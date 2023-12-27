You are here

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
This strategic collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced innovations in the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech industry. Supplied
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs and startups in the fintech sector are set to receive a technological boost following an agreement signed between Fintech Saudi and US-based Kyndryl. 

This strategic collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced innovations in the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech industry, according to a press note. 

The agreement is part of a fintech enablement program known as Makken, an initiative by Fintech Saudi, supported by the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, and the Capital Market Authority. 

Under the MoU’s terms, Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest information technology infrastructure services providers, will support fintech startups by providing a secure, cloud-based incubation platform. 

This initiative will allow startups to concentrate on developing their prototypes and products, with Kyndryl offering the necessary technical support and resources to transform ideas into viable technological innovations. 

Moreover, Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl plan to co-host a series of hands-on seminars, events, and workshops, which will foster knowledge sharing and networking within the fintech community. 

“We are proud to be chosen as an enablement partner for Saudi Arabia’s fintech entrepreneurs and startups and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia,” Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl Middle East and Africa, Andreas Beck said. 

“Through the collaborative efforts of both organizations leveraging their strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to facilitate the development of innovative value propositions across the financial services value chain, addressing customer needs,” Beck added. 

Makken aims to assist fintech entrepreneurs and startups in launching their operations more efficiently and effectively. 

This program aligns with the Kingdom’s fintech strategy, a core element of the Financial Sector Development Program under the broader framework of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Since its inception in April 2018 by SAMA and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia into a hub for fintech innovation. 

It focuses on developing infrastructure, enhancing capabilities, and nurturing talent while supporting entrepreneurs and startups through various developmental stages. 

The fintech landscape in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth, with a 300 percent increase in the number of fintech companies since 2021, generating revenues of SR2.8 billion ($746.4 million) in 2022. 

The MoU was signed by Nezar Al-Haider, director at Fintech Saudi, and Beck in the presence of their leadership teams. 

Topics: Saudi Fintech

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector is set to get monitoring support in improving its productivity thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between two government agencies.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and National Co. for Agricultural Services, also known as AgriServ, signed an MoU to improve the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries of the farming sector.  

Established in 2018, AgriServ, wholly owned by the Saudi government, works to materialize the goals of the agricultural sector as outlined in Vision 2030.  

Under the agreement, the Environment Ministry will provide data, monitoring, compliance and coordination support to AgriServ’s operations.  

On the other hand, AgriServ will carry out all operational work for the services assigned to it within the agreed time plan.  

Promoting the agricultural sector is crucial for the Kingdom as it moves away from its dependence on oil and strengthens the nation’s food security.  

On Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launched a new financial product to support sustainable rural farm operations.  

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities.  

The fund is also expected to preserve local ecosystems and foster environmental and rural tourism.  

The strategy of this fund also includes providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering their investment and operational expenses.  

In July, ADF signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, animal production and dairy sectors.  

These contracts aim to support importing critical agricultural products, including maize, soybeans and barley, which are vital for sustaining the country’s food supply.  

These agreements encompassed a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.    

According to a statement, the payouts were approved for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding and fish and shrimp farming.    

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing and marketing centers also received financial support.    

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity.    

Topics: Saudi Agriculture

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has set up a strategic roadmap for its chambers of commerce in 2024.  

The directive emphasizes that entities must strategically invest in high-potential sectors and capitalize on regional diversification opportunities. 

In a meeting held in Riyadh, attended by chamber heads, the Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi discussed the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in achieving the objectives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The discussions also encompassed Riyadh’s hosting of Expo 2030 and the active involvement of the chambers in advancing the commercial system.  

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the significance of aligning with key initiatives and projects, pursuing digital transformation and technical connectivity efforts, and issuing regular reports on challenges faced by the private sector.  

These challenges are to be systematically addressed and transformed into initiatives that actively contribute to comprehensive economic development. 

The meeting also addressed several issues, including the necessity for the chambers to forge partnerships with universities and pertinent authorities to enhance business endeavors. 

Topics: saudi commerce ministry

Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bilateral trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia is on track to expand thanks to ongoing discussions between the two countries. 

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia. The visit aims to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and mutual investments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Minister Alkhorayef led the Kingdom’s delegation to the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis. He was also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.  

In discussions with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Alkhorayef explored ways to increase Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia. 

This aligns with the Kingdom’s aspiration to actively participate in Tunisia’s economic developments by examining investment opportunities and sharing them with the private sector, according to a statement.  

“I would like to stress the importance of establishing clear working mechanisms through which all issues raised in the committee’s work are followed up on their implementation and the challenges and obstacles facing their implementation are resolved,” Alkhorayef said. 

Topics: Saudi

Jordan's trade balance deficit falls 9% in 10 months of 2023  

Jordan’s trade balance deficit falls 9% in 10 months of 2023  
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Jordan's trade balance deficit falls 9% in 10 months of 2023  

Jordan’s trade balance deficit falls 9% in 10 months of 2023  
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Jordan witnessed a 9 percent decline in its trade balance deficit in the 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.  

According to a monthly report on external trade released by the Jordanian Department of Statistics, the gap between imports and exports stood at 8.14 billion Jordanian dinars ($11.48 billion), compared to 8.94 billion dinars in the same period in 2022.  

The data revealed that the country’s exports during the first 10 months of this year amounted to 7.46 billion dinars, with imports totaling 15.50 billion dinars. 

Topics: Jordan

Saudi Cabinet approves contracting rules for foreign firms without regional HQs  

Saudi Cabinet approves contracting rules for foreign firms without regional HQs  
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi Cabinet approves contracting rules for foreign firms without regional HQs  

Saudi Cabinet approves contracting rules for foreign firms without regional HQs  
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the contractual regulations for firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.  

The government has previously stated that it will not award contracts to any foreign company or commercial entity with headquarters outside the Kingdom starting from Jan. 1, 2024. 

The Cabinet also reviewed the economic results for the current year and the development plans and projects contributing to the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Saudi Investment Ministry earlier this month announced various benefits, including tax incentives for foreign companies establishing their regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

In November, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih revealed that over 180 companies received licenses to establish their headquarters in the Kingdom. 

However, the current statement at the cabinet meeting did not disclose the possible regulations on foreign companies, and it is still unclear if the government will award contracts to firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

The Cabinet also praised the progress recorded by government agencies in the Digital Transformation Measurement Index for 2023. 

The Council of Ministers noted that the Kingdom ranked second among G20 nations in the Information and Communication Technology Development Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union for 2023. 

It approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Central Bank and the Monetary Agency of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for cooperation in financial innovation. 

The Cabinet also approved two MoUs on energy between the Kingdom and the governments of Turkiye and the Netherlands. 

It consented to an MoU in the field of intellectual property between the Kingdom and Morocco. 

The Saudi Investment Ministry was also authorized to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments. 

The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the Kingdom and Chile in air transport services. 

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority was authorized to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators, the SPA report added. 

The Council of Ministers also reviewed several general topics on its agenda, including annual reports of the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority, the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security, and the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Fatwa. 

Topics: Saudi headquarters FDI

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
