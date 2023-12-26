Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito, and Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoichi Fukazawa, in the presence of officials from the two countries, and the participation of several government sector representatives.

Al-Falih stressed the importance of the meeting as it is the first ministerial meeting of the joint vision since the leaders of the two countries launched the second chapter of this vision’s journey, during a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in July in Riyadh.

Today, at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 in #Riyadh, representatives from #Japan and #SaudiArabia come together to highlight new areas of collaboration across key sectors, building on a strategic partnership that has grown over decades pic.twitter.com/C3JqImEHTM — وزارة الاستثمار (@MISA) December 25, 2023

Al-Falih said that the meeting will discuss and review summaries of the most prominent work of the sub-groups of the joint vision, and focus on new and sustainable areas of cooperation.

He added that the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 has played an active role in developing and advancing the bilateral partnership since its launch in 2016, and the work of the various subgroups of the joint vision contributed to the expansion of the partnership in areas of common interest to the two countries.

At the end of the session, the minutes of the meeting were signed, which included many joint initiatives and work programs.

HE @Khalid_AlFalih underscores the enduring collaboration between KSA and Japan at the 7th ministerial meeting of the Joint Saudi-Japan Vision 2030. With a strategic focus on green energy, EV metals, manufacturing, e-sports, biotech, and SEZs, a promising partnership unfolds. pic.twitter.com/4YdGf4eMyF — وزارة الاستثمار (@MISA) December 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum was held on Monday with more than 400 representatives from the public and private sectors from both the Saudi and Japanese sides taking part, along with a number of CEOs of major companies and representatives of the government and private sectors from both countries.

The forum witnessed the signing of 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding between Japanese entities and companies covering various sectors, most notably water, financial services, communications, information technology, energy and health care. Three major projects were also announced in the fields of construction technology, tourism, and entertainment.

The forum included several presentations on economic cities and special zones, public-private partnership initiatives and opportunities, Japanese cooperation in the Middle East, and the contributions of the Japanese External Trade Authority to the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

HE @Khalid_AlFalih opens the #SaudiJapanInvestmentForum in the presence of HE Mr. SAITO Ken, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, along with a distinguished delegation from Japan, welcoming them to join the journey of collaboration and growth. pic.twitter.com/iSK1iPw6AO — وزارة الاستثمار (@MISA) December 25, 2023

The forum also held dialogue sessions that discussed the opportunities and potentials available for cooperation between the Kingdom and Japan in the healthcare and water sectors.

They also dealt with the role of technology and innovation in developing the performance of these sectors, enhancing their efficiency, and the opportunities for promising partnerships in implementing mega projects in the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Red Sea, and Qiddiya.

The forum also talked about the importance of innovation in the space sector.