KSrelief distributes clothing shopping vouchers in Lebanon, Syria 

KSrelief distributed 582 shopping vouchers in Lebanon that allowed recipients. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA
KSrelief distributed vouchers in Syria and Lebanon that enabled beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.  

Around 2035 vouchers were distributed in Syria’s Idlib as part of the project to assist families affected by the earthquake in northern and western Syria. 

KSrelief also distributed 582 shopping vouchers in Lebanon that allowed recipients, “including orphans, individuals with special needs, and the most vulnerable Syrian and Palestinian refugee families, as well as members of the local community,” to purchase winter clothing from authorized stores, SPA reported.  

 This distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023, aiming to assist those in need.  

Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for winning a third term in Egypt’s latest elections.

El-Sisi had secured a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory on Dec. 18.

On a phone call, the Saudi crown prince conveyed his wishes for progress and prosperity to the leader and the people of Egypt.

El-Sisi thanked the crown prince for his “sincere wishes.”

Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid body, KSrelief, has ended its orthopedic surgery and cancer relief program in Yemen, having overseen 69 surgeries and the treatment of 66 children with cancerous tumors.

The project was held from Dec. 16 to 23 and involved 23 volunteers who were specialists in various medical fields.

There was also training provided for doctors, nurses and pharmacists in pediatric oncology and hematology.

Updated 25 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 25 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad has conferred the Order of Bahrain-First Class on Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Prince Sultan bin Ahmed for his role in enhancing relations between the two nations.

The ceremony was held at Safriya Palace on Sunday, to mark the end of his tenure as the ambassador, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Sultan thanked King Hamad for the honor and hoped that Bahrain would continue to prosper with the support of Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad lauded the ambassador for helping to strengthen ties between the two countries.

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
  • Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthis committed to steps toward a ceasefire, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed a statement issued by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg regarding a roadmap to peace.
“The Foreign Ministry reiterates the Kingdom’s continued support for Yemen and its people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations,” Saudi Press Agency said.

The Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthis have both committed to steps toward a ceasefire, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday.

Grundberg, in a statement issued by his office, said he “welcomes the parties’ commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices.”

Updated 24 December 2023
Haifa Alshammari
  • Club has delivered over 1,700 publications to readers throughout Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 December 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Bookworms in a Saudi province have set up more than 800 home libraries to promote reading.

The success story follows Najran Literary and Cultural Club’s launch earlier this year of its Furnishing Home Libraries initiative which came in the wake of a Reading is Life project members started four years ago.

Club president, Saeed Al-Mardama, said the program began with the establishment of a library at Najran airport which receives 60 books every week, the Saudi Press Agency reported. It has now delivered more than 1,700 publications to readers throughout Saudi Arabia.

A team of volunteers distributes books to the homes of registered members.

Hind Saud, a reader and book reviewer on Instagram, said: “The initiative is important and outstanding, especially at this time because not many people read nowadays.

“Also, after technology, social media, and smartphones, it becomes rare to see people holding books and reading them.

“So, the idea that they deliver books right at your door, encourage you to read, and support you for days, weeks, and months, is something amazing.”

The club had initially set a target of creating 500 libraries in Najran, but the number has now reached 800 in the region.

Reading in the Kingdom has been steadily growing in popularity, partly because of special awareness events. These have included the Riyadh International Book Fair, and the Reading is Life initiative in Najran aimed at adults and children.
 

