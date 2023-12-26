You are here

Bahrain's GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector

During the third quarter of 2023, the GDP at constant prices reached 3.38 million Bahraini dinars ($1.2 million), marking an uptick from 3.30 million dinars in the same period of 2022.  Shutterstock
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain’s non-oil sector propelled a 2.45 percent surge in the country’s gross domestic product during the third quarter of 2023, according to the Information and eGovernment Authority.

National accounts estimates issued by the authority highlighted that the 2.45 percent rise is at constant prices, revealing another 1.09 percent GDP increase at current prices during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. 

According to the authority, this noteworthy growth is attributed to a 4.48 percent surge in the non-oil sector at constant prices and a corresponding 4.81 percent increase at current prices annually. 

During the third quarter of 2023, the GDP at constant prices reached 3.38 million Bahraini dinars ($1.2 million), marking an uptick from 3.30 million dinars in the same period of 2022.  

The authority highlighted the role played by the financial corporations, constituting one of the largest contributors to the real GDP at 18.08 percent, closely followed by the manufacturing industry, which contributed 13.85 percent to the overall growth. 

Preliminary estimates of the national accounts further underscore the dynamic growth of key non-oil sectors annually.  

Leading the pack is the hotel and restaurant activity, boasting a growth rate of 9.36 percent, closely followed by financial corporations with an 8.36 percent growth rate at constant prices. 

Bahrain posted a real GDP growth rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by a rise of 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector. 

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the average quarterly increase of the annual non-oil GDP reached about 5.7 percent since implementing its economic recovery plan in October 2021. 

This initiative aims to stimulate growth, attract investments and create job opportunities through five priorities and 27 programs. 

Bahrain’s non-oil GDP growth in 2022 also surpassed the 5 percent annual target set by its economic recovery plan.

Pakistan's equity market posts highest-ever decline of over 2,500 points on 'black Tuesday'

Updated 21 sec ago
Pakistan's equity market posts highest-ever decline of over 2,500 points on 'black Tuesday'

  • KSE100 has dropped by 11% or 7,256 points in the seven consecutive bearish sessions from the peak of 66,427 points
  • The market is in corrective mode, reacting to delays in interest rate cuts and political developments ahead of elections
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Bears in Pakistan’s equity market strengthened their grip on Tuesday as the country’s key stock index posted its highest-ever single-day decline of 2,534 points amid continued correction after the market hit record highs in recent weeks.
The benchmark KSE100 index crashed 4.1% to close at 59,171 points during the latest session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). With the recent decline, KSE100 has dropped 11% or 7,256 points from the peak of 66,427 points on December 12, according to the market data.
Financial analysts termed the bearish spell at the bourse as the corrective phase in the overheated market, though they acknowledged it was also under pressure due to delay in interest rate cuts, political activities gathering pace ahead of the general elections and selling by foreign investors.
“The market is already in the corrective mode for the last seven consecutive sessions which continued today while the participation of foreign investors remains minimal due to new year festivities,” Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, told Arab News.
“The rollover week is also pushing the market down,” he said, adding the political climate had heated up over the weekend which was also contributing to the index fall.
Analysts said the investors were concerned about the outcome of the national polls scheduled for February 8.
“Investors are expected to remain cautious due to the ongoing political activities,” Abbas maintained.
PSX hit an all-time high of 66,427 at the outset of the month amid rumors of an interest rate cut. However, the central bank in its monetary policy continued with the 22 percent rate due to persistently high inflation.
“Market was expecting the interest rate cut in December which has now been delayed,” Yousuf Muhammad Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, said, adding: “This is also one of the reasons for the bearish mood.”
“The market was seen going up at a rapid pace and it is now correcting itself in a similar manner,” he continued.
Farooq maintained the future market direction would be set by the outcome of the upcoming polls and the implementation of the International Monetary Fund’s conditions.
Khurram Schehzad, CEO of Alpha Beta Core, a financial advisory firm, termed today’s trading session as “Black Tuesday for the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” adding the “leverage buying and its settlement” were also among the factors that contributed to the fall of the market.

Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 

Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, as it gained 59.54 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 11,872.63.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.54 billion ($2.01 billion), as 122 stocks advanced while 98 declined.  

However, Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, shed 131.73 points to close at 24,022.01.  

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.57 percent to 1,536.95.  

SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 9.94 percent to SR179.20.  

Other top performers were CATRION Catering Holding Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged by 9.84 percent and 9.14 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on the main market was Morabaha Marina Financing Co., as its share price dipped by 2.41 percent to SR12.14.  

The share price of Arabian Contracting Services Co., also known as Al Arabia, soared to a record high since its debut in Tadawul.  

At one point during the day’s trading, Al Arabia’s share price soared to SR233 before settling down at SR229.40 at the end of the day’s trading.  

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange announced the update of the free float shares for all listed issuers on the main market and Nomu effective from the start of trading on Dec. 31, 2023.  

Moreover, the exchange revealed that Ades Holding Co. will be included in the Energy Industry Group index in TASI, while SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Riyadh Cement Co. will be included in the Transportation Industry Group index and Materials Industry Group index, respectively.  

Riyadh Steel Co., listed on the parallel market, revealed that its board of directors has recommended a 40 percent capital increase through a four-for-10 bonus share distribution.  

In a Tadawul statement, Riyadh Steel Co. said that the increase in capital will be financed through capitalizing SR20 million from the firm’s retained earnings.  

“In the event that there are fractional shares granted, the fractions will be collected in one portfolio for all shareholders and sold at the market price, then their value will be distributed to the shareholders entitled to the grant, each according to their share ownership, within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of determining the new shares entitled to each shareholder,” said Riyadh Steel Co. in the statement.  

The company added that the proposed bonus share distribution is subject to regulatory approval from authorities. 

Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region

Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region

Arab News

RIYADH: International travel in the Gulf region is set to boost as Saudi Arabia and Oman have initiated discussions on initiatives for developing joint tourism programs.

In a virtual committee meeting for activating the Saudi-Omani partnership in the field of tourism, officials from both countries expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the sector. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, they also intended to exert efforts toward sustainable tourism development and promote the region as a tourist destination.

The committee also discussed increasing the number of seasonal flights between the two countries, aligning with the Gulf Tourism Strategy.

Chaired by Saudi Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs Sultan Al-Musallam, the meeting saw the participation of the Omani undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Azzan Al-Busaidi, and several other senior officials from both sides.

By strengthening this strategic partnership through initiatives to develop joint tourism programs, the countries aspire to attract more international tourists to the region, the SPA reported.

PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing

Updated 49 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to elevate its circular economy and oil processing management thanks to a new agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co.

SIRC, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, inked the deal with Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co.

The agreement aims to build a strategy that supports best practices for recycling used oils and extracting economic value from them.

This will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s environmental sustainability goals toward a greener future, aiming to mitigate environmental pollution and protect natural resources.

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations

Updated 26 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations

MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have strengthened bilateral relations by finalizing 14 agreements across multiple sectors.

The Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum held in Riyadh on Dec. 26 saw the signing of several memorandums of understanding and announcements of critical projects between governmental entities and private sector players from both nations.

The agreements addressed areas of cooperation in the financial, healthcare, water and energy sectors, among others.

The Investment Ministry inked several deals, including an MoU with EIZO Corp., a Japanese technology company.

Both sides mutually agreed to utilize EIZO’s product solutions to support the ministry’s business activities and contribute to expanding the Kingdom’s economy.

Furthermore, the ministry signed an agreement with the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank to enhance cooperation between both parties.

This came as Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the forum, stating that there is ample room for future investment for Japanese banks within the Kingdom’s giga-projects and its stock exchange, Tadawul.

He said: “Today, we know that there is a great amount of financial resources in the sector, as the Japanese banks currently manage over $20 trillion in assets.”

He added: “Thus, this (the giga-projects) will add an increased demand for borrowing within the Kingdom, with a value exceeding $1.5 trillion, a demand for borrowing which I am sure the Japanese banks and asset managers will continue to contribute to.”

The forum also saw several agreements and letters of cooperation inked in the water sector, including the signing of an MoU between the National Water Co. and Japanese Fuji Clean Co., the world leader in manufacturing wastewater treatment systems, to localize treatment technologies in Saudi Arabia.

An additional MoU was signed in the water sector between Olayan Financing Co. and DG TAKANO Co., which “aims to identify and pursue strategic, commercial and investment partnership opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market by leveraging both parties’ unique strengths,” a release by the ministry said.

The parties further agreed on terms and conditions to trial DG TAKANO’s products in key Olayan-owned properties, such as hotels, compounds, restaurants and mosques,” the release added.

Furthermore, the parties may continue their partnership by forming a joint venture or agreeing on additional commercial arrangements.

According to the release, the parties are also collaborating on a new large-scale project for water conservation and total reuse to fulfill the needs of local agriculture.

In the energy sector, the investment minister noted that the Kingdom “expects investments to exceed $600 billion in petrochemicals alone by 2030.”

Thus, multiple agreements were signed between bodies from the two countries in the energy sector, including an MoU between Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Ventures and the Japanese New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization to explore cooperation in energy and environment-related technology and innovation.

A release by the ministry added that the MoU is expected to facilitate the exchange of information in related fields, the holding of workshops, and opportunities for interaction between Japanese startups and Aramco Ventures.

