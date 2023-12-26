You are here

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum was held in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum was held in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh
RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito, and Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoichi Fukazawa, in the presence of officials from the two countries, and the participation of several government sector representatives.

Al-Falih stressed the importance of the meeting as it is the first ministerial meeting of the joint vision since the leaders of the two countries launched the second chapter of this vision’s journey, during a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in July in Riyadh.

Al-Falih said that the meeting will discuss and review summaries of the most prominent work of the sub-groups of the joint vision, and focus on new and sustainable areas of cooperation.

He added that the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 has played an active role in developing and advancing the bilateral partnership since its launch in 2016, and the work of the various subgroups of the joint vision contributed to the expansion of the partnership in areas of common interest to the two countries.

At the end of the session, the minutes of the meeting were signed, which included many joint initiatives and work programs.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum was held on Monday with more than 400 representatives from the public and private sectors from both the Saudi and Japanese sides taking part, along with a number of CEOs of major companies and representatives of the government and private sectors from both countries.

The forum witnessed the signing of 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding between Japanese entities and companies covering various sectors, most notably water, financial services, communications, information technology, energy and health care. Three major projects were also announced in the fields of construction technology, tourism, and entertainment.

The forum included several presentations on economic cities and special zones, public-private partnership initiatives and opportunities, Japanese cooperation in the Middle East, and the contributions of the Japanese External Trade Authority to the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

The forum also held dialogue sessions that discussed the opportunities and potentials available for cooperation between the Kingdom and Japan in the healthcare and water sectors.

They also dealt with the role of technology and innovation in developing the performance of these sectors, enhancing their efficiency, and the opportunities for promising partnerships in implementing mega projects in the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Red Sea, and Qiddiya. 

The forum also talked about the importance of innovation in the space sector.

Updated 26 December 2023
Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail set to hit until Saturday

RIYADH: Authorities on Monday urged the public to exercise caution as further rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit most regions from Tuesday until Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

People are advised to avoid areas that might be susceptible to flooding, not to swim in open waters, and adhere to instructions announced through various media outlets, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said.

The Makkah region will be hit by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential conditions, hail, and very fast descending winds reaching speeds of more than 60 kph, leading to rising waves on the coasts. These conditions will prevail in Makkah, Jeddah, Al-Jamoum, Al-Kamil, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Rabigh, Bahrah, and Al-Laith.

A similar forecast has been issued for the Riyadh region, including Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqraa, and Al-Majma’ah, as well as the regions of Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.

Moderate rains and active downward winds are expected to give rise to dust and dirt in some regions of the Makkah region, including Turabah, Al-Muwayh, Al-Khurma, Raniyah, Al-Qunfudhah, and the regions of Tabuk and Al-Baha.

Moderate to light rain and active downward winds are expected in some areas of the Riyadh region, including the capital, Rumah, Thadig, Marrat, Al-Muzahmiyya, Al-Hareeq, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Kharj, and the regions of Asir and the Eastern Province.

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia's inaugural report

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report
  • Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the substantial human rights reforms enacted under the Kingdom's leadership
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, led the Kingdom’s delegation at the 22nd session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee at the Arab League, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agenda at the session, which is taking place in Cairo over two days until Dec. 26, includes a review of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural periodic human rights report.

Al-Tuwaijri spoke of Saudi Arabia’s committed approach to human rights in her keynote address, outlining the Kingdom’s foundational governance principles — justice, consultation, and equality — and its endeavors in establishing a comprehensive legal and institutional framework aimed at bolstering and safeguarding human rights.

Al-Tuwaijri underscored the significance of Article 26 of the Basic Law of Governance, which mandates state protection of human rights in alignment with Islamic law, including justice, equality, family rights, property rights, social security, employment, cultural engagement, education, health, environmental protection, personal safety and freedom, privacy rights, judicial independence, and equitable access to justice.

She further highlighted the substantial human rights reforms enacted under the auspices of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which reflected a dynamic and forward-thinking political commitment to the progression and protection of human rights.

Al-Tuwaijri added that since the initiation of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia had enacted over 100 legislative, institutional, judicial, and procedural amendments regarding human rights.

She advocated for stronger collaboration and integration within the Arab League to champion for human rights, particularly the Palestinian cause, while expressing concern over the worsening human rights conditions in Palestinian territories.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh commended Saudi Arabia’s advances in regard to human rights, particularly noting the significant standard and institutional reforms.
 

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality
Updated 25 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality
  • Game On is a Saudi brand that specializes in the sports entertainment industry
Updated 25 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Game On, the first sports and entertainment center of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, recently opened its doors in the Ishbiliya District in Riyadh.

Islam Gasser, partner and CEO of Game On, told Arab News that the brand is under the umbrella of the General Entertainment Authority.

“We’re bringing two brands under the same sports entertainment umbrella: Battle Karts and Game On. Battle Kart is a Belgian karting brand and it’s the first brand that makes video game arcades a real experience with games like the Mario Kart or Crash, the game that we played when we were kids … so they brought it to life.”

He explained that “Game On is interactive sports arcades that bring eight sports together” including football, basketball, handball and more.

Game On is a Saudi brand that specializes in the sports entertainment industry. One of the center’s main experiences is Battle Kart. It carriers several sports games made with the latest technology and modern technology and a food and beverage area as well.

4Steps is a Saudi company specializing in the field of entertainment and sports, and it is supported by the General Entertainment Authority and the Ministry of Investment, and its first station was Game On in Riyadh.

With support from authority and its keenness to support emerging and medium-sized companies and to provide the best entertainment experiences to all citizens, residents and tourists, 4Steps was able to attract the Belgian Battle Kart brand, which has 26 branches in Europe, to Saudi Arabia to sign a strategic partnership to open branches in several cities.

The company aims to create unique sports entertainment experiences that keep pace with Saudi Vision 2030.

BattleKart is the world’s first real-life kart racer with a blend of video games and augmented reality. It includes BattleSnake, based on the beloved Snake mobile game, BattleFoot for football lovers, and other games including BattleColor, which sees competitors try to cover the tracks with their teams colors. The track contains 12 karting players who can challenge opponents for 15 minutes in four different modes for SR120 ($32) for one game.

Adrian Lacroix, the trade and investment counselor at the Belgian Embassy, stated that this move is excellent for Saudi Arabian investments, particularly given the country’s strong video game culture.

“Since Saudis enjoy gaming so much, we felt it was a smart idea to open the center here and it ties in perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030. I estimate that 80 percent of Saudis are gamers. This is a unique form of entertainment that is enormous and essentially catered to this particular customer base.”

Larcroix’s role involves assisting companies in conducting business in a manner similar to that of Saudi companies. Their objective is to entice investment from Saudi Arabia to Belgium and vice versa.

The Trade Promotion Agency of Belgium, together with the Embassy of Belgium, is organizing a trade mission from March 3-6 in Riyadh. A business delegation will arrive from Belgium and Luxembourg. The international trade mission and will be focused on tech companies and will have signed agreements during LEAP.

For booking and more details, visit battlekart.com.

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative
Updated 25 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative
Updated 25 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Food options for celiac patients will be improved under an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The initiative, carried out in cooperation with the Food and Drug Authority, will allow delivery application companies to provide clear classifications for foods with and without gluten, helping celiac patients to make informed dietary decisions.

The authority said that the step will raise awareness about the importance of providing suitable food options for those who suffer from gluten sensitivity.

Delivery application services will also be improved by providing accurate information about nutritional ingredients, saving time and effort for celiac patients, the authority added.

Who's Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.

Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.

Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

Bander Al-Suhaimi has held the role of executive manager of Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. in the Eastern Province since March 2021.

Since April 2007, the company has emerged as a key player in the insurance industry, meeting the demands of the local market with its innovative insurance approach.

Al-Suhaimi has been instrumental in shaping the region’s insurance landscape through strategy formulation and execution, and ensuring alignment with the company’s overarching goals.

His strategies involve comprehensive performance reviews, in-depth analysis of local insurance markets, and customization of policies to suit client needs, all within the ambit of reinsurance agreements.

Al-Suhaimi also contributes to the broader financial sector as a member of the finance committee at Asharqia Chamber and the finance and insurance national committee at the Council of Saudi Chambers. He has held both roles since 2022.

His journey in the insurance sector began at Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. in 2012. Starting as a commercial manager, he managed production targets, client interactions, and underwriting processes.

In 2015, he was promoted as the company’s regional manager in the Eastern Province, where he undertook strategic relationship management, sales oversight, and regional strategy development, paving the way for his executive position.

His subsequent position was as the head of bancassurance in 2020, which involved establishing the division, managing strategic relationships, and steering growth and marketing efforts.

Before entering the insurance industry, Al-Suhaimi gained substantial experience in banking with Banque Saudi Fransi and Bank Al-Jazira.

Holding a bachelor’s degree of science in organization and management development from King Abdulaziz University, Al-Suhaimi’s academic background solidifies his expertise in strategic leadership and business management.

