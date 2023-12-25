KSrelief distributes clothing shopping vouchers in Lebanon, Syria 

KSrelief distributed vouchers in Syria and Lebanon that enabled beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Around 2035 vouchers were distributed in Syria’s Idlib as part of the project to assist families affected by the earthquake in northern and western Syria.

KSrelief also distributed 582 shopping vouchers in Lebanon that allowed recipients, “including orphans, individuals with special needs, and the most vulnerable Syrian and Palestinian refugee families, as well as members of the local community,” to purchase winter clothing from authorized stores, SPA reported.

This distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023, aiming to assist those in need.