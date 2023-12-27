You are here

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
Former US President and Presidential Republican candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to his supporters during the Florida Freedom Summit held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, US. (Reuters/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
  • Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Republican presidential contender Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Tuesday, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is “revenge.”
With campaigning ramping up ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, the post followed a separate Truth Social message on Christmas Day, in which the former president called on his political opponents to “rot in hell.”
The fact Trump re-posted the poll, presented in the form of a word cloud with “revenge” placed centrally in bright red capital letters, suggests his self-described “retribution” agenda is very much on his mind as the United States heads into an election year.
The poll was conducted by British pollster J.L. Partners.
Trump and many of his allies have been pledging to investigate, incarcerate and otherwise take revenge on his political opponents if he wins the 2024 presidential election in a likely re-match against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Facing dozens of federal charges, many related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department.
Trump, 77, the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing.
Earlier in December, former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, both of whom are still close to the former president, said on a podcast that Trump was “dead serious” about exacting revenge against perceived enemies.
Trump himself has repeatedly promised retribution against his political opponents during a potential second term, suggesting he would direct federal law enforcement agencies to investigate foes.
In an interview with conservative media personality Sean Hannity earlier in December, Trump pledged not to abuse his power or become a dictator “except on day one.”
Taken together, Trump’s comments portend a rough-and-tumble election season. The Iowa caucus, which kicks off the Republican presidential nominating contest, is set for Jan. 15, and Trump and his allies will be hosting a slew of campaign events in the state starting Jan. 3.
Trump’s main rivals for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, will also be campaigning hard in Iowa and the second nominating state of New Hampshire in coming days.
In the Tuesday social media post, Trump shared the results of a poll commissioned by DailyMail.com, in which voters were asked to provide a word they most associate with Trump’s plans for a second term.
The results, presented in the form of a word cloud, indicated that “revenge” was the most popular choice. “Power,” “dictatorship,” “economy” and “America” rounded off the top five.
In the Dec. 25 Truth Social post, Trump directed his attacks toward those who disagreed with him politically, whom he called “thugs.”
“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump wrote. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!“
A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a Dec. 21 memo, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez portrayed Trump’s candidacy as a threat to democracy.
“He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms,” she wrote.

Topics: Donald Trump US Republicans

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
  • Kaag’s appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency
  • Aid slowed to a trickle by Israel’s relentless bombardment of the densely populated coastal strip.
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations named an outgoing Dutch minister its humanitarian coordinator for Gaza on Tuesday following last week’s watered-down Security Council resolution which called for aid to be delivered to the strip “at scale.”
Sigrid Kaag’s appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency, with aid slowed to a trickle by Israel’s continued bombardment of the densely populated coastal strip.
She will start work on January 8, the UN said in a statement.
Last week’s UN Security Council resolution called for the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” — but did not call for an immediate end to fighting.
The bloodiest ever Gaza war erupted when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
They took 250 hostages of whom 129 remain inside Gaza.
Israel launched an extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed 20,915 people, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
“United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ms Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza,” the UN said in a statement.
The Security Council adopted the resolution on Gaza on Friday after days of delays and diplomatic wrangling.
A draft version of the resolution had said that the aid mechanism to accelerate the delivery of relief would be “exclusively” under UN control.
But the final version, passed after Washington abstained, now states it would be managed in consultation with “all relevant parties” — meaning Israel would retain operational oversight of aid deliveries.
Kaag has been the Netherlands’ deputy prime minister and finance minister since January 2022. She has previously held a number of senior UN jobs including its special coordinator for Lebanon and the Joint Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations Mission in Syria.

Topics: War in Gaza

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: A key committee in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary and recently it was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defense organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkiye and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO’s 31st member in April.
Turkiye and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden’s bid 19 months after it applied for membership.
On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.
“The protocol (on Sweden’s NATO accession) passed the committee,” opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP after the vote.
The move paves the way to a vote by the full parliament, where Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds the majority of seats. It was no immediately clear when the full parliament would hold its vote.
Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s NATO membership after Stockholm cracked down on Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists.
NATO allies have piled pressure on Turkiye, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
In December, Erdogan had linked Sweden’s membership to the US Congress “simultaneously” agreeing to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye. He also said NATO allies including Canada should lift arms embargoes imposed on Ankara.
“Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkiye will be handled in coordination to some extent... because unfortunately, neither country trusts the other,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the Ankara office director of the US German Marshall Fund think tank, told AFP.
Turkiye’s aging air force has suffered from Ankara’s expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019.
This was in retaliation for Erdogan’s decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system that NATO views as an operational security threat.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly promised to move forward with the $20-billion F-16 sale but lawmakers have blocked it over concerns about Turkiye’s alleged violations of human rights and long-running tensions with Greece.
“There is no strong consensus in the parliament on Sweden’s NATO membership, nor in the US Congress on the sale of F-16s to Turkiye,” Unluhisarcikli said.
Erdogan’s anti-Israel rhetoric after the start of its war with Hamas had raised concerns in Washington.
“Although the issues are not related, Turkiye’s statements supporting Hamas further complicated the F-16 process,” Unluhisarcikli said, adding that the killing of Turkish soldiers by Kurdish militants last weekend could also factor into Sweden’s NATO membership.
“But if Biden and Erdogan show the necessary will, we can expect the process to be concluded soon,” he added.

Topics: NATO Turkiye Sweden

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed 
  • The city's fire service had not found anything so far in their search operation, says a senior fire department official
  • Israel's foreign ministry said Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said. 

"We can confirm that around 5:20 pm (local time, 1150 GMT) there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident. 

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause of the explosion. 

The city's fire service had not found anything so far in their search operation, senior fire department official Atul Garg told Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake. 

In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident. 

Topics: India Israel

No embassy staff hurt in blast near Israeli mission in Delhi

A police officer is seen outside the Israeli embassy, following an investigation on a reported explosion nearby, in New Delhi.
A police officer is seen outside the Israeli embassy, following an investigation on a reported explosion nearby, in New Delhi.
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

No embassy staff hurt in blast near Israeli mission in Delhi

A police officer is seen outside the Israeli embassy, following an investigation on a reported explosion nearby, in New Delhi.
  • The blast “may have been an attack,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement issued by PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: An explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday did not kill or wound any staff members, authorities said, adding that investigations into its cause were ongoing.
Officials were still inspecting the area but it had been reopened to the general public. There was no information suggesting anyone on the street had been hurt.
Israel urged its citizens in India, specifically in New Delhi, to exercise caution. The blast “may have been an attack,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Israeli missions around the world have been on alert amid a rise in antisemitic attacks since Israel launched its counteroffensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
“We can confirm that around 5:20 p.m. there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating.
Nothing had been found in the search operation three hours after the blast, an official involved in the investigation told Reuters.
In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident

Topics: War on Gaza India Israel

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives
Updated 26 December 2023
Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives

Bangladesh warns of deepening Rohingya crisis as refugee aid nosedives
  • This year’s funding was the lowest since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis in 2017
  • Refugee commissioner says more Rohingya will make risky sea journeys to flee camps
Updated 26 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka: Bangladesh warned on Tuesday of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis at its refugee camps hosting some 1 million Rohingya, as global aid for the oppressed stateless minority has sharply declined this year.

The Joint Response Plan, the annual UN fundraising plan by international agencies, was among the best funded humanitarian responses when it was set up in 2017, after a military crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee persecution in Myanmar.

Data released by the UN Refugee Agency last week showed that in 2023 the plan received only 50 percent of the $876 million needed to provide essential assistance to those sheltering in Bangladesh.

“It’s a very sharp decrease in the Joint Response Plan. This is the first time that we witnessed such a low response. In the previous years it was around 70 percent, sometimes more,” Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“It has been impacting the Rohingya. The fund crisis affects their food, medical facilities, education and overall living conditions.”

The drop comes at a time when the World Food Programme earlier this year reduced food assistance to the Rohingya by 33 percent, to $8 a month per person, despite malnutrition being already widespread in the Cox’s Bazar camps.

Rahman said the deteriorating conditions will also affect security and increase the likelihood of human trafficking as people try to flee hunger and hopelessness in refugee settlements.

“The law and order situation inside the camps will deteriorate. It will increase the threat of more and more human trafficking ... it will trigger desperate attempts to leave the camps,” he said.

This year, the UN recorded at least 3,722 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, making desperate attempts to flee Bangladeshi camps by boat across the Andaman Sea — an increase from 3,705 last year.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, its government says it spends an estimated $1.2 billion annually to support the Rohingya and provides not only land, but also water, electricity, a huge law enforcement presence, as well as medical and administrative officials.

“We want the donor communities, especially the US, EU and other rich countries who have been assisting the Rohingya in previous years to continue their support,” Rahman said.

“I also request Gulf countries to stand beside this stateless Muslim population.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya

