF also revealed that the firm’s first project will be located in the Al-Ahsa region, across 1.8 million sq.m., featuring an eco-resort, an agri-resort and an adventure resort.

Tasaru Mobility Investments

In October, Tasaru Mobility Investments was launched to boost the automotive and mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

The firm founded by the PIF is expected to accelerate strategic investments and partnerships with local and global companies.

At the time of the launch, the fund revealed that Tasaru’s first investment is a joint venture with Zamil Group Real Estate Co., Abdullah Ibrahim Alkhorayef Sons Co. and Dar Al-Himmah Projects Co. Ltd. which will develop an automotive logistics hub in King Abdullah Economic City.

To propel the growth of Tasaru, PIF appointed Michael Muller as its CEO. Muller has previously held several senior management positions in companies like Porsche AG and Volkswagen Group.

Al Balad Development Co.

In October, Al Balad Development Co. set the stage to transform the historic Jeddah district into a renowned tourist destination.

The company is working toward restoring heritage buildings and improving the infrastructure in Al-Balad.

The project will oversee the creation of 9,300 homes and 1,800 hotel units across an area of 2.5 million sq. meters.

The development will also create 1.3 million sq. meters of commercial and office space.

The company aims to position Jeddah as a global economic hub, a cultural and heritage destination, and a premier tourism hot spot aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

SRJ Sports Investment Co.

In August, SRJ Sports Investment Co. entered the gaming arena to accelerate the sports sector’s growth in the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The investment company focuses on acquiring and developing new sports events and intellectual property, besides availing commercial rights of big games and hosting major global championships in Saudi Arabia.

The PIF company also plans to target businesses offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry.

According to media reports, the company acquired a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League, a prestigious mixed martial arts company, to boost PFL’s regional expansion.

Saudi Facility Management Co.

In August, Saudi Facility Management Co., also known as FMTECH, dawned on the country’s institutional landscape to improve operational efficiency within the local facilities handling sector.

The PIF company offers maintenance services for the health, industrial, real estate and entertainment sectors, besides catering to aviation facilities and educational institutions.

It delivers comprehensive services, including utilities, energy and waste management. Housekeeping, security, and landscaping are the other services that the company provides.

Sawani Co.

Sawani Co. hit the dairy scene in July to grow the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development.

Sawani Co. is working in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and is also trying to modernize the sector by implementing new technologies.

Last month, the PIF company signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Balad Development Co. to provide the “Noug” brand of camel milk products for all visitors to the historic Jeddah district.

Saudi Tourism Investment Co.

In July, Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, unlocked the potential of the Kingdom’s leisure opportunities.

The PIF company aims to accelerate investments in tourist destinations and projects nationwide.

It is also enabling the private sector by creating investment opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises.

The company is also focused on developing attractive destinations with hospitality, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia.

In November, Asfar CEO Fahad bin Mushayt told Arab News that the company’s long-term goal is to contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism.

“Asfar envisions Saudi Arabia as a globally recognized tourism hub, a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” bin Mushyat told Arab News.

Lifera

In June, Pharmaceutical Investment Co., also known as Lifera, entered the Kingdom’s healthcare sector to boost the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

The company manufactures lifesaving products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies. It also works toward developing cell and gene therapies and innovative small molecules.

In July, Lifera partnered with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Saudi manufacturer Arabio to increase the local production of vaccines in the Kingdom.

Equity investments

The PIF also made significant investments in several reputed organizations this year besides launching these companies.

In December, the sovereign wealth fund bought a significant minority stake in UK-based Rocco Forte Hotels.

It said that the agreement is in line with the fund’s plans to invest in promising sectors globally and obtain returns in the long term. 

In November, the fund also bought a 10 percent stake in Heathrow Airport from Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial.

Heathrow is one of the world’s largest air traffic platforms, connecting the UK with global trading partners to help stimulate economic growth.

Moreover, in November, the fund raised its stakes in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent.

The fund’s bullish move through emerging opportunities is not only providing optimism to the Saudi economy but also prompting the Kingdom’s vibrant workforce to join hands in achieving national goals scripted in the Vision 2030 blueprint.

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
Updated 25 December 2023
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
Updated 25 December 2023
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR

DUBAI: More than 230,000 people in countries neighboring Palestine and Israel could be pushed into poverty as the effects of the war ripples across the region, according to a UN-led assessment.

Countries in the Arab region, particularly those that form the “ring of fire” around Israel and Palestine, face a grave economic downturn thanks to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a study carried out by the UN’s Development Program and Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

The report, titled “Expected socio-economic impacts of the Gaza Crisis on neighboring countries in the Arab states region,” states how Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon could see their economies regress by at least two to three years due to the ramifications of the war.

The analysis examines several possible regional spillover effects, based on lessons learned from previous conflicts in the region, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2008-2009 war in Gaza and the crisis in Syria that has been ongoing since 2011.

All these conflicts have contributed to changes in oil prices, pressures on public debt, influxes of refugees and effects on tourism and trade, among others.

These spillover effects may not have fully played out at present and there remain various risk factors to be monitored, states the UNDP report.

“The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains,” Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of economic and business advisory consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates, told Arab News at the end of November.

According to the World Bank, the war has left Gaza’s economy almost at a standstill, and approximately 85 percent of workers are without jobs, says the organization.

In a recent analysis of the economic impact of the conflict, the Washington-based development organization said the Palestinian territory was operating at only 16 percent of its productive capacity and was experiencing a “deep recession.”

The economic cost of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on the neighboring countries of Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon in terms of loss of gross domestic product could rise to at least $10.3 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, according to the study.

This amount could double if the conflict lasts for another six months, the UNDP report says.

“The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... It soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going,” Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP’s director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States who led the study, told Reuters.

Al-Dardari, a former minister for economic affairs in the Syrian government, noted that the scale of destruction in Gaza within such a short time was unprecedented since World War II.

“To lose 45-50 percent of all housing in one month of fighting ... We have never seen anything like this ... the relationship between destruction level and time, it’s unique,” he told Reuters. 

According to another UN analysis released in early November, the West Bank and Gaza’s GDP shrank 4 percent in the war’s first month, sending more than 400,000 people into poverty — an economic impact unseen in the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine or any previous war between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Dardari told a news conference launching the November report that a loss of 12 percent of GDP for Palestinians by the end of the year would be “massive and unprecedented.”

By comparison, said Al-Dardari, the Syrian economy lost 1 percent of its GDP per month at the height of its conflict, and it took Ukraine a year and a half of fighting to lose 30 percent of its GDP — an average of about 1.6 per month.

The war arrived just as Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan were already facing severe and mounting struggles from high unemployment, fiscal pressures, impacted investment flows and slow growth. 

These countries were in the throes of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and Lebanon in particular remains in a dire state thanks to one of its worst economic crises and the aftermath of the Aug. 4 2020 Beirut explosion.

In an interview with Arab News earlier this month, the chairman of business giant Al-Habtoor Group admitted he is prepared to pull out of Lebanon entirely, such is the concern over the country’s economic future.

Khalaf Al-Habtoor said the value of his group’s $1.5 billion direct and indirect investments in Lebanon is now close to zero thanks to the downturn.

The country is already mired in an ongoing financial crisis and deep political instability, and the conflict at its border is threatening to further destabilize the economy. 

Across Jordan and Egypt, one area already experiencing ramifications because of the war is the tourism sector, which is now seeing a downturn reminiscent of the COVID-19-era.

In Jordan, tourism accounts for 10 percent of GDP, but since the war began, hotels and cultural tours have witnessed numerous cancellations, almost overnight.

In Egypt, the travel industry is still behind pre-pandemic figures when it comes to GDP contribution, posting 7.7 percent in 2022 compared to 8.5 percent in 2019.

The war has seen the sector take another hit, with numerous tourism bookings to popular destinations in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Gaza, such as Taba, Nuweibeh, Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh, canceled.

The future remains dire for the entire region, a Lebanese Beirut-based businessman told Arab News on the condition of anonymity.

“We have been at breaking point for so long,” he said, adding: “The current war, or an expanded war in the country, only exacerbates our situation. We have been living in a state of collapse for the past four years. We have gotten used to it. There is no financial sector, no government and no hope for young startups.”

The businessman added: “If Israel engages in a greater war with Hezbollah, the economic costs are worse for Israel.

“We have already been living in economic and social despair.”

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport in Dammam is poised for a significant development as SAL Saudi Logistics Services has committed to a investments worth SR100 million ($26.6 million). 

The funding is directed toward the rehabilitation and enhancement of the airport’s air cargo building, a strategic move anticipated to significantly improve operational capabilities and enhance the customer service experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the agreement, SAL will increase the air cargo facility’s capacity and equip it with the latest technologies and equipment in line with global best practices, aimed at boosting efficiency and improving customer service. 

This development is part of a 20-year strategic partnership agreement signed between SAL and Dammam Airports Co., initially agreed upon in March 2022. 

The signing ceremony was presided over by Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, in an effort to elevate the air transport industry in the region. 

The event was attended by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, besides other key figures in the air transport sector. 

The agreement was formally signed by Faisal Al-Bedah, managing director and CEO of SAL, and Mohammed Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co. 

The CEO of SAL highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering collaborative efforts among different stakeholders in the Kingdom’s aviation sector. 

This agreement is expected to not only enhance air cargo services at Saudi airports but also contribute to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub, thereby supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Al-Hassany noted that this agreement aligns with their objectives to improve various air transport services at King Fahd International Airport. 

The focus is on delivering top-quality logistics services efficiently and ensuring a seamless customer experience, he added. 

This initiative is part of the broader National Transport and Logistics Strategy and National Aviation Strategy that aims to elevate Saudi airports’ services, transform the Kingdom into a world-class logistics center, and sustain the development of the logistics sector by integrating advanced global technologies. 

ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities

ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities

ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has stepped up its focus on green hydrogen and renewables by joining the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, a leading think tank on energy and environmental issues.   

The utility major announced the membership on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum and said the membership will allow it access to IEEJ’s extensive database of original research.   

According to the statement, the membership will enable ACWA Power to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge energy research and contribute to the company’s commitment to supporting sustainable progress and development. 

“We’re incredibly excited about our new status as a full member of the IEEJ,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in the statement. 

He added: “By leveraging this membership, ACWA Power is well-positioned to actively engage in the advancement of green energy technologies, thereby accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable and renewable energy future.” 

Speaking during a panel session earlier in December, ACWA Power Founder Mohammad Abunayyan outlined the need for a robust foundation of knowledge and talent to navigate this transition successfully. 

“The old industry and the old economy are not relevant to the new economy. In Saudi Arabia, we have a new economy, thanks to our leader, and we need to be fast to prepare our youth for this economy,” said Abunayyan. 

He encouraged all the giga-projects, such as NEOM, The Red Sea Project and Qiddiyah, to have technical institutes to prepare the young talent.    

“The great news is that we have young talent who is very serious and committed. They will be the future and deliver our ambitions 100 percent,” said the ACWA Power founder.    

Abunayyan also pointed out that infrastructure development in the Kingdom has led to increasing opportunities in the operations and maintenance of the facility management sector.   

Therefore, he added, there is a need to focus on developing technical skills or vocational training. 

Speaking at the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum 2023 in Riyadh, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Monday reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to promote green energy and vowed to become the world’s No. 1 exporter of green hydrogen. 

Al-Falih highlighted the strategic ties between the two countries. He said Japan was the first country to receive a consignment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia. 

