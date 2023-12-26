You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Palestinians collect empty gas containers to replace for displaced families near their makeshift shelters in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 24, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
  Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate "temporarily and move to shelters" in Deir Al-Balah
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.
Gemma Connell, deployed in Gaza for several weeks now, described what she called a “human chess board” in which thousands of people, displaced many times already, are on the run again and there is no guarantee a destination will be safe.
The United States, Israel’s staunchest ally in its war against Hamas, has for weeks pressured Israel to take further steps to minimize civilian harm by identifying safe areas and clearing humanitarian routes for people to escape.
“People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans and in trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe,” said Connell, who on Monday visited the Deir Al-Balah neighborhood in central Gaza.
“I’ve spoken to many people. There’s so little space left here in Rafah that people just don’t know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there’s an evacuation order somewhere.
“People flee that area into another area. But they’re not safe there,” said Connell, team leader for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Asked for the army’s response, a spokesperson said the military has sought to evacuate civilians from areas of fighting but Hamas systematically attempts to prevent that effort. The army spokesperson said the Palestinian militant group uses civilians as human shields, an accusation the group denies.

‘NO SAFE PLACE IN GAZA’
Connell described the death of a 9-year-old boy named Ahmed in Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, where many of the wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight were brought and where she spent around 1-1/2 hours.
“He was not in an area under an evacuation order, he was in an area that was supposed to be safe. There is no safe place in Gaza,” she said, adding that new airstrikes took place when she was at the hospital and she witnessed wounded being brought in.
She shared the text of a notification from the Israeli military urging residents of at least half-a-dozen central Gazan neighborhoods to evacuate on Friday.
It says the Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate “temporarily and move to shelters” in Deir Al-Balah.
The army spokesperson told Reuters: “The IDF will act against Hamas wherever it operates, with full commitment to international law, while distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, and taking all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians.”
US officials have repeatedly said they expect Israel to scale down its operations to a more low-intensity phase of more targeted and surgical operations.
However, Israeli operations have intensified.
Christmas Eve proved to be one of the deadliest nights in the 11-week-old war between Israel and Hamas, as Palestinian health officials in Gaza said Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, bringing the death toll to nearly 20,700.
As Palestinians mourned their losses, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep up the fight against Hamas militants who in a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people and abducted 240, according to an Israeli count.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Palestinians

Israel says dead hostage's car links Gaza hospital to militants

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military on Monday claimed new evidence linking a north Gaza hospital to hostages seized by militants, saying it found the car of a captive mistakenly killed by troops inside the facility.
A Toyota Corolla with an Israeli license plate belonging to the family of Samer El-Talalqa has been found inside the Indonesian hospital, the army said.
Talalqa was among three hostages that the Israeli army said troops shot dead earlier this month, mistakenly identifying them as a threat.
“RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) remnants and bloodstains were found in the vehicle, which were identified as belonging to another hostage,” the army statement said without elaborating.
“The finding of the vehicle directly links the hospital to the brutal events of October 7.”
AFP could not independently confirm the claim, and there was no immediate comment from the Indonesian-funded facility in Beit Lahia.
On October 7, Hamas militants smashed through the highly militarised Gaza border to launch unprecedented attacks across southern Israel, leaving around 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
The Palestinian militants also abducted around 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.
Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, killing at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Israel has come under scathing international criticism for targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which it has repeatedly accused of being used by Hamas militants for military purposes.
Hamas denies the Israeli accusations that hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are being used by its operatives.
In early November, Indonesia denied an Israeli claim that the hospital in Beit Lahia sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
Updated 55 min 47 sec ago
AFP
Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
  Israel vowed to crush Hamas and launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege
Updated 55 min 47 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday said it was “intensifying the fighting” against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war’s 12th week.
The conflict has heightened tensions across the Middle East where Iran — which supports Hamas — on Monday accused Israel of killing a senior Revolutionary Guards general in Syria and vowed revenge.
Pope Francis decried the “desperate humanitarian situation” in Gaza. During his traditional Christmas message he called for an immediate cease-fire and the freeing of hostages.
As war raged, festivities in Bethlehem, which Christians consider to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, were effectively scrapped in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The city’s usually vibrant streets had only a handful of worshippers and tourists.
The war erupted when Palestinian militants broke through Gaza’s militarised border and attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Militants also seized about 250 hostages, Israel says.
Israel vowed to crush Hamas and launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege. The campaign has killed at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Four major Israeli strikes since Sunday killed more than 100 people, the ministry said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday after visiting Gaza, “We’re not stopping,” according to a statement from his Likud party.
“We’re intensifying the fighting in the coming days,” he told party members.
Palestinian militants launched rockets toward Israel during the day, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.
In Gaza, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.
Rows of victims’ bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.
The army said it was “reviewing the incident,” adding it was “committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians.”
Israel has been under increasing pressure from its allies to protect civilians during its military campaign.
Speaking with Netanyahu on Saturday, US President Joe Biden “emphasised the critical need” for such protection, the White House said.
Zeyad Awad, a resident of Al-Maghazi, said there was no evacuation warning before the strike that caused “extensive, enormous destruction and panic in the hearts of my children.”
The health ministry said 10 members of one family were killed in an Israeli strike in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, and 18 people died in an overnight bombardment of Khan Yunis in the south.
Monday brought no respite, with the army saying it continued ground, air and sea operations and struck several Hamas targets, including commanders.
Before dawn, an Israeli strike “targeting a house” in central Gaza’s Al-Zuwaida area, near Al-Mughazi, killed at least 12 people, mostly women and children, the Gaza health ministry said.
Vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins and its 2.4 million people are enduring dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine, alleviated only by the limited arrival of aid trucks.
Grasping empty containers, dozens of Gazans waited on a street in Rafah, in southern Gaza, for food to be distributed.
“Now there is real hunger. My children are dying of hunger,” said one of them, Nour Ismail.
An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many fleeing south and crowded into shelters or makeshift tents in the winter cold.
“A humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is the only way forward,” said the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi.
The World Health Organization said it led missions to barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza at the weekend. It described growing desperation and starving people stripping an aid truck of supplies.
“Everyone we speak to is hungry,” said Sean Casey, a WHO emergency coordinator, warning of a “risk of famine.”
Israel lashed out at the UN on Monday over its response to the war. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused the world body of “hypocrisy” and said its chief Antonio Guterres “legitimized war crimes.”
“We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda,” Cohen said on X, adding his ministry would not extend one UN employee’s entry visa, and would refuse entry for another.
Netanyahu addressed parliament on Monday during a special session about the 129 hostages Israel says remain in Gaza. He was booed by families awaiting their loved ones’ return after 80 days in captivity.
“Now! Now!” relatives chanted as Netanyahu said Israeli forces needed “more time” to increase military pressure on Hamas, which he argued would help to secure the captives’ release.
Later, protesters gathered near the defense ministry headquarters in central Tel Aviv ahead of a war cabinet meeting, holding posters demanding: “Free our hostages now — at any cost!“
The premier on Sunday said the war was exacting a “very heavy price” on Israel’s military, 156 of whose soldiers have been killed in Gaza.
Fears of regional escalation only increased Monday.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said an Israeli air strike in Syria had killed Razi Moussavi, who state media described as “one of the most experienced advisers” of the military force’s foreign arm.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has intensified strikes on targets in Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement said in a statement: “We consider this assassination a flagrant attack that crosses the limits.” The group added that Moussavi had supported it for decades.
Cross-border fire has erupted almost daily between Israel and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels, also Iran-backed, have fired at cargo vessels in the Red Sea, leading the United States to build a naval taskforce to deter the missile and drone strikes.
And in Iraq, where attacks against Israel-allied US forces have surged, a drone strike on Monday targeted a military base used by US and anti-jihadist coalition forces, according to US and Iraqi officials. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel-Hamas war Gaza

'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
  WHO has warned that only nine of Gaza's original 36 hospitals remain even partially functional
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: World Health Organization staff visited Monday a Gaza hospital receiving casualties from deadly strikes on a refugee camp, hearing distressing stories of entire families killed and seeing dying children.
“WHO’s team heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions,” the UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.
“One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss,” he said.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli strikes late Sunday on three houses in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.
The Israeli military said it was “reviewing the incident” and “committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians.”
Rows of victims’ bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.
The Al-Aqsa hospital staff had reported receiving around 100 casualties from the blasts, Tedros said.
“The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle,” he said.
“Many will not survive the wait,” he warned, insisting “this latest strike on a Gazan community shows just why we need a #Cease-fireNOW.”
The war broke out when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mainly civilians, and seized 250 hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 20,670 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Sean Casey, a WHO Emergency Medical Teams coordinator who was on Monday’s mission to Al-Aqsa hospital, described doctors providing pain relief to a critically injured nine-year-old boy named Ahmed.
He “was being treated basically with sedation to ease his suffering as he dies,” Casey said in a video shot inside Al-Aqsa, seeming to fight back tears.
“He was crossing the street in front of the shelter where his family is staying and the building beside him blew up,” he said.
“He was hit by shrapnel, by rubble, his brain matter was exposed.
“There’s nothing anybody can do for him. Like so many cases here, there isn’t capacity to manage complex neurological cases, complex trauma cases,” he said.
WHO has warned that only nine of Gaza’s original 36 hospitals remain even partially functional.
“We as an international community should not accept that thousands upon thousands of people, children are being blown up, being killed while they’re crossing the street, while they’re sleeping in their beds,” Casey said.
“This is an unacceptable situation,” he said, demanding a cease-fire. “This has to stop.”

Topics: War on Gaza WHO Gaza Refugee camp

Eight civilians killed in Turkish strikes on Syria: monitor, media

Eight civilians killed in Turkish strikes on Syria: monitor, media
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Eight civilians killed in Turkish strikes on Syria: monitor, media

Eight civilians killed in Turkish strikes on Syria: monitor, media
  The strikes hit more than 20 targets, primarily in the Qamishli area of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, the monitor says
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Turkish air strikes killed eight civilians in Syria’s Kurdish-held northeast Monday, a war monitor and local media said, as Ankara launched operations in Iraq and Syria following deadly attacks on its soldiers.
On Saturday, Turkiye announced a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for two separate attacks on its bases in northern Iraq that killed 12 soldiers, which Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.
Eight civilians were killed in strikes on Monday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, revising an earlier toll of six deaths.
The Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said five of the victims were employees of a printing works in the northern city of Qamishli, near the Turkish border.
Syrian Kurdish news agency ANHA also reported eight deaths.
The strikes hit more than 20 targets, primarily in the Qamishli area of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, the monitor and AFP correspondents in the region said.
Farhad Shani, spokesman for the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on X, formerly Twitter, that the strikes destroyed “more than 25” civilian facilities and confirmed the death toll of eight civilians.
The SDF spearheaded the battle to dislodge Daesh group fighters from their last scraps of territory in Syria in 2019.
On Saturday evening, an AFP correspondent as well as the Observatory reported strikes against oil sites near the Turkish border, without reporting any victims.
In October, Turkiye intensified air strikes on Syria’s northeast after an attack in Ankara that wounded two security personnel earlier that month.
A branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies — claimed responsibility for the attack, the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.
Turkiye views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) that dominate the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK.
Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.
The conflict in Syria has killed more than half a million people since it began in 2011 with the authorities’ brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies and jihadists.

Topics: Turkish airstrikes NORTHEAST SYRIA

Iran says Swedish court ruling against ex-official 'unjust'

Iran says Swedish court ruling against ex-official ‘unjust’
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters
Iran says Swedish court ruling against ex-official ‘unjust’

Iran says Swedish court ruling against ex-official ‘unjust’
  Last Tuesday, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former official Hamid Noury
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday it would keep seeking the release of a former Iranian official sentenced in Sweden to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran.

“This unjust and outrageous ruling does not end Iran’s diplomatic efforts to repatriate and free this Iranian citizen, and we will use all legal and available means,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, without specifying.

Last Tuesday, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former official Hamid Noury.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have soured since 2019 when Sweden arrested Noury for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

“We seriously object to the verdict and to what has taken place during this citizen’s long period of detention… and his basic rights have not been respected in Sweden’s prisons,” Kanaani added at a weekly news conference.

Earlier in December, Iran began the trial of a Swedish national, Johan Floderus, employed by the EU who is charged with spying for Israel and “corruption on earth,” a crime that carries the death penalty.

Rights groups and Western governments have accused Tehran of trying to extract political concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.

Tehran says such arrests are based on its criminal

code and it denies holding people for political reasons.

Rights groups have also warned that Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian national sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel, may be executed following the verdict against Noury.

A spokesperson for Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had been alerted to the information issued by rights groups, but said this had not been confirmed.

“Ahmadreza Djalali’s situation is continuously raised with high-level representatives of Iran. Sweden has long demanded that the death penalty not be carried out,” the spokesperson said.

Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 while on an academic visit to Iran.

Topics: Iran Swedish court Tehran

